Cavs Clobber Pacers in Home Opener

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers couldn’t have planned a better way to A. christen their newly-renovated state-of-the-art arena, B. get Coach John Beilein his first NBA victory, C. celebrate the franchise’s 50th season on a night with team legends in attendance and D. pay tribute to their late, great play-by-play man, Fred McLeod.

All this and Tristan Thompson’s first career three-pointer, as the Wine & Gold blew past the Pacers in the second quarter and kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way – taking the impressive 110-99 win on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Thompson and Kevin Love each netted double-doubles for the second-straight game, Collin Sexton scored more than 16 points in his 19th straight game and Jordan Clarkson found his rhythm off the bench, leading all reserves with 15 points.

Tristan was dominant inside (and briefly, outside) – leading Cleveland with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting, adding 13 boards and three blocked shots. He also canned the first triple of his career – after nine previous attempts – connecting on a 26-footer in the first quarter.

Love finished with 21 points on just eight shot attempts – going 3-of-5 from deep and 8-of-9 from the stripe, adding 13 boards and a team-high nine assists.

Sexton added 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, adding five boards and three assists, and Darius Garland pitched in with 12 points on 5-of-12 to go with four helpers.