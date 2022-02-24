Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Late Rally Comes Up Short in Detroit

Posted: Feb 24, 2022

WRAP-UP

Of the categories describing Cavaliers game results this year, “Letting One Get Away” hasn’t been used very often. But in Thursday night’s return to action in Detroit, the Wine and Gold might wish they had this one back in April.

The Wine and Gold mounted a furious late rally – bouncing back from nine points down to take a one-point lead on Lauri Markkanen’s free throw with 1:01 to play. But Cade Cunningham scored the game’s final four points from the stripe and Detroit survived three three-point attempts by the Cavs in the closing seconds to take the 106-103 win.

Playing again without All-Star guard Darius Garland, still nursing a sore lower back, and Caris LeVert, out with a right foot sprain, the Wine and Gold were plagued by some of the same issues that saw them drop two straight before the Break – namely at the free throw stripe. On Thursday night, Cleveland was 23-of-34 from the line; Detroit, 25-of-28.

While Cleveland was missing a pair from its backcourt, the Cavs were able to welcome back Lauri Markkanen, who missed the previous 11 games with a sprained right ankle. Markkanen proceeded to lead all scorers in his return – finishing with 22 points on 6-for-16 shooting, going 8-of-10 from the stripe to go with six boards and a block.

Brandon Goodwin followed up with 15 points in 24 rock-solid minutes off the bench – going 6-for-12 from the floor, adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Evan Mobley and Rajon Rondo – getting his first start as a Cavalier – finished with 12 points apiece, with Rondo leading both squads with nine assists and Mobley adding eight boards, a pair of assists and three blocks.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen blocked three shots of his own to go with 11 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Okoro also finished with 11 points, going 2-of-3 from long-range to go with five boards and a steal.

The Pistons, who’ve now taken two of three over Cleveland this season, were paced by Hamidou Diallo, who came off the bench to finish with 21 points. Overall, Detroit got exactly half of its 106 points from the second unit.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Evan Mobley with a huge block.

TURNING POINT

The first game after the All-Star Break can be a weird one, and Thursday’s contest was no exception. The Cavs were sharp early – scoring 33 points in the opening quarter and taking a 10-point edge. The Pistons rallied in the fourth, and were up 11 midway through the period.

Detroit was still up nine, 102-93, with 3:53 to play in regulation when the Wine and Gold mounted a final flurry – going on a 9-0 run and tying the affair on Isaac Okoro’s three-pointer with 1:26 to play.

But after Lauri Markkanen’s second free throw put Cleveland up one – 103-102 – Cade Cunningham would score the game’s final four points to seal the deal.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 … games this season that Evan Mobley has swatted at least three shots, including four outings with four rejections and a five-block game in early December against Chicago.

Mobley’s 85 blocks are the most by a Cavs rookie since Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 1997-98 (135) and the former USC star – who’s also piled up 13 double-doubles – ranks at the top of his class in blocks per game (1.64), rebounds per game (8.1) and field goal percentage (.502).

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on his squad’s struggles from the stripe on Thursday …

”It’s focus, simple as that. If you’re floating mentally, you’re not going to be locked in to make those shots. You miss 11 free throws, you’re going to make it really difficult on yourself to score and win a game.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After playing their last four games on the road, the Wine and Gold return for a three-game homestand – closing out the month of February with a Saturday night showdown against Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards and a Monday night matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns and the T-Wolves.

On Wednesday night, Cleveland welcomes LaMelo Ball and the Hornets to town before heading back to Philadelphia the following Friday.

