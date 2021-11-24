Cavs Can't Close Over Streaking Suns

WRAP-UP

They call them growing pains for a reason. And on Wednesday night, the young Cavaliers endured another painful lesson – getting within striking distance of the league’s hottest squad before running out of steam down the stretch.

The Cavs were down 10 with just under seven minutes to play before roaring back to tie the game at 107-apeice on Lauri Markkanen’s three-pointer, but they could never grab the lead as Phoenix held on for its 14th straight win while handing Cleveland its fifth straight loss – a 120-115 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Suns began their 14-game run over the Cavaliers on October 30 back in Phoenix, and J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy squad nearly handed them their first November loss as payback. But the Western Conference Champs shot 61 percent in the final period and a pair of costly Cavalier turnovers and some missed late free throws dashed those plans.

Cedi Osman came up big in that fourth quarter – netting 12 of his 23 points in the period, part of a 52-point showing by the Cavaliers bench.

On the night, Cedi went 9-of-15 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from long-range, adding four boards and a pair of assists in the loss. Ricky Rubio tallied 15 points off the bench, adding five assists and a steal while Kevin Love finished with 14 points and eight boards in 22 minutes of work.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points, going 9-for-10 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the stripe, doubling-up with 11 rebounds and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland chipped in with 19 points and a team-high seven helpers before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. On the night, the third-year guard went 8-of-19 from the floor but missed all six three-pointers he attempted.

Markkanen doubled-up for the first time as a Cavalier – finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds, going 5-for-13 from the floor overall.

Devin Booker led both teams with 35 points, but was held to just 11 after intermission. Both Deandre Ayton and former Cavalier JaVale McGee doubled-up for Phoenix in the win.

