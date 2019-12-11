Rockets Rally Past Feisty Cavs

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers couldn’t quite pull off the upset on Wednesday night, but they did do something that they haven’t in the past two-and-a-half weeks: Have fun playing the game of basketball.

Despite James Harden’s mammoth 55-point performance, the Wine & Gold went toe-to-toe with the Western Conference heavyweights – clawing their way back from a two-touchdown deficit late in the third quarter and turning that into an 11-point advantage in the fourth before collapsing in the closing minutes.

When the smoke cleared, the Rockets had handed Cleveland its eighth straight defeat – a 116-110 nail-biter in a brief stopover at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – but Harden, Russell Westbrook and Co. knew they were in a fight.

Cavs rookie Kevin Porter Jr. spoke at morning shootaround about his excitement to face Harden, his hoops idol. And in the fourth quarter, the fellow lefty was every bit as good.

In that final period, Harden notched 20 of his 55 points, going 7-of-8 from the floor, including 4-of-4 from long-distance. Porter tallied 16 of his career-high 24 points in the fourth – going 6-of-8 from the field and drilling four triples of his own.

On the night, the rookie from USC was 9-of-15 overall, including 6-of-9 from deep, adding three assists, three steals and a pair of rebounds.

But unlike Harden, Porter is still taking his NBA lumps – and as good as he was through the first 11 minutes of the fourth quarter, his two turnovers in the final 35 seconds put a slight damper on his career night.

Kevin Love had a nice bounce-back effort on Wednesday – doubling-up with 17 points and a team-high 11 boards, going 8-of-14 from the floor to go with two assists, a steal and a block.

After having his double-digit scoring streak snapped on Monday in Beantown, Collin Sexton got right back to work – finishing with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Jordan Clarkson had his second strong outing off the bench – following up his 19-point effort in Boston with 17 points on Wednesday, adding four boards and four assists in 29 minutes of work.

Darius Garland and Tristan Thompson pitched in with 11 points apiece, while Cedi Osman paced the Wine & Gold with seven assists in the loss.

Only three Rockets notched double-figures – Clint Capela, who doubled-up with 10 points and a game-high 13 boards, Russell Westbrook, who added 24 points, seven boards, six assists and four steals, and Harden, who not only went 20-of-34 from the floor, including 10-of-18 from deep, he also led both squads with eight assists.