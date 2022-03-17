Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Fall Short in Slugfest with Philly

Posted: Mar 16, 2022

WRAP-UP

With three matchups now in the book this season, the Cavaliers are so close to figuring out the team they’d they’d face in the Playoffs if the season ended today. But they’re not there yet.

The Wine and Gold went toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid and the Sixers in Round 3 – rallying back to take a late lead before Philly was able to slug it out down the stretch, handing Cleveland the 118-114 decision on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After trailing by double-digits through most of the first half, the Cavaliers rallied past Philly in the third quarter – holding the Sixers to just 13 points in the period and taking a five-point edge heading to the fourth.

But Doc Rivers’ squad found their footing in the final period – and the contest was a white-knuckle affair the rest of the way, with neither team leading by more than four points over the last 11 minutes.

Cleveland reclaimed the lead on Lauri Markkanen’s three-pointer with 3:47 to play, but James Harden put Philly back on top with a layup on the next possession. The Sixers didn’t trail the rest of the way.

Despite a physical defensive effort by the Wine and Gold – namely by Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Moses Brown – Joel Embiid was almost unstoppable, leading both teams with 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting, adding a game-high 17 rebounds and five assists.

As always in a matchup with the Sixers, both teams lived at the line. Philly finished 24-of-28 from the stripe; Cleveland, 27-of-32. The teams attempted a combined 24 free throws in the final quarter alone.

Darius Garland led the Wine and Gold with 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor, 11-of-12 from the stripe, adding seven assists and five boards in the loss.

Isaac Okoro had another solid offensive outing, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the line, adding five rebounds and an assist.

Caris LeVert tallied 15 points to lead all reserves – going 6-for-15 from the floor and tying Garland with seven dimes on the night.

Evan Mobley scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime and led Cleveland with nine boards to go with three assists and a block. Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 13 points of his own, connecting on 4-of-9 shooting, adding four boards and a pair of steals.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, snagging seven boards in 17 minutes of work off the bench.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 25 points for the Sixers, with James Harden doubling-up with 21 points and a game-high 11 assists.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Moses Brown hammers it home on fast break return off of assist from Brandon Goodwin.

TURNING POINT

After netting 30 points in the opening period, the high-octane Sixers went off for 42 in the second – extending their lead to 17 points midway through the quarter and leading by double-digits almost the entire way.

But Cleveland’s defense clamped own after intermission – holding the Sixers to 13 points overall as the Cavs slowly whittled down Philly’s advantage. The Sixers led by 11 with 7:23 in the third, but the Wine and Gold erupted for a 19-6 run, taking their first lead of the night on Brandon Goodwin’s triple with just under two minutes to play in the period.

Cleveland took a five-point edge into the fourth quarter, but Philly reclaimed the lead less than three minutes in – and from there it was nip-and-tuck until the closing moments.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 … free throws that Darius Garland has missed – out of 173 attempts – this season, giving him a free throw percentage of .913, a career-best and good for 4th-best in the NBA.

In the last week, Garland has had games in which he’s gone 11-of-12 and 15-of-16 from the stripe as he attempts to become just the second player in NBA history (along with Magic Johnson) to finish a season averaging over 20.0 points and 8.0 assists while shooting at least 46 percent from the floor and 90 percent from the line.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on slugging it out with the Sixers on Wednesday …

”I thought they made it extremely difficult, didn’t give up anything easy. We made it tough on Embiid – and he’s a hell of a player. He makes some tough shots down the stretch through physicality. But there was nothing easy. He had to earn it all. James (Harden) had to earn it all. There were a couple loose threes late. But I thought our guys made them earn it tonight – and there were great players who did.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling to the Sixers on Wednesday night, Cavaliers homestand rolls on with a weekend back-to-back on top – welcoming Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to town on Friday followed by a Saturday night visit from Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.

The Wine and Gold close out the homestand on Monday night when LeBron and the Lakers come to town – followed by what could be the biggest road game of the season, a Thursday night matchup against the Raptors in Toronto.

