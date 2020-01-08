Pistons Late Rally Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

The young Cavaliers are still in the process of learning how to close out games. And while the process continues, they’re bound to have games like Tuesday night’s.

The Cavaliers led nearly throughout the contest and even after Detroit had tied the game late, still had a six-point lead with less than three minutes to play. But big shots by Derrick Rose and Tony Snell capped the Pistons’ late rally and sent the Wine & Gold to the tough 115-113 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland took a one-point edge on Collin Sexton’s two free throws with 33.6 seconds to play, but Rose’s runner on the Pistons’ next possession gave them the 114-113 lead at the 26.1 mark.

The Cavaliers had two cracks to re-take the lead late, but Darius Garland’s pull-up attempt was swatted by Andre Drummond and Sexton’s highly-contested floater as the shot-clock expired drifted wide-left.

In the loss, Kevin Love turned in one of his best all-around games of the season – leading both squads with 30 points, going 12-of-15 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding nine boards, four assists and a steal.

Collin Sexton hit the 20-point mark for the ninth time in his last 13 outings – finishing with 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting, going 5-of-6 from the stripe to go with two boards and a pair of assists.

Cedi Osman chipped in with 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting and Darius Garland added 14 points, four boards, three assists and a pair of steals to round out the Cavs starters in double-figures.

Tristan Thompson led the Wine & Gold with 14 boards to go with eight points, four assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Dante Exum came off the bench to tally 28 points in Cleveland’s last game, but with him on the shelf with flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, a pair of reserve guards stepped up. Brandon Knight tallied 13 points and five assists in 24 productive minutes of work while Matthew Dellavedova led the Cavaliers with nine assists in the loss.

Former Cavalier Derrick Rose led Detroit with 24 points - his third straight game topping the 20-point plateau - netting 11 of those in the final quarter, adding seven assists, three boards and a steal.