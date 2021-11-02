Cavs Wrap Up Roadie in Style

WRAP-UP

It’s still very early in the year, but it’s starting to feel like this Cavaliers team has something special brewing – already having accomplished something that would’ve been almost unthinkable just one season ago.

On Monday night, the Cavaliers wrapped up a brutal early-season trip at 3-2 – shutting down one Hornets run after another and getting big performances from their big frontline, taking the 113-110 thriller at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

After splitting the first four games of the roadie out West against some of the Conference’s true heavyweights, J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy young squad came out of the locker room ready to rumble against the team that spoiled their home opener less than two weeks ago, taking a 19-point lead after a 40-point first quarter and holding off the Hornets the rest of the night.

The Cavaliers jumbo frontline of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley was excellent on Monday – combining for 60 points, 34 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and five assists.

Allen set the tone early against Charlotte – notching 15 of his team-high 24 points in the first quarter, going 9-of-13 from the floor overall, adding a game-best 16 rebounds, six off the offensive glass, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

Lauri Markkanen finished with a season-best 21 points on 7-for-19 shooting, adding eight boards, a pair of steals and three swats of his own.

And then there’s the precocious rookie from USC – Evan Mobley – who notched his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, going 7-of-15 from the floor to go with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

All five Cavalier starters notched double-figures on Monday – with Collin Sexton finishing with 17 points, seven boards, two steals and a pair of assists and Darius Garland adding 16 points, four assists and three picks.

Cedi Osman, who led Cleveland with 20 points off the bench on Saturday night, stayed hot – chipping in with 13 points in relief against Charlotte, going 4-of-5 from deep for 13 points. Ricky Rubio led the Wine & Gold with eight assists in 25 minutes of work off the bench.

The Cavaliers held Charlotte – the league’s highest scoring team at 118.6ppg – to 41 percent shooting and 17 turnovers on Monday. Once again, the Wine & Gold held a wide free throw disparity in the win – going 26-of-38 from the line compared to 11-of-15 for the Hornets.

LaMelo Bell led all scorers with 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep. He and Youngstown native Terry Rozier – who finished with 23 on the night – notched 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.