Cavs Hang On, Take Thriller in Indy

RECAP Huge win for the Cavs with big defensive plays by Lamar Stevens, and Dean Wade late in the game. It was a monster game for both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley while Cleveland completes a season sweep of the Indiana Pacers by taking this 127-124 thriller. Darius Garland hit a career-high 41 points and 13 assists while Evan Mobley got 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and a block. Indiana hit 54 percent of their field goals and 56 bench points. For the Cavs: Darius Garland hit 41 points, 14-26 field goals, 4-9 3 point field goals, 9-9 free throws, 13 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals while Evan Mobley got 22 points, 8-15 field goals, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and a block. Lauri Markkanen hit 21 points, 8-14 field goals, 5 rebounds, and a steal while Isaac Okoro got 11 points, 4-7 field goals, and 2 steals. Dean Wade nailed 10 points, 4-7 field goals, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block. Lamar Stevens, your Junkyard Dog recipient came through with 9 points, 4-7 field goals, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP Through injuries and illness, and everything else that’s been thrown at them all season, J.B. Bickerstaff’s feisty young squad simply continues finding ways to win. Tipping off a critical three-game roadie in the season’s homestretch, and playing their first game without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, the Wine and Gold rallied back to take the lead, then held off a late Pacers rally, earning the season sweep with a 127-124 thriller on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. In a frantic finish, the Cavaliers bounced back from an eight-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, taking an eight-point lead with 3:44 to play, only to see the Pacers run off the next eight points to tie the game at 120-apiece on Jalen Smith’s three-pointer with 1:21 to play. Malcolm Brogdon and Darius Garland traded baskets and Brogdon scored on another finger roll to give Indy a two-point lead before Evan Mobley’s tip-in with 33.6 seconds to play tied the game at 124. Brogdon attempted another dive to the rim, but Lamar Stevens swatted his baseline offering and Garland was fouled with 14.0 to play. The All-Star guard drained both attempts, with Stevens splitting a pair with 2.6 remaining to seal the deal. Garland was simply outstanding all night long, but simply unstoppable in the fourth quarter, erupting for 21 of his career-high 41 points – going 7-for-10 in the period, including 2-of-4 from long-range and 5-of-5 from the stripe. On the night, the 22-year-old Indiana native was 14-for-26, including 4-of-9 from deep, adding a game-high 13 assists, five boards and a pair of steals in the win. Rookie Evan Mobley, sliding into the center spot for Allen – who suffered a fractured left middle finger early in Sunday’s win over Toronto – was excellent on both ends in Indiana, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, adding a game-high 12 boards, three assists and a career-best five steals. Tuesday marked Mobley’s 17th double-double of the season, with the Wine and Gold now going 13-4 in those games. Lauri Markkanen had his second straight solid offensive outing, chipping in with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding five boards, a steal and a block. Isaac Okoro added 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and Dean Wade finished with 10 to round out the Cavaliers in double-figures, also going 4-of-7 from the floor. Lamar Stevens and Kevin Love each notched nine points off the bench for the Cavaliers – with Stevens earning the coveted “Junkyard Dog” chain for his tenacious work on both ends in the win. Every Pacer who saw action aside from Oshae Brissett finished in double-figures, with Indiana’s bench combining for 56 points in the loss. Tyrese Haliburton led Rick Carlisle’s squad with 25 points. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Mobley with the assist over to Dean Wade who slams it down in the fourth quarter against the Pacers.

TURNING POINT The Cavaliers have been able to hit another gear defensively late all season long, and that was the case again on Tuesday night in Indiana. The two squads were locked up at 63-apiece at the half and battled it out through most of the third quarter. But the Pacers began to heat up as the period wore on and took a 10-point edge in the closing moments. But Cleveland clamped down to start the fourth quarter – using a 9-0 run to re-take the lead. Things went back-and-forth from there, with Cleveland holding off Indiana’s late rally for the win.

BY THE NUMBERS 19 … point-assist double-doubles that Darius Garland has now posted this year, good for 3rd in the Eastern Conference. In those 19 games, the 3rd-year man is averaging 21.0 points and 12.2 assists and the Cavaliers are 13-6 in those games. Over Garland’s last seven outings, he’s averaging 28.7 points and 8.7 assists per – shooting .542 from the floor, .471 from beyond the arc and .920 from the stripe. He’s on pace to join Magic Johnson as the only players in NBA history to finish a season averaging at least 20.0 points, 8.0 assists while shooting at least 46 percent from the floor and 90 percent from the line.

QUOTABLE Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on the lineup that rallied the Cavs back in the ballgame early in the fourth … , on the lineup that rallied the Cavs back in the ballgame early in the fourth … ”Going into that fourth quarter being down, we felt like we needed to find a group that could just grit it out. So we put the guys out there, our best defenders, and leave them out there with Darius and hope we can get enough steps and then let him control the offense for us. And I think that’s what happened tonight.”

CALLS OF THE GAME Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.