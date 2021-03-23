Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cool-Shooting Second Stanza Sinks Cavs

Posted: Mar 22, 2021

WRAP-UP

On Sunday night, the third quarter was the Cavaliers salvation. On Monday, it was their downfall.

After a tight first half that featured 10 ties and 15 lead-changes, the Kings jumped on the Wine & Gold after intermission and kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way – hanging on to hand Cleveland the 119-105 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the loss, the Cavaliers finished 2-2 on the homestand, with a challenging four-game roadie on tap later this week.

One night after one of their most inspired efforts of the year, the Cavs looked listless to start the second half of the back-to-back. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff subbed out his entire starting lineup just after the halfway point of the first quarter.

Bickerstaff searched for the right combinations all night, with no Cavalier seeing more than 30 minutes of action. Cleveland got beat up on the boards and shot just 24 percent (4-of-17) from beyond the arc.

JaVale McGee led the Wine & Gold, finishing with a season-high 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench – going 6-of-9 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding nine boards, three boards and a pair of blocks.

Darius Garland scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, going 6-for-15 from the floor with a pair of assists and a steal.

Collin Sexton followed up with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting, leading both squads with seven assists.

Jarrett Allen had a rough night from the floor, going just 4-of-11, notching 11 points and a team-high nine boards.

Dean Wade notched double-figure scoring in his second straight outing – finishing with 11 points of his own, going 5-of-10 from the floor to go with three boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

Four Kings starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by De’Aaron Fox, who poured in a game-high 30 points on 13-for-23 shooting to go with six assists. Impressive rookie Tyrese Haliburton was outstanding as well – finishing with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long-distance.

Sacramento wrapped up a six-game road trip with three wins in their last four games. The Cavs face them again on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland drops a no-look, between-the-legs assist to Collin Sexton on the break, as Sexton finished the move with a lay-in.

TURNING POINT

The Cavs trailed by just four in a close, high-scoring first stanza, but things slipped away from there.

In that fateful third period, the Kings jumped out to a double-digit advantage early, cut Cleveland cut their lead back down to four, 72-68, on Collin Sexton’s two free throws. But Sacramento answered with a 16-2 run, eventually taking a two-touchdown lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, the Cavs cut the Kings’ lead to single digits just twice and really never mounted a serious threat.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 70 … points the Cavaliers scored in the paint against the Kings, their second game this season topping the 70-point plateau, with six contests of at least 60.

Monday’s contest featured two teams in the league’s top three in points in the paint – with Sacramento (53.4) scoring just a tenth of a point less than the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cavaliers leading the Eastern Conference at 53.4 points per game.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on the Cavs effort in Monday night’s homestand finale …

"Whatever the reason was, we just didn’t have that fight, that spark, that energy. We tried, and I give our guys credit for trying, but we just couldn’t put it together consistently."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

With their four-game homestand behind them, the Wine & Gold close out the month of March on the road – beginning with their first matchup of the season against the Bulls, traveling to the Windy City before heading west.

From Chicago, the Cavaliers play a weekend back-to-back in Cali – taking on the LeBron-less Lakers on Friday night before heading up the coast for a Saturday night showdown with the Kings in Sacramento.

The Cavs close out the trip on Monday night in Utah and get a couple days off before returning home to face the Sixers on April Fool’s Day.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Kings

The Cavs fell to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check out the best highlights from the action in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Kings - March 22, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Kings
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Kings

The Cavs fell to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check out the best highlights from the action in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Mar 22, 2021  |  03:11
McGee, Stevens Dunk in the Fourth
Now Playing

McGee, Stevens Dunk in the Fourth

JaVale McGee and Lamar Stevens both throw down a dunk in the fourth quarter as the Cavs try to cut in to the Kings lead late.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:21
Okoro Steals on Defense, Nance Scores on the Other End
Now Playing

Okoro Steals on Defense, Nance Scores on the Other End

Isaac Okoro knocks the ball away on defense to create a turnover that leads to a Larry Nance Jr. basket in the paint on the other end of the floor.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:20
Sexton's Pocket Pass to Allen
Now Playing

Sexton's Pocket Pass to Allen

Collin Sexton drops an accurate bounce pass to Jarrett Allen who catches and scores early in the third.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:09
Allen Spins, Beats Shot Clock Buzzer
Now Playing

Allen Spins, Beats Shot Clock Buzzer

Jarrett Allen spins in the paint and has to put up a shot which falls as the shot clock buzzer sounds.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:09
Feat. Highlight: Garland's Between-the-Legs Dime
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Garland's Between-the-Legs Dime

Darius Garland drops a no-look, between-the-legs assist to Collin Sexton on the break, as Sexton finished the move with a lay-in.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:15
Cook Goes Behind-the-Back, Nails Triple
Now Playing

Cook Goes Behind-the-Back, Nails Triple

Quinn Cook pulls out a behind-the-back move to get away from his defender then knocks down a three ball in the first.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:14
Wade Recovers Loose Ball, Dunks on the Baseline
Now Playing

Wade Recovers Loose Ball, Dunks on the Baseline

After grabbing the loose ball on the offensive end, Dean Wade grabs it and rises up for a two-handed baseline jam.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:15
Garland Races Down the Floor & Scores
Now Playing

Garland Races Down the Floor & Scores

Darius Garland was off to the races on this fast break, getting past his defender and scoring at the rim with ease early in the first quarter.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:10
Sexton, LNJ Connect for Early Basket
Now Playing

Sexton, LNJ Connect for Early Basket

Collin Sexton and Larry Nance Jr. connect on the break, as Sexton passes inside to Nance who finishes at the rim.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:12
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Garland, Darius, McGee, JaVale, Nance Jr., Larry, Okoro, Isaac

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

McGee, Stevens Dunk in the Fourth

McGee, Stevens Dunk in the Fourth

Okoro Steals on Defense, Nance Scores on the Other End

Okoro Steals on Defense, Nance Scores on the Other End

Sexton's Pocket Pass to Allen

Sexton's Pocket Pass to Allen

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter