Cavs Can't Close Over Streaking Suns

They call them growing pains for a reason. And on Wednesday night, the young Cavaliers endured another painful lesson – getting within striking distance of the league’s hottest squad before running out of steam down the stretch.
The Cavs were down 10 with just under seven minutes to play before roaring back to tie the game at 107-apeice on Lauri Markkanen’s three-pointer, but they could never grab the lead as Phoenix held on for its 14th straight win while handing Cleveland its fifth straight loss – a 120-115 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Suns began their 14-game run over the Cavaliers on October 30 back in Phoenix, and J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy squad nearly handed them their first November loss as payback. But the Western Conference Champs shot 61 percent in the final period and a pair of costly Cavalier turnovers and some missed late free throws dashed those plans.
Cedi Osman came up big in that fourth quarter – netting 12 of his 23 points in the period, part of a 52-point showing by the Cavaliers bench.
On the night, Cedi went 9-of-15 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from long-range, adding four boards and a pair of assists in the loss. Ricky Rubio tallied 15 points off the bench, adding five assists and a steal while Kevin Love finished with 14 points and eight boards in 22 minutes of work.
Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points, going 9-for-10 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the stripe, doubling-up with 11 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Darius Garland chipped in with 19 points and a team-high seven helpers before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. On the night, the third-year guard went 8-of-19 from the floor but missed all six three-pointers he attempted.
Markkanen doubled-up for the first time as a Cavalier – finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds, going 5-for-13 from the floor overall.
Devin Booker led both teams with 35 points, but was held to just 11 after intermission. Both Deandre Ayton and former Cavalier JaVale McGee doubled-up for Phoenix in the win.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland find Isaac Okoro down the court to slam it home and draw the foul.
A lot’s been made about the differences between this year’s team and last year’s. The difference is that last year’s team would have withered under the Suns’ fourth-quarter barrage. This season’s team continued to claw their way back.
The Suns led by just a point to start the final period, but opened up the quarter on a 9-0 run to take their first double-digit lead of the night. But after bumping their edge back up to 10 with 6:41 to play on JaVale McGee’s hook shot, the Wine & Gold mounted their comeback.
Cedi Osman drilled a triple on Cleveland’s next possession, then followed up with two straight buckets to get the Cavs to within five. Minutes later, Lauri Markkanen’s bomb tied the game.
The Cavs tied the game again on Jarrett Allen’s layup with under two minutes to play, and continued to knock on the door in the closing seconds – but the Suns played the free throw game from there and sent Cleveland to the stripe in lieu of allowing a three-point attempt.
By the Numbers - 200, 1,000 … career steals and field goals that Cedi Osman has now accumulated over the course of his Cavaliers career, reaching both marks on Wednesday night.
With is 23-point effort, Osman has now topped the 20-point plateau in three games this season and, in going 5-of-7 from long-range, recorded his fourth game of at least five triples.
”Details. If we got a few more details right. We had a couple turnovers and some missed opportunities in the final five minutes of that game. If we get those down – and I’m not saying that we have to be perfect – but if we get a couple of those fixed, I think we’ll start coming out with the win.”
With Wednesday’s tough loss to Phoenix in the books, the Wine & Gold close out their four-game homestand on Saturday night – welcoming Jalen Suggs and the Magic to town for the first time this year.
Next week, the Cavaliers get back on the road – closing out the month of November on Monday night when they travel to Dallas for a matchup with the Mavs. On Wednesday night, Cleveland travels to Miami, where they’ll try to snap a 20-game losing streak on South Beach before wrapping up the trip on Friday night, taking on Bradley Beal and the Wizards in Washington.