Pistons Late Rally Sinks Cavs

The young Cavaliers are still in the process of learning how to close out games. And while the process continues, they’re bound to have games like Tuesday night’s.
The Cavaliers led nearly throughout the contest and even after Detroit had tied the game late, still had a six-point lead with less than three minutes to play. But big shots by Derrick Rose and Tony Snell capped the Pistons’ late rally and sent the Wine & Gold to the tough 115-113 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland took a one-point edge on Collin Sexton’s two free throws with 33.6 seconds to play, but Rose’s runner on the Pistons’ next possession gave them the 114-113 lead at the 26.1 mark.
The Cavaliers had two cracks to re-take the lead late, but Darius Garland’s pull-up attempt was swatted by Andre Drummond and Sexton’s highly-contested floater as the shot-clock expired drifted wide-left.
In the loss, Kevin Love turned in one of his best all-around games of the season – leading both squads with 30 points, going 12-of-15 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding nine boards, four assists and a steal.
Collin Sexton hit the 20-point mark for the ninth time in his last 13 outings – finishing with 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting, going 5-of-6 from the stripe to go with two boards and a pair of assists.
Cedi Osman chipped in with 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting and Darius Garland added 14 points, four boards, three assists and a pair of steals to round out the Cavs starters in double-figures.
Tristan Thompson led the Wine & Gold with 14 boards to go with eight points, four assists and a pair of blocked shots.
Dante Exum came off the bench to tally 28 points in Cleveland’s last game, but with him on the shelf with flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, a pair of reserve guards stepped up. Brandon Knight tallied 13 points and five assists in 24 productive minutes of work while Matthew Dellavedova led the Cavaliers with nine assists in the loss.
Former Cavalier Derrick Rose led Detroit with 24 points - his third straight game topping the 20-point plateau - netting 11 of those in the final quarter, adding seven assists, three boards and a steal.
Matthew Dellavedova sends a rocket of a pass down court to Cedi Osman who throws it down with authority.
There were myriad turning points in Tuesday’s nail-biter, but the contest turned most dramatically at the start of the fourth quarter.
Early in the period, Brandon Knight’s triple gave the Cavaliers – who hadn’t trailed since the midway point of the first quarter – a 12-point edge. But things started coming apart from there.
The Pistons would proceed to go on a 14-4 run from there – keyed by rookie Sekou Doumbouya and capped by Thon Maker, who’s three-pointer with 5:06 to play got Detroit back to within a deuce.
Even after Andre Drummond tied the game, the Cavs still re-took a six-point edge. But it wasn’t enough to hold off the Pistons final flurry.
431 … blocked shots that Tristan Thompson has compiled over the course of his Cavaliers career – surpassing Roy Hinson with his second block on Tuesday night for 6th on the team’s all-time list.
Among all-time franchise ranks, Thompson is 2nd in offensive rebounds (2,027), 4th in defensive rebounds (3,152), 4th in total rebounds (5,179), 7th in games played (597), 6th in field goal percentage (.517) and 10th in free throws attempted (1,816).
Kevin Love, on the squad learning to close out games …
"Our end-game execution in getting really good shots has been tough for us. Sometimes it’s been inbounding the ball and having teams force us 30 feet from the basket running our offense, so we just need to continue to move the playcalling, or move the plays I should say, closer to the basket. Make plays for other guys, set better screens, crisper passes and get to some really quality shots down the stretch, and I feel like we’ll get over the hump and win those games."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
After wrapping up their four-game homestand, the Wine & Gold hit the road for their longest trip of the season – although it begins against their closest geographical foe, taking on the Pistons on Thursday in Detroit to tip off a six-game, 11-day sojourn.
On Saturday, the Cavaliers head west to face the Nuggets in Denver, followed by a back-to-back against the Lakers and Clippers next Monday and Tuesday, with the roadie wrapping up with a weekend back-to-back against Memphis next Friday followed by the Bulls on Saturday.