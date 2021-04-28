Cavs Furious Fouth-Quarter Rally Falls Short

WRAP-UP

Wednesday night’s contest was another instance of the Wine & Gold digging themselves too deep of a hole and running out of gas after getting out of it.

Trailing by three touchdowns heading into the final quarter, the Cavaliers scored 43 points in the period and managed to tie the game in the closing moments – but the Magic scored the game’s final five points to hand Cleveland the 109-104 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In the first contest of a five-game homestand, the Cavaliers were sluggish through the first three quarters – notching just 16 points in the first period and 17 in the third. Employing a full-court press for nearly the entire fourth, the Cavs whittled away at Orlando’s lead – tying the affair at 104-apiece on Kevin Love’s triple with 1:03 remaining.

But Cole Anthony scored on a tough layup with 45 seconds to go followed by a costly turnover by Darius Garland on Cleveland’s next possession. Orlando tallied the game’s final three points at the stripe to seal the deal.

The injury-plagued Cavaliers were again without the services of their leading scorer, Collin Sexton (concussion), as well as Larry Nance Jr. (thumb fracture), Matthew Dellavedova (neck), Dylan Windler (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion) and Taurean Prince, who underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday.

Garland’s miscue didn’t mar an otherwise solid game for the sophomore guard who led both teams with 25 points on 10-of-24 shooting, notching 10 assists for the second straight game and adding four steals.

Cedi Osman, getting his third straight start, followed up with 19 points, going 6-for-13 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding four boards and three helpers.

Jarrett Allen was a handful from the jump, doubling-up with 17 points and a game-high 13 boards – six of those off the offensive glass – going 7-for-12 from the floor to go with two swats and a steal.

Isaac Okoro struggled from the floor on 4-of-12 shooting, but still notched double-figures in his third straight game – finishing with 15 points to go with five boards, a pair of assists and four steals.

Kevin Love – following an emotional mea culpa earlier in the day at morning shootaround – was obviously pressing on Wednesday, missing his first eight three-pointers before connecting on a pair in the fourth, including the late game-tying bomb, and finishing with six points. Love was still solid in other facets of the game – tallying 10 boards, six assists and three steals in the loss.

The Magic featured five players in double-figures, led by Gary Harris, who finished with 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting, leading Orlando with seven assists, six boards and a block.

