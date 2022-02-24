Cavs Late Rally Comes Up Short in Detroit

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

Ouch. The Cavaliers go on a late 9-0 run, tie the game at 102, but the Pistons pull away at the line. Cleveland misses 3 three point field goal attempts in the final 28 seconds. Cavs drop 3rd straight with a final score of 106-103. Free throws: Detroit 25-28, Cleveland 23-34. Markkanen got 22pts in return while Diallo, got 21pts off the bench. Rondo and Goodwin both had 14 combined assists.

Of the categories describing Cavaliers game results this year, “Letting One Get Away” hasn’t been used very often. But in Thursday night’s return to action in Detroit, the Wine and Gold might wish they had this one back in April.

The Wine and Gold mounted a furious late rally – bouncing back from nine points down to take a one-point lead on Lauri Markkanen’s free throw with 1:01 to play. But Cade Cunningham scored the game’s final four points from the stripe and Detroit survived three three-point attempts by the Cavs in the closing seconds to take the 106-103 win.

Playing again without All-Star guard Darius Garland, still nursing a sore lower back, and Caris LeVert, out with a right foot sprain, the Wine and Gold were plagued by some of the same issues that saw them drop two straight before the Break – namely at the free throw stripe. On Thursday night, Cleveland was 23-of-34 from the line; Detroit, 25-of-28.

While Cleveland was missing a pair from its backcourt, the Cavs were able to welcome back Lauri Markkanen, who missed the previous 11 games with a sprained right ankle. Markkanen proceeded to lead all scorers in his return – finishing with 22 points on 6-for-16 shooting, going 8-of-10 from the stripe to go with six boards and a block.

Brandon Goodwin followed up with 15 points in 24 rock-solid minutes off the bench – going 6-for-12 from the floor, adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Evan Mobley and Rajon Rondo – getting his first start as a Cavalier – finished with 12 points apiece, with Rondo leading both squads with nine assists and Mobley adding eight boards, a pair of assists and three blocks.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen blocked three shots of his own to go with 11 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Okoro also finished with 11 points, going 2-of-3 from long-range to go with five boards and a steal.

The Pistons, who’ve now taken two of three over Cleveland this season, were paced by Hamidou Diallo, who came off the bench to finish with 21 points. Overall, Detroit got exactly half of its 106 points from the second unit.

