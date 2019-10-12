Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Pistons Late Rally Sinks Cavs

Young Cavs Can't Hold Late Lead in Motown
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Oct 11, 2019

In the regular season, that one would have left a mark.

Instead, Friday’s preseason loss is just a valuable life-lesson for this young squad, which relinquished a 19-point second-half lead and fell to the Pistons, 109-105, at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The Wine & Gold took the lead midway through the first quarter and cruised through the second and third frames, keeping the Pistons at a double-digit disadvantage through most of the second stanza.

But the Pistons methodically chipped away at Cleveland’s lead, tying the contest at 102-apiece when Bruce Brown split a pair of free throws with 1:42 to play, capping an 11-2 run.

The Pistons took the lead on Svi Mykhailiuk’s put-back dunk with 1:08 to play and held the Cavaliers off the rest of the way – with Collin Sexton missing on a three-pointer that would have tied the game with 14 seconds remaining.

Sexton didn’t miss much from beyond the arc on Friday – going 3-of-5 from deep, 6-of-13 overall from the floor and 9-of-10 from the stripe for a game-high 24 points.

“We were sharing the ball, playing together, knocking open shots down – when it’s like that, it’s fun to be out there,” said Sexton. “We just have to continue to grow. We have film tomorrow – we need to watch and break down the things we did good tonight as well as some things that weren’t so good.”

Tristan Thompson was just as efficient, following up with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding eight boards in the loss.

Larry Nance Jr. led both squads in rebounding, snagging 11 boards in 28 minutes off the bench, adding a pair of assists and a steal. The Wine & Gold’s two other double-figure scorers – Brandon Knight and Jordan Clarkson – also did their work off Beilein’s bench.

Knight scored all 11 of his points before intermission, going 4-of-10 from the floor overall. Clarkson added 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, going 2-of-5 from three-point range to go with three assists in 21 minutes of work.

Six Pistons scored in double-digits in Friday’s win, including starters Andre Drummond, Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson along with Derrick Rose notching 15 points apiece.

”We were guarding really well and we were playing at a pace we really liked,” said Coach Beilein. “And when we got into that fourth quarter, we started to drag a little bit and the ball started to stick.”

The Cavaliers travel to Boston for their next contest on Sunday afternoon before closing out the preseason against those same Celtics on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Call of the Game

#CavsPistons Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

#CavsPistons - October 11, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
#CavsPistons Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.
Oct 11, 2019  |  02:20
#CavsPistons Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.
Oct 11, 2019  |  02:02
#CavsPistons Postgame: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.
Oct 11, 2019  |  05:25
Sexton Makes It Look Easy
Now Playing

Sexton Makes It Look Easy

Collin Sexton pulls up for a jump shot midway through the final frame on Friday.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:22
Featured Highlight: Porter Jr. Slams It
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Porter Jr. Slams It

Kevin Porter Jr. takes flight in the third quarter before throwing down the monster jam.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:13
Delly and Sexton Go Tic-for-Tac Behind the Arc
Now Playing

Delly and Sexton Go Tic-for-Tac Behind the Arc

Collin Sexton and Delly knock down back-to-back three pointers in the third quarter of Friday's game in Detroit.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:20
Bolden Stuffs Drummond In Paint
Now Playing

Bolden Stuffs Drummond In Paint

Marques Bolden says "get that weak stuff outta here' after a nice block on Detroit big man Andre Drummond.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:19
Love Hits the Silky Fadeaway
Now Playing

Love Hits the Silky Fadeaway

Kevin Love knocks down a seamless fadeaway in the second quarter on Friday night.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:19
Darius Garland Oops Larry Nance Jr.
Now Playing

Darius Garland Oops Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. throws the hammer down following a nice toss by Darius Garland.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:09
Delly Goes Up & Over to Cedi
Now Playing

Delly Goes Up & Over to Cedi

Matthew Dellavedova makes a heads up play, tossing an assist to Cedi Osman over Detroit defenders.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:19
KLove Knocks Down a Trey Early in First
Now Playing

KLove Knocks Down a Trey Early in First

Kevin Love knocks down the quick trey early in the first quarter on Friday night.
Oct 11, 2019  |  00:16
#CavsPistons Shootaround: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Shootaround: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround at Little Caesars Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Detroit Pistons.
Oct 11, 2019  |  05:07
#CavsPistons Shootaround: Darius Garland
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Shootaround: Darius Garland

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround at Little Caesars Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Detroit Pistons.
Oct 11, 2019  |  03:01
Tags
Clarkson, Jordan, Garland, Darius, Knight, Brandon, Nance Jr., Larry, Osman, Cedi

Related Content

Clarkson, Jordan

Garland, Darius

Knight, Brandon

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter