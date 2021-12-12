Huge First Half Helps Cavs Crown Kings

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The second stanza of Saturday’s matchup with Sacramento wasn’t a thing of beauty for the Cavaliers, but after piling up 81 points in the first half, they gave themselves plenty of wiggle room following intermission.
The Kings rallied in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Wine & Gold won their third straight and seventh in their last nine outings, hanging on for yet another double-digit victory over a Western Conference team – a 117-103 decision over Sacramento at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
After blasting the Timberwolves on Friday night in Minnesota, the Cavs picked up where they left off, exploding for 45 points in the second quarter – nine more points than they tallied in the final two quarters combined – opening up a 29-point edge at the break.
The Kings, who dropped a heartbreaker on Friday night in Charlotte, outscored Cleveland by 15 points in the second half, but couldn’t get over the hump late – with Ricky Rubio drilling two huge triples in the final two minutes to seal the deal.
J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad once again relied on even scoring for the win, with six Cavaliers netting double-figures – led by Isaac Okoro, who established a new season-high one night after doing so in Minnesota, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding four boards, three assists and a pair of steals.
Jarrett Allen followed up with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season, adding a pair of steals and a game-high three blocks in the win.
Cedi Osman scored 13 of his 18 points in the second quarter, drilling three triples in the period, four on the night, adding a pair of boards and a steal. Rubio chipped in with 15 points off the bench, adding three assists and three steals while Kevin Love finished with 11 points in 13 minutes of work off the bench, going 3-for-5 from deep to go with four boards and an assist.
Darius Garland handed out a career-high 12 assists on Friday night and eclipsed that mark on Saturday – notching 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting to go with a game-high 13 helpers, adding three steals and a block.
Prized rookie Evan Mobley doubled-up in the win – finishing with 15 points and a career-best 15 boards, going 7-for-14 from the floor, adding a pair of assists and a block.
The Kings had just a single player – Buddy Hield – top the 20-point mark on Saturday, leading Sacramento with 21 points off the bench.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland throws a lob pass upstairs to Evan Mobley where only he can catch it and dunk to to cap off this ally-oop.
The Cavaliers were in control through the first quarter-and-a-half of Saturday’s matchup with Sacramento, but they blew things completely open midway through that second period.
De’Aaron Fox’s short jumper at the 8:03 mark of the quarter cut Cleveland’s lead back to single digits, 43-34, but things got away from Sacramento at that point.
Cedi Osman was fouled on a three-point attempt on Cleveland’s next possession followed by Darius Garland scoring Cleveland’s next six points. Osman then got scorching hot from there – drilling three threes to key a 36-16 close to the second quarter, giving Cleveland a 29-point edge at half and enough breathing room to hang on late.
By the Numbers - 12.8 … average margin of victory for the Cavaliers in their six wins against Western Conference clubs so far this season, winning every game but one by double-figures.
In going 4-3 against the West on the road this year, the Cavs have won those four games by an average of 15.0 points per. In their last two games vs. the West – Minnesota and Sacramento – Cleveland didn’t trail for a single minute of action.
”Some guys have it, and Ricky’s a guy who’s proven that he has it – a guy you can lean on, a guy who can believe in in difficult situations. There’s no fear. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen. You think about, since he’s been 13 years old, what he’s seen. There’s no moment in the game of basketball that he hasn’t been in. A big shot – there’s no fear. The right play – there’s no fear. The toughness to dig it out – there’s no fear. We’re just lucky to have him.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After tipping off a three-game homestand with a Saturday night blowout win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavaliers welcome Kyle Lowry and the Heat to town for a Monday night matchup before wrapping up the extended stay on Wednesday night against Christian Wood and the Rockets.
From there, the Wine & Gold close out the month of December with five of seven on the road – beginning with a weekend back-to-back, traveling to Milwaukee on Saturday night followed by a matchup with Trae Young and the Hawks on Sunday.