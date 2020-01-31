Cavs Can't Rally Past Raptors

WRAP-UP

These are the growing pains.

The young Cavaliers gave the World Champs all they could handle on Thursday night – cutting a two-touchdown lead to just one in the closing moments. But some costly turnovers kept them from getting over the hump as the Raptors kept Cleveland winless at home during the month of January, taking the 115-109 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Trailing by 10 with just under half a quarter to play, the Cavaliers went on a 9-0 run – capped by Kevin Love’s long triple – to get to within a single point with 3:52 to play. Cleveland kept it close from there, but committed three turnovers in the final 36 seconds to sink any hopes of upsetting Toronto in the end.

Turnovers were a big part of the story for the Cavaliers – committing 23 miscues that led to 25 Raptors points. Both teams shot the ball fairly well and the Cavs dominated on the boards, 52-37, but the Raptors went to the line 28 times to 14 for the Wine & Gold.

Kevin Love finished with 23 points in the loss, going 8-of-13 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range to wot with five boards, four assists and a steal.

Collin Sexton added 23 points of his own on 9-of-17 shooting, adding four boards and four assists.

Darius Garland was back in the starting lineup after taking Tuesday night off, chipping in with 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go with five boards, a team-high eight assists and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. kept up his strong play off the bench – netting double-figures for the sixth straight game, finishing with 13 points, nine boards and a block. Kevin Porter Jr. also tallied 13 points off the bench, but he was responsible for seven of Cleveland’s 23 miscues – including a pair of errant passes in the closing moments.

Tristan Thompson led both squads with 12 rebounds, snagging five of those off the offensive glass.

The Raptors were paced by Serge Ibaka’s 26 points, going 10-of-14 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Kyle Lowry added 23 points in the win, with Fred VanVleet leading both teams with 12 assists.