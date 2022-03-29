Cavs Snap Skid, Pull Past Orlando Late

RECAP Cleveland ended tonight's game on a 17-9 run over the last 5:50 to grab a much-needed 107-101 win over the Orlando Magic. The Magic shot a higher percentage from the floor (48 percent to 45 percent), but the Cavs made 13 threes to Orlando's 10. The visitors turned the ball over 17 times that turned into 22 Wine & Gold points. Evan Mobley missed the second half due to a sprained left ankle. Darius Garland doubled-up once more with a game-high 25 points and and game-high 12 assists, while connecting on a two and three point jumper on consecutive possessions late in the fourth. Lauri Markkanen recorded 20 points and connected on three triples. Kevin Love added 19 and Isaac Okoro had 11 to round out the Cavs in double digits. Dylan Windler scored only five points, but his effort and energy helped in the 16 minutes played (nine rebounds, two assists, two steals). Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP All season long, the Cavaliers have been able to turn up the heat on both ends late in games. On Monday, in a game they desperately needed, they got just hot enough. After trailing by a deuce with just under six minutes to play, the Wine & Gold hit the accelerator – outscoring Orlando, 17-9, to close the contest and escape with the 107-101 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The victory came at a cost, however, as prized rookie Evan Mobley left the game just before intermission with a sprained left ankle and didn’t return for the second stanza. With Mobley in the locker room – and with Jarrett Allen still out nursing a fractured finger – Coach J.B. Bickerstaff had to get creative with his lineups late. And he found the right combination, which included reserves Dylan Windler and Brandon Goodwin, to take Cleveland home down the stretch. Darius Garland led both teams with 25 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from long-range and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding a game-high 12 assists for his fifth double-double in his last six outings – adding three boards and three steals in the win. Lauri Markkanen continued his solid play on the offensive end – adding 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. Kevin Love came off the bench originally but started the second half with the injury to Mobley, finishing with 19 points, going 7-for-15 from the floor and adding seven boards and three assists. Windler also had a solid night off the bench, snagging a career-high with nine boards, good enough to earn his first Junkyard Dog award of the season in the postgame locker room. Isaac Okoro had another efficient evening – rounding out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 11 points, going 4-of-6 from the floor, adding five boards, a game-high four steals and a blocked shot. Seven Magic players notched double figures, but Wendell Carter Jr. was the high man with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Darius Garland nails a tough, one-legged fadeaway on the baseline then comes back on the next possession and cans a long three to put the Cavs up for good on the Magic.

TURNING POINT There isn’t any mystery about when Monday’s contest was decided. It was Cleveland’s final flurry that sealed this one. Ignas Brazdeikis connected on a floater that put the Magic up, 92-90, with 5:51 to play in regulation. But that’s as good as it would get for Orlando, with Lauri Markkanen’s triple putting the Wine & Gold up a point with 4:37 remaining. Markkaenen drilled a pair of free throws and Darius Garland scored on a floater before drilling a three-pointer to put the Cavs up eight. Markkanen scored on an alley-oop dunk to give Cleveland a double-digit lead and enough breathing room to ice the victory.

BY THE NUMBERS 153 … total assists that Darius Garland has handed out in the month of March, the third-highest total for the month in team history and just 16 dimes shy of the all-time franchise mark for any single month. (John Bagley, 169, December 1985) Through the first 14 games in March, the 3rd-year pro is averaging 25.8 points, 10.9 assists, 3.6 rebound and 1.43 steals per – with Monday’s win marking his 10th double-double of the month.

QUOTABLE Kevin Love, on the team getting its 42nd win and ensuring a winning record for the first time since 2018 … "It’s a beautiful thing to have 42 wins. Obviously, our goal is to have much more than that – and we felt like we could have. But a winning season – I’m happy for J.B., I’m happy for the organization and for the guys fighting so hard for that."