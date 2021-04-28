Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Furious Fouth-Quarter Rally Falls Short

Posted: Apr 28, 2021

WRAP-UP

Wednesday night’s contest was another instance of the Wine & Gold digging themselves too deep of a hole and running out of gas after getting out of it.

Trailing by three touchdowns heading into the final quarter, the Cavaliers scored 43 points in the period and managed to tie the game in the closing moments – but the Magic scored the game’s final five points to hand Cleveland the 109-104 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In the first contest of a five-game homestand, the Cavaliers were sluggish through the first three quarters – notching just 16 points in the first period and 17 in the third. Employing a full-court press for nearly the entire fourth, the Cavs whittled away at Orlando’s lead – tying the affair at 104-apiece on Kevin Love’s triple with 1:03 remaining.

But Cole Anthony scored on a tough layup with 45 seconds to go followed by a costly turnover by Darius Garland on Cleveland’s next possession. Orlando tallied the game’s final three points at the stripe to seal the deal.

The injury-plagued Cavaliers were again without the services of their leading scorer, Collin Sexton (concussion), as well as Larry Nance Jr. (thumb fracture), Matthew Dellavedova (neck), Dylan Windler (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion) and Taurean Prince, who underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday.

Garland’s miscue didn’t mar an otherwise solid game for the sophomore guard who led both teams with 25 points on 10-of-24 shooting, notching 10 assists for the second straight game and adding four steals.

Cedi Osman, getting his third straight start, followed up with 19 points, going 6-for-13 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding four boards and three helpers.

Jarrett Allen was a handful from the jump, doubling-up with 17 points and a game-high 13 boards – six of those off the offensive glass – going 7-for-12 from the floor to go with two swats and a steal.

Isaac Okoro struggled from the floor on 4-of-12 shooting, but still notched double-figures in his third straight game – finishing with 15 points to go with five boards, a pair of assists and four steals.

Kevin Love – following an emotional mea culpa earlier in the day at morning shootaround – was obviously pressing on Wednesday, missing his first eight three-pointers before connecting on a pair in the fourth, including the late game-tying bomb, and finishing with six points. Love was still solid in other facets of the game – tallying 10 boards, six assists and three steals in the loss.

The Magic featured five players in double-figures, led by Gary Harris, who finished with 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting, leading Orlando with seven assists, six boards and a block.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland lobs a pass upstairs to Jarrett Allen who catches and throws down a two-handed ally-oop in the first quarter against the Magic.

TURNING POINT

The Cavs trailed by 21 heading into the fourth and Orlando pushed it to 23 early in the period.

From there, the Cavaliers pressed on every made basket and continued to erode Orlando’s edge – using a 20-6 run to cut the Magic’s lead to single-digits at the halfway point.

Cleveland continue to push – with Darius Garland scoring the Cavs’ next seven points and assisting on Kevin Love’s game-tying three-pointer. But the Wine and Gold simply didn’t have enough steam to close the contest – with Orland icing the decision at the line in the game’s final minute.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 18.5, 10.3 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages over his last four games, doubling up in two of them and finishing with a career-best 27 points in Sunday’s contest in Washington.

Over that four-game stretch, the former Longhorn is shooting .732 from the floor, with five blocks and four steals in the mix.

QUOTABLE

Cedi Osman, on the shorthanded Cavaliers fourth-quarter comeback …

”It’s a 48-minute game, so if we can play the other three quarters the way we played the fourth (tonight), we wouldn’t have any problems. But at the end of the day, this was a good lesson for us. And I’m really proud of the guys – the way we fought in that last quarter.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling to the Magic on Wednesday night, the Wine and Gold’s five-game homestand rolls on with a weekend back-to-back – welcoming Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards to town on Friday followed by a visit from the Heat on Saturday to tip off the final month of the season.

After their final two-day break of the season, the Cavs close out the homestand with a midweek back-to-back against a pair of tough Western Conference foes – with Chris Paul and the Suns rolling in next Tuesday and a matchup with Damian Lillard and the Blazers to following night.

Allen Steals Inbound Pass, Dunks it Home

Jarrett Allen gets his hand on a Magic inbound pass, steals the ball, and dunks it late in the fourth as the Cavs try and complete the comeback.

Cavs vs Magic - April 28, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Allen Steals Inbound Pass, Dunks it Home
Now Playing

Allen Steals Inbound Pass, Dunks it Home

Jarrett Allen gets his hand on a Magic inbound pass, steals the ball, and dunks it late in the fourth as the Cavs try and complete the comeback.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:17
Allen Catches and Puts Home a Reverse Dunk
Now Playing

Allen Catches and Puts Home a Reverse Dunk

Darius Garland bounces a base line pass to Jarrett Allen who makes a nice catch inside and puts home a reverse jam in the third quarter.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:14
Okoro's Shovel Pass to Allen
Now Playing

Okoro's Shovel Pass to Allen

Isaac Okoro cuts in from the three point line and shovels a pass inside to Jarrett Allen who catches and dunks late in the first half.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:10
Kabengele with Five off the Bench
Now Playing

Kabengele with Five off the Bench

Mfiondu Kabengele comes off the bench and gets on the board with five points - knocking down a three and then dunking it home.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:20
Feat. Highlight: DG's High Hand-Off to JA
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: DG's High Hand-Off to JA

Darius Garland lobs a pass upstairs to Jarrett Allen who catches and throws down a two-handed ally-oop in the first quarter against the Magic.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:20
Garland with a Pair of Floaters
Now Playing

Garland with a Pair of Floaters

Darius Garland scores on consecutive Cavalier possessions with a floater in the lane to keep the score first in the first quarter against the Magic.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:20
DG Threads the Needle to Allen
Now Playing

DG Threads the Needle to Allen

Darius Garland bounces a pass between a pair of defenders to Jarrett Allen who skies in the lane for an early dunk.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:13
Kevin Love Media Availability
Now Playing

Kevin Love Media Availability

Cavs forward Kevin Love spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Orlando Magic.
Apr 28, 2021  |  13:38
Cavaliers, Magic, 4-28-2021 vs Magic

