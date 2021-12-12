Huge First Half Helps Cavs Crown Kings

WRAP-UP

The second stanza of Saturday’s matchup with Sacramento wasn’t a thing of beauty for the Cavaliers, but after piling up 81 points in the first half, they gave themselves plenty of wiggle room following intermission.

The Kings rallied in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Wine & Gold won their third straight and seventh in their last nine outings, hanging on for yet another double-digit victory over a Western Conference team – a 117-103 decision over Sacramento at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After blasting the Timberwolves on Friday night in Minnesota, the Cavs picked up where they left off, exploding for 45 points in the second quarter – nine more points than they tallied in the final two quarters combined – opening up a 29-point edge at the break.

The Kings, who dropped a heartbreaker on Friday night in Charlotte, outscored Cleveland by 15 points in the second half, but couldn’t get over the hump late – with Ricky Rubio drilling two huge triples in the final two minutes to seal the deal.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad once again relied on even scoring for the win, with six Cavaliers netting double-figures – led by Isaac Okoro, who established a new season-high one night after doing so in Minnesota, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding four boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

Jarrett Allen followed up with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season, adding a pair of steals and a game-high three blocks in the win.

Cedi Osman scored 13 of his 18 points in the second quarter, drilling three triples in the period, four on the night, adding a pair of boards and a steal. Rubio chipped in with 15 points off the bench, adding three assists and three steals while Kevin Love finished with 11 points in 13 minutes of work off the bench, going 3-for-5 from deep to go with four boards and an assist.

Darius Garland handed out a career-high 12 assists on Friday night and eclipsed that mark on Saturday – notching 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting to go with a game-high 13 helpers, adding three steals and a block.

Prized rookie Evan Mobley doubled-up in the win – finishing with 15 points and a career-best 15 boards, going 7-for-14 from the floor, adding a pair of assists and a block.

The Kings had just a single player – Buddy Hield – top the 20-point mark on Saturday, leading Sacramento with 21 points off the bench.

