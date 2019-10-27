Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Clobber Pacers in Home Opener

Posted: Oct 27, 2019

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers couldn’t have planned a better way to A. christen their newly-renovated state-of-the-art arena, B. get Coach John Beilein his first NBA victory, C. celebrate the franchise’s 50th season on a night with team legends in attendance and D. pay tribute to their late, great play-by-play man, Fred McLeod.

All this and Tristan Thompson’s first career three-pointer, as the Wine & Gold blew past the Pacers in the second quarter and kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way – taking the impressive 110-99 win on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Thompson and Kevin Love each netted double-doubles for the second-straight game, Collin Sexton scored more than 16 points in his 19th straight game and Jordan Clarkson found his rhythm off the bench, leading all reserves with 15 points.

Tristan was dominant inside (and briefly, outside) – leading Cleveland with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting, adding 13 boards and three blocked shots. He also canned the first triple of his career – after nine previous attempts – connecting on a 26-footer in the first quarter.

Love finished with 21 points on just eight shot attempts – going 3-of-5 from deep and 8-of-9 from the stripe, adding 13 boards and a team-high nine assists.

Sexton added 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, adding five boards and three assists, and Darius Garland pitched in with 12 points on 5-of-12 to go with four helpers.

HIGHLIGHT

On a night where everyone seemed to be throwing the hammer down, Larry Nance Jr. had one of the most exciting slams of the evening after putting the Pacers on a poster late in the third quarter on Saturday.

TURNING POINT

Turnabout is fair play, and after the Cavaliers watched Orlando dominate them in the second quarter on Wednesday night, they did the same to the visiting Pacers on Saturday – using a 26-6 run to pull away from Indiana before intermission, barely looking back in the second half.

Cleveland trailed by two after one quarter, but tied the score early in the second on Kevin Porter Jr.’s first NBA bucket, an alley-oop dunk from fellow rookie, Darius Garland.

From there, Kevin Love and Collin Sexton took over – keying a 24-4 run that put Cleveland ahead by 20 with just under five minutes to go before half. The Cavs extended their lead to as much as 24 points early in the third quarter and the Pacers didn’t cut it to single digits until the 1:31 mark left in the ballgame.

BY THE NUMBERS

20.5, 12.0, .704, .500, 1.000 … Tristan Thompson’s scoring and rebounding average – as well as his shooting percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage – through the first two games of the season.

With his three blocks on the night, Thompson has now swatted 401 shots for his career – eclipsing Brad Daugherty and Anderson Varejao for 7th place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Both Daugherty – who addressed the crowd with a group of Cavalier legends at center court before the game – and Varejao – who drew maybe the game’s biggest ovation – were there to watch.

QUOTABLE

Darius Garland, on getting his first NBA win …

"It’s crazy. It’s amazing. Just getting the first win with Coach Beilein and the other rookies, it’s really cool."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 97.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers face off against another Central Division rival next – traveling to Milwaukee for a Monday night matchup against reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

The Wine & Gold return home for another Central showdown, welcoming Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkenen and the Bulls to town on Wednesday night.

Relive the Cavs 110-99 Victory Over Indiana

Take a look back at Coach John Beilein's first NBA victory as the Wine & Gold defeated Indiana 110-99 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers - October 26, 2019

Relive the Cavs 110-99 Victory Over Indiana
Take a look back at Coach John Beilein's first NBA victory as the Wine & Gold defeated Indiana 110-99 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 27, 2019  |  02:52
Cavs vs Pacers Postgame: Kevin Love
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with Ahmaad Crump following Saturday’s 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 27, 2019  |  02:15
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Saturday’s 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 27, 2019  |  02:31
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Saturday’s 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 27, 2019  |  03:41
Cavs vs. Pacers On-Court Postgame: Tristan Thompson
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Angel Gray following Saturday’s 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 27, 2019  |  02:10
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Darius Garland
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Saturday’s 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 26, 2019  |  03:31
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Coach Beilein
Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Saturday’s 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 26, 2019  |  09:00
Tristan Thompson Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers
T.T. drops 25 points in Saturday's win over the Pacers.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:01
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson
Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Saturday’s 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 26, 2019  |  03:06
Cavs Celebrate Coach Beilein's First Win as an NBA Head Coach
Cavs players celebrated Coach Beilein's first win as an NBA head coach with a water bucket bath following the Cavs' home opener victory on Saturday night.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:25
GAME RECAP: CAVALIERS 110, PACERS 99
Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love combine for 46 points, to lead the Cavs to a 110 - 99 victory over the Pacers.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:01
Tristan Throws Down Third Alley-Oop of the Night
Tristan Thompson continued his monster game against the Pacers with a third big-time dunk of the evening.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:11
Featured Highlight: Nance Jr. Posterizes the Pacers
Larry Nance Jr. puts the Pacers on a poster with his big-time dunk in the second half.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:09
Fred McLeod Honored with Tribute Video
The Cavaliers organization honored its long-time television play-by-play broadcaster Fred McLeod during the first quarter of Saturday's Cavs-Pacers matchup.
Oct 26, 2019  |  02:40
Tristan Thompson with a Big-Time Block
Tristan Thompson gets up in the paint and denies the Pacers any shot at a score.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:15
Cavs Legends Honored Before Saturday's Game
Cavaliers legends were on hand to celebrate the 50th season of Wine & Gold basketball on Saturday, including Joe Tait, Austin Carr, Bingo Smith, Larry Nance, Brad Daugherty and the wife of Nate Thurmond.
Oct 26, 2019  |  04:02
Collin Sexton Goes Coast-to-Coast
Collin Sexton proves why he's called "The Young Bull" after grabbing the rebound and taking the ball coast-to-coast for the score in the second quarter.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:21
Clarkson Cans the Deep Shot
Jordan Clarkson knocks down the deep ball in the second quarter.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:28
KPJ Gets Up for the Slam
Darius Garland tosses a pretty alley-oop to Kevin Porter Jr. in the second quarter on Saturday.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:08
Darius Garland Oops Tristan Thompson
Darius Garland tosses a perfectly time alley-oop to Tristan Thompson who throws the hammer down in the first frame.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:18
T.T. Stares Down Pacers before Knocking Down the Bucket
Tristan Thompson shows off his guard skills with a quick dribble and stare down before knocking down the bucket.
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:10
Cavs Players Remember Fred McLeod
Cavs players remember the late Fred McLeod during a special in-arena moment on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 26, 2019  |  01:53
Cavs vs. Pacers Shootaround: Cedi Osman
Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Saturday’s shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers tonight.
Oct 26, 2019  |  04:50
Get Hyped for Opening Night!
Get excited for the Cavs' Opening Night matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday with this cool throwback animation!
Oct 26, 2019  |  00:54
Cavs vs. Pacers Practice: Alfonzo McKinnie
Cavaliers forward Alfonzo McKinnie spoke with the media following Friday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night.
Oct 25, 2019  |  08:15
Cavs vs. Pacers Practice: Coach Beilein
Cavaliers head coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Friday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night.
Oct 25, 2019  |  07:53
Cavs vs. Pacers Practice: Kevin Love
Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night.
Oct 25, 2019  |  08:01
Be the Fight on Opening Night!
Opening Night is right around the corner when the Wine & Gold battle the Indiana Pacers on October 26 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) at the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 17, 2019  |  00:30
Opening Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is almost Here!
Cavs take on the Indiana Pacers this Saturday night for the home opener. Get hyped with this TV spot!
Oct 1, 2019  |  01:16
Cavaliers, Pacers, Game Recap, 10-26-19 vs. Pacers

