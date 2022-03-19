Cavs Sink Nuggets in Overtime Thriller

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Is there any obstacle this season’s Cavaliers can’t overcome?
Playing without their All-Star center against the league’s reigning MVP in the middle while taking their second straight Western Conference heavyweight to an extra-session, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad simply refused to lose – rallying past Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, 119-116, in a Friday night overtime thriller.
Denver kept the Cavs at arms from the second quarter on – leading by double-digits for most of the evening and by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter – when the Wine and Gold began chipping away at the lead.
Lauri Markkanen’s three-pointer with 5:00 to play tied the game at 100-apiece and both teams were locked up at 106 at the end of regulation. Denver took an early five-point edge in overtime, but behind outstanding rookie Evan Mobley, Cleveland proceeded to close the game on a 10-2 run to seal the deal on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
After not playing an overtime game all season, the Wine and Gold won their second in five days. The victory also sealed the season sweep over Denver and marked the Wine and Gold’s 40th win of the season. With their next victory, the Cavs will equal their victory total from the last two seasons combined.
Still playing without Jarrett Allen as he nurses a fractured finger on his left hand, there was no shortage of heroes for the Cavaliers – who won for the 17th time in their last 22 home outings – on Friday night.
Markkanen was excellent on both ends – erupting for a season-high 31 points, going 11-for-18 from the floor, including 6-of-12 from long-range, adding 10 boards, three assists and a game-high four steals.
Evan Mobley continued to cement his case for Rookie of the Year on Friday night – doubling-up for the fourth time this month and 19th time this season, finishing with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting adding a game-high 11 rebounds, a steal and pair of blocked shots.
The rookie from USC scored nine of Cleveland’s 12 points in overtime – going 4-of-5 from the floor in the extra-session.
All-Star guard Darius Garland has posted six double-doubles already this month, including Friday night’s 25-point, 14-assist effort – going 9-for-20 from the floor and 2-of-4 from deep while committing just two miscues in 45 minutes of work.
Kevin Love, the winner of Friday night’s Junkyard Dog chain, chipped in with 12 points off the bench, going 4-of-9 from beyond the arc to go with nine boards, four assists and a steal.
Caris LeVert didn’t shoot the ball particularly well on Friday – going 3-of-11 from the floor – but still played an outstanding floor game, finishing with 10 points, four boards, four dimes and a steal in the victory.
Nikola Jokic led six Nuggets in double-figures with 32 points, going 15-for-24 from the floor, also leading Denver with 10 boards and eight assists.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Evan Mobley attempts a three, LeVert gets the rebound assist back over to Mobley who slams it down to tie the game in overtime.
The Cavaliers couldn’t get any traction against Denver for most of the night. Then, during a three-minute span during the fourth quarter, the floodgates opened.
Trailing by 14 points at the 10:29 mark of the fourth quarter, the Wine and Gold began to make their move – with a pair of three-pointers by Kevin Love getting them to within striking distance. Caris LeVert’s triple got Cleveland to within a point at the 5:38 mark, and after a jumper by Aaron Gordon, Lauri Markkanen’s triple tied the affair at 100.
On Cleveland’s next possession, Darius Garland’s layup gave the Cavs their first lead since the first quarter – and it was a straight slugfest from there.
17.5 … points that Lauri Markkanen is averaging in the 11 games since returning to the lineup following an ankle injury – netting double-figure scoring in each game but one, with four games of at least 20 points and Friday night’s 30-point outburst.
Over that stretch, the 5th-year man from Arizona has shot .449 from the floor, .382 from deep and .830 from the stripe with a pair of double-doubles in the mix.
”I say it all the time, he’s our Rookie of the Year in the NBA. I think it’s easy if you watch Cavaliers basketball, in my opinion. This is the guy. He does everything for us – defensive-wise, offensive-wise. He’s a seven-foot unicorn, a kid who can do everything. I’m glad to have him on our team.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After dropping the Nuggets in OT on Friday night, the Wine and Gold wrap up the weekend back-to-back on Saturday night, welcoming Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons to town. Cleveland closes out the five-game homestand on Monday night when LeBron James and the Lakers come to town.
The Cavs still play three of their final five games in March at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – but they have a big road stop first, traveling to Toronto for a Thursday night battle with the Raptors.
Following that, its another three-game homestand – welcoming the Bulls, Magic and Mavericks to town.