Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Fourth-Quarter Eruption Leads Cavs Past Pacers

Posted: Feb 06, 2022

WRAP-UP

They say that the first game back after a roadie is like another game on the trip. And, indeed, the Cavaliers looked hungover through the first three periods. Then the fourth quarter happened …

After those sluggish first 36 minutes in which the Cavs couldn’t hit a shot came the start of the final 12 – in which it seemed the Cavs couldn’t miss – erupting for 37 points and blowing past the Pacers, 98-85, on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the win, the Wine and Gold improved their home win streak to six games and have now won 11 of their previous 14 outings as the All-Star Break on their home floor rapidly approaches.

Cleveland got off to one of the ugliest starts of the season after one quarter – tallying a season-low 12 points after shooting 17 percent in the period – and things didn’t get that much better from there. Through the first three periods, the Cavs – who trailed by as many as 20 points before intermission – were just 3-of-21 from beyond the arc.

But Cleveland’s second unit – namely Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Rajon Rondo – took over from there, scoring 34 of Cleveland’s 37 points in the fourth, combining to go 8-of-10 from long-range, combining for a dozen assists, and putting the squad on their shoulders for the win.

Cedi would proceed to score 18 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth period – the most points by a Cavalier in a single quarter since 2018 – going 7-for-8 from the floor, 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. On the night, the 5th-year man finished 8-of-16 from the floor, drilling all four triples in the game’s final quarter, adding five assists and four boards on the night.

Love was almost as hot in the fourth – going 3-of-4 from deep in the period, 4-of-8 on the night, following up with 19 points, adding seven boards, five helpers and a pair of steals in the win.

Rajon Rondo doubled-up for the first time as a Cavalier – handing out seven of his game-high 12 assists in the fourth – chipping in with 15 points and a steal and posting a +26 number in his 31 minutes of work off the bench.

Jarrett Allen followed up his mammoth night in Charlotte with his 28th double-double of the season – finishing with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting, adding a game-high 17 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

Dean Wade rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Rookie Evan Mobley led both teams with three blocks on Sunday – his 11th game this year with at least three swats.

Pacers rookie Chris Duarte led Indiana with 22 points while Domantas Sabonis grabbed a team-best 11 boards.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Cedi Osman comes out with heat in the fourth quarter to hit monster three after three after three to come from behind and win.

TURNING POINT

One look at Sunday’s boxscore will tell you when the turning point occurred – and at the men who made it happen.

At the end of three ugly quarters of basketball, Indy’s Chris Duarte canned a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Pacers a 68-61 edge heading to the final period. From there, the Wine and Gold – behind the shooting of Kevin Love and Cedi Osman and playmaking of Rajon Rondo – broke the game open.

Cedi drilled two consecutive bombs to open the scoring in the fourth, getting Cleveland to within one, 68-67. His floater on the next possession gave the Cavs their first lead of the night – and they wouldn’t look back.

The Cavaliers would proceed to outscore the Pacers, 37-17, in the final quarter to seal the deal – with Love and Osman combining for the first 19 points of the period.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 19.0, 9.6 … Kevin Love’s scoring and rebounding averages over his last seven games – topping the 20-point plateau in four of those games, doubling-up in three of them while shooting .434 from the floor and .403 from deep over that stretch.

In terms of bench production on Sunday, the combination of Love, Rajon Rondo and Cedi Osman became the first trio of reserves in the last 30 years to each post at least 15 points and five assists.

QUOTABLE

Cedi Osman, on the energy in the building and the bench after Osman and Kevin Love’s furious fourth-quarter eruption …

”At one point I said to K. Love: ‘We’re gonna need some oxygen.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers host one more home game before the All-Star Break – welcoming Dejounte Murray and the Spurs to town for a Wednesday night matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

From there, it’s three straight on the road leading up to the midseason classic – traveling to Indiana for a Friday night rematch with the Pacers followed by a trip to Philly to face Joel Embiid and the Sixers the following night. Next Tuesday, the Cavs head to Atlanta for a meeting with the red-hot Hawks in their final outing before the Break.

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen spoke with the media following Friday's win against the Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Cavs at Hornets - February 4, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen spoke with the media following Friday's win against the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Feb 4, 2022  |  08:53
Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavs forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday's win against the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Feb 4, 2022  |  11:16
Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hornets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday's win against the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Feb 4, 2022  |  11:33
Feat. Highlight: JA, Love Close out the Hornets
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: JA, Love Close out the Hornets

Jarrett Allen's big time dunk and Kevin Love's last second free throws help the Cavs knock off the Hornets in dramatic fashion on Friday.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:55
Allen's Late Game Fireworks
Now Playing

Allen's Late Game Fireworks

Jarrett Allen rises up and puts down a monster two-handed jam to put his defender on poster for a late game highlight against the Hornets.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:18
Allen's Poster Slam
Now Playing

Allen's Poster Slam

Jarrett Allen takes the dump-off feed from Isaac Okoro and makes no mistake on what to do with it, throwing down a huge one-handed jam all over his defender.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:17
Cedi Caps a Perfect Fast Break
Now Playing

Cedi Caps a Perfect Fast Break

The ball does not touch the floor on this break, as Jarrett Allen passes to Isaac Okoro who passes ahead to Cedi Osman who scores with a lay-up early in the third.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:16
Thee Point Barrage Helps Cavs to Halftime Lead
Now Playing

Thee Point Barrage Helps Cavs to Halftime Lead

Late in the first half, the Cavs needed some big shots. Dean Wade and Brandon Goodwin each delivered, cashing in on two three pointers each to give the Wine & Gold a lead at the break.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:42
Okoro's Drive and Dunk
Now Playing

Okoro's Drive and Dunk

Isaac Okoro becomes a one man fast break, driving past all the Hornets on his way to the hoop and flushing it down with one hand.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:14
Mobley with the Nice Catch and Finish
Now Playing

Mobley with the Nice Catch and Finish

Off of an inbounds pass from Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley makes a nice catch with his back to the basket, spins, shoots, and scores in the second quarter.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:13
JA Scores Wine & Gold's First Nine Points
Now Playing

JA Scores Wine & Gold's First Nine Points

Jarrett Allen gets off to a hot start, scoring the Cavaliers first nine points in the ballgame, totaling 13 points in the first quarter.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:45
Cedi & Jarret Connect for Early Dunk
Now Playing

Cedi & Jarret Connect for Early Dunk

Cedi Osman and Jarrett Allen link up for the game's first point, as Osman assists to Allen for a big jam to notch the first points of the contest.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:18
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter