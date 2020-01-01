Cavs Drop New Year's Eve Battle in Toronto

WRAP-UP

On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers played their final game of 2019. They’ll be glad to leave this one in the previous decade.

After a promising start, the shorthanded Raptors began pulling away in the second quarter, opening up a 16-point lead at the half and barely looking back, winning 117-97 on New Year’s Eve at Scotiabank Arena.

Despite being without three key pieces – Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell – the Raptors still canned 17 three-pointers, outrebounded the Cavaliers and blocked seven Cavalier offerings, including four by their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet.

The Cavaliers couldn’t get much going in the first stanza and had just two bench points at intermission. They found a rhythm in the second half, but it was too little, too late against the battle-tested Champs.

Six Cavaliers notched double-figures – led by Collin Sexton’s 22-point effort, going 8-of-15 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe.

Tristan Thompson followed up with 14 points and 11 boards, going 5-of-6 from the floor. Kevin Love grabbed 11 boards of his own to go with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, adding two assists and a pair of blocks.

Cedi Osman chipped in with 14 points, going 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, adding four boards, four assists and a blocked shot.

Darius Garland rounded out the Cavs starters in double-figures with 12 points, going 5-of-11 from the floor with four assists. Fellow rookie, Kevin Porter Jr., did all his scoring after the break – tallying 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting to go with four boards, four assists and a steal.

Kyle Lowry led both squads with 24 points in the win, going 7-of-16 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Serge Ibaka doubled-up with 20 points and a team-high 10 boards.