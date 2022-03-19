Cavs Sink Nuggets in Overtime Thriller

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

For the Cavs: Markkanen got a season-high 31 points, 11-18 field goals, 6-12 three point field goals, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists. Mobley hit 27 points, 11-22 field goals, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks while Garland got 25 points, and a game-high 14 assists. Love hit 12 points, 4-9 three point field goals and LeVert got 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Excellent win for the irrepressible Cavs who trailed most of the night only to rally back in the fourth quarter and rally past Nuggets in overtime making this the Cavs' second overtime win this week at 119-116. Cleveland outscores Denver, 41-29 in the fourth quarter, and in overtime. Points in the paint: Denver 66, Cleveland 58. Denver had 19 turnovers (29 points), Cleveland had just 11 turnovers. Denver hit 50% of their field goals while Cleveland hit 45%.

WRAP-UP

Is there any obstacle this season’s Cavaliers can’t overcome?

Playing without their All-Star center against the league’s reigning MVP in the middle while taking their second straight Western Conference heavyweight to an extra-session, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad simply refused to lose – rallying past Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, 119-116, in a Friday night overtime thriller.

Denver kept the Cavs at arms from the second quarter on – leading by double-digits for most of the evening and by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter – when the Wine and Gold began chipping away at the lead.

Lauri Markkanen’s three-pointer with 5:00 to play tied the game at 100-apiece and both teams were locked up at 106 at the end of regulation. Denver took an early five-point edge in overtime, but behind outstanding rookie Evan Mobley, Cleveland proceeded to close the game on a 10-2 run to seal the deal on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After not playing an overtime game all season, the Wine and Gold won their second in five days. The victory also sealed the season sweep over Denver and marked the Wine and Gold’s 40th win of the season. With their next victory, the Cavs will equal their victory total from the last two seasons combined.

Still playing without Jarrett Allen as he nurses a fractured finger on his left hand, there was no shortage of heroes for the Cavaliers – who won for the 17th time in their last 22 home outings – on Friday night.

Markkanen was excellent on both ends – erupting for a season-high 31 points, going 11-for-18 from the floor, including 6-of-12 from long-range, adding 10 boards, three assists and a game-high four steals.

Evan Mobley continued to cement his case for Rookie of the Year on Friday night – doubling-up for the fourth time this month and 19th time this season, finishing with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting adding a game-high 11 rebounds, a steal and pair of blocked shots.

The rookie from USC scored nine of Cleveland’s 12 points in overtime – going 4-of-5 from the floor in the extra-session.

All-Star guard Darius Garland has posted six double-doubles already this month, including Friday night’s 25-point, 14-assist effort – going 9-for-20 from the floor and 2-of-4 from deep while committing just two miscues in 45 minutes of work.

Kevin Love, the winner of Friday night’s Junkyard Dog chain, chipped in with 12 points off the bench, going 4-of-9 from beyond the arc to go with nine boards, four assists and a steal.

Caris LeVert didn’t shoot the ball particularly well on Friday – going 3-of-11 from the floor – but still played an outstanding floor game, finishing with 10 points, four boards, four dimes and a steal in the victory.

Nikola Jokic led six Nuggets in double-figures with 32 points, going 15-for-24 from the floor, also leading Denver with 10 boards and eight assists.

