Cavs Clobber Pacers in Home Opener

The Cavaliers couldn’t have planned a better way to A. christen their newly-renovated state-of-the-art arena, B. get Coach John Beilein his first NBA victory, C. celebrate the franchise’s 50th season on a night with team legends in attendance and D. pay tribute to their late, great play-by-play man, Fred McLeod.
All this and Tristan Thompson’s first career three-pointer, as the Wine & Gold blew past the Pacers in the second quarter and kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way – taking the impressive 110-99 win on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Thompson and Kevin Love each netted double-doubles for the second-straight game, Collin Sexton scored more than 16 points in his 19th straight game and Jordan Clarkson found his rhythm off the bench, leading all reserves with 15 points.
Tristan was dominant inside (and briefly, outside) – leading Cleveland with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting, adding 13 boards and three blocked shots. He also canned the first triple of his career – after nine previous attempts – connecting on a 26-footer in the first quarter.
Love finished with 21 points on just eight shot attempts – going 3-of-5 from deep and 8-of-9 from the stripe, adding 13 boards and a team-high nine assists.
Sexton added 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, adding five boards and three assists, and Darius Garland pitched in with 12 points on 5-of-12 to go with four helpers.
On a night where everyone seemed to be throwing the hammer down, Larry Nance Jr. had one of the most exciting slams of the evening after putting the Pacers on a poster late in the third quarter on Saturday.
Turnabout is fair play, and after the Cavaliers watched Orlando dominate them in the second quarter on Wednesday night, they did the same to the visiting Pacers on Saturday – using a 26-6 run to pull away from Indiana before intermission, barely looking back in the second half.
Cleveland trailed by two after one quarter, but tied the score early in the second on Kevin Porter Jr.’s first NBA bucket, an alley-oop dunk from fellow rookie, Darius Garland.
From there, Kevin Love and Collin Sexton took over – keying a 24-4 run that put Cleveland ahead by 20 with just under five minutes to go before half. The Cavs extended their lead to as much as 24 points early in the third quarter and the Pacers didn’t cut it to single digits until the 1:31 mark left in the ballgame.
20.5, 12.0, .704, .500, 1.000 … Tristan Thompson’s scoring and rebounding average – as well as his shooting percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage – through the first two games of the season.
With his three blocks on the night, Thompson has now swatted 401 shots for his career – eclipsing Brad Daugherty and Anderson Varejao for 7th place on the franchise’s all-time list.
Both Daugherty – who addressed the crowd with a group of Cavalier legends at center court before the game – and Varejao – who drew maybe the game’s biggest ovation – were there to watch.
Darius Garland, on getting his first NBA win …
"It’s crazy. It’s amazing. Just getting the first win with Coach Beilein and the other rookies, it’s really cool."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 97.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers face off against another Central Division rival next – traveling to Milwaukee for a Monday night matchup against reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
The Wine & Gold return home for another Central showdown, welcoming Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkenen and the Bulls to town on Wednesday night.