Cavs Win Thriller Over New York

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have posted victories this season that have featured some beautiful basketball. Through the first two games of the homestand, that’s not exactly been the case.

But the operative word is “victory” – and for the seventh time in the Wine and Gold’s last eight games, the squad emerged with the win, taking the 95-93 thriller and improving to 10 games over .500 (29-19) with a Monday night win over New York at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Despite the at-times ugly affair, Cleveland improved to 9-3 during the month of January and is now 10 games above sea level for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Cavs blew open a tight contest midway through the third quarter and improved their advantage to 15 points early in the fourth. But Cleveland got sloppy from there and allowed the Knicks to come storming back – tying the game on Julius Randle’s layup with 2:28 to play.

But Darius Garland drilled a monster triple right in front of New York’s bench with 1:23 to play and Evan Mobley atoned for a pair of big free throw misses just seconds earlier – splitting the pair with two seconds to play to preserve the win.

Mobley was one of three Cavaliers to notch a double-double in Monday’s win – finishing with 15 points and a team-high 12 boards, good for his second straight double-double, going 6-of-12 from the floor and adding five assists.

Kevin Love doubled-up off the bench – leading Cleveland with 20 points, going 6-of-12 from beyond the arc to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Darius Garland continued his torrid pace – notching his seventh double-double in the last eight games, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-19 shooting, adding a game-high 12 assists. Garland, who’s now averaging 12.2 assists per over that eight-game span, went just 1-of-6 from deep on Monday, but that single bomb proved to be the difference.

Isaac Okoro chipped in with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, adding six boards, a pair of assists and the team’s only blocked shot.

Dean Wade, pressed into starting duty while Lauri Markkanen rehabs from a sprained right ankle suffered in Saturday night’s win over OKC, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures – finishing with 13 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-distance, adding five boards and a team-high three steals.

Cleveland wasn’t exactly razor-sharp in the win – committing 20 miscues that led to 26 New York points and struggling once again from the free throw line, missing eight attempts on the night. Luckily, the Knicks were even worse, going 11-for-21 from the stripe.

R.J. Barrett led both teams with 24 points in the loss, while Nerlens Noel grabbed a game-high 13 boards despite taking (and making) just a single field goal on the night.

