Fourth-Quarter Eruption Leads Cavs Past Pacers

RECAP The Cavs trailed 68-61 after the third quarter but came back to outscore the Pacers 37-17 in the fourth quarter to hit a win streak of six at home with a 98-85 victory over the Pacers. The Cavs have now won 11 of last 14, and are 6-3 versus central foes. The Cleveland bench scored 60pts tonight. Indiana had a 41 field goal percentage and hit 34 percent of their three point field goals. The Pacers led by as many as 20 earlier in the game. For the Cavs: Cedi Osman hit 22 points, 8-16 field goals, 4-10 three point field goals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and one steal. Kevin Love got 19 points, 6-15 field goals, 4-8 three point field goals, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Rajon Rondo came away with a season-high-tying 15 points, 5-10 field goals, a season-high 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and one steal. Jarrett Allen hit 15 points, a game-high 17 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Dean Wade finished with 10 points, 4-7 field goals, and 5 rebounds. Evan Mobley brought it home with 9 points, and a game-high 3 blocks. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP They say that the first game back after a roadie is like another game on the trip. And, indeed, the Cavaliers looked hungover through the first three periods. Then the fourth quarter happened … After those sluggish first 36 minutes in which the Cavs couldn’t hit a shot came the start of the final 12 – in which it seemed the Cavs couldn’t miss – erupting for 37 points and blowing past the Pacers, 98-85, on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Wine and Gold improved their home win streak to six games and have now won 11 of their previous 14 outings as the All-Star Break on their home floor rapidly approaches. Cleveland got off to one of the ugliest starts of the season after one quarter – tallying a season-low 12 points after shooting 17 percent in the period – and things didn’t get that much better from there. Through the first three periods, the Cavs – who trailed by as many as 20 points before intermission – were just 3-of-21 from beyond the arc. But Cleveland’s second unit – namely Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Rajon Rondo – took over from there, scoring 34 of Cleveland’s 37 points in the fourth, combining to go 8-of-10 from long-range, combining for a dozen assists, and putting the squad on their shoulders for the win. Cedi would proceed to score 18 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth period – the most points by a Cavalier in a single quarter since 2018 – going 7-for-8 from the floor, 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. On the night, the 5th-year man finished 8-of-16 from the floor, drilling all four triples in the game’s final quarter, adding five assists and four boards on the night. Love was almost as hot in the fourth – going 3-of-4 from deep in the period, 4-of-8 on the night, following up with 19 points, adding seven boards, five helpers and a pair of steals in the win. Rajon Rondo doubled-up for the first time as a Cavalier – handing out seven of his game-high 12 assists in the fourth – chipping in with 15 points and a steal and posting a +26 number in his 31 minutes of work off the bench. Jarrett Allen followed up his mammoth night in Charlotte with his 28th double-double of the season – finishing with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting, adding a game-high 17 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Dean Wade rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Rookie Evan Mobley led both teams with three blocks on Sunday – his 11th game this year with at least three swats. Pacers rookie Chris Duarte led Indiana with 22 points while Domantas Sabonis grabbed a team-best 11 boards. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Cedi Osman comes out with heat in the fourth quarter to hit monster three after three after three to come from behind and win.

TURNING POINT One look at Sunday’s boxscore will tell you when the turning point occurred – and at the men who made it happen. At the end of three ugly quarters of basketball, Indy’s Chris Duarte canned a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Pacers a 68-61 edge heading to the final period. From there, the Wine and Gold – behind the shooting of Kevin Love and Cedi Osman and playmaking of Rajon Rondo – broke the game open. Cedi drilled two consecutive bombs to open the scoring in the fourth, getting Cleveland to within one, 68-67. His floater on the next possession gave the Cavs their first lead of the night – and they wouldn’t look back. The Cavaliers would proceed to outscore the Pacers, 37-17, in the final quarter to seal the deal – with Love and Osman combining for the first 19 points of the period.

BY THE NUMBERS By the Numbers - 19.0, 9.6 … Kevin Love’s scoring and rebounding averages over his last seven games – topping the 20-point plateau in four of those games, doubling-up in three of them while shooting .434 from the floor and .403 from deep over that stretch. In terms of bench production on Sunday, the combination of Love, Rajon Rondo and Cedi Osman became the first trio of reserves in the last 30 years to each post at least 15 points and five assists.

QUOTABLE Cedi Osman, on the energy in the building and the bench after Osman and Kevin Love’s furious fourth-quarter eruption … , on the energy in the building and the bench after Osman and Kevin Love’s furious fourth-quarter eruption … ”At one point I said to K. Love: ‘We’re gonna need some oxygen.”

CALLS OF THE GAME Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.