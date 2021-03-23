Cool-Shooting Second Stanza Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

On Sunday night, the third quarter was the Cavaliers salvation. On Monday, it was their downfall.

After a tight first half that featured 10 ties and 15 lead-changes, the Kings jumped on the Wine & Gold after intermission and kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way – hanging on to hand Cleveland the 119-105 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the loss, the Cavaliers finished 2-2 on the homestand, with a challenging four-game roadie on tap later this week.

One night after one of their most inspired efforts of the year, the Cavs looked listless to start the second half of the back-to-back. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff subbed out his entire starting lineup just after the halfway point of the first quarter.

Bickerstaff searched for the right combinations all night, with no Cavalier seeing more than 30 minutes of action. Cleveland got beat up on the boards and shot just 24 percent (4-of-17) from beyond the arc.

JaVale McGee led the Wine & Gold, finishing with a season-high 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench – going 6-of-9 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding nine boards, three boards and a pair of blocks.

Darius Garland scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, going 6-for-15 from the floor with a pair of assists and a steal.

Collin Sexton followed up with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting, leading both squads with seven assists.

Jarrett Allen had a rough night from the floor, going just 4-of-11, notching 11 points and a team-high nine boards.

Dean Wade notched double-figure scoring in his second straight outing – finishing with 11 points of his own, going 5-of-10 from the floor to go with three boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

Four Kings starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by De’Aaron Fox, who poured in a game-high 30 points on 13-for-23 shooting to go with six assists. Impressive rookie Tyrese Haliburton was outstanding as well – finishing with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long-distance.

Sacramento wrapped up a six-game road trip with three wins in their last four games. The Cavs face them again on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center.

