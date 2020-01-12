Stingy Cavs Take Second Straight

WRAP-UP

Don’t look now, but John Beilein’s young Cavaliers might just be learning how to win tight ballgames.

The Wine & Gold jumped out to a nice lead, saw the heavyweight Nuggets stage a big fourth-quarter rally to take it back, and recovered late to earn the gutsy 111-103 victory on Saturday night in Denver – winning their second straight to start the longest trip of the season.

In the early stages of an 11-day junket and taking on a team coming off a 10-day roadie, the Cavaliers landed some early blows against the sluggish Nuggets and were in complete control through the game’s first three quarters.

The Nuggets clawed back in the fourth, erasing a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the affair halfway through the period. Eventually, Mike Malone’s team would take a one-point edge, but behind Cleveland’s young guards, the Cavs proceeded to close the affair on a 13-5 run – earning their first victory over a team with a winning record this year.

All three members of the Cavs starting frontline – Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Cedi Osman – tallied double-doubles and the young backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton combined for 43 points on an even 50 percent shooting.

Sexton scored nine of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, going 3-of-5 from the floor in the period and 9-of-18 overall, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding three boards in the win.

Darius Garland followed up with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go with a game-high eight assists and a pair of steals, committing just two turnovers in 37 minutes of work.

Kevin Love had a double-double by intermission and finished with 19 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Cedi Osman pitched in with a season-high 12 rebounds to go with 11 points and four assists.

Tristan Thompson, coming off a career-best 35-point night in Thursday’s thrilling win over Detroit, was rock-solid again in the Mile High City – finishing with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, adding 13 boards (seven off the offensive glass), two assists and a blocked shot.

Equally impressive for the longest-tenured Cavalier was his play against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic – holding the player who’d combined for 80 points in his previous two games to just 19 on Saturday night.

Cleveland also got strong outings off the bench from Alfonzo McKinnie – who chipped in with 10 points, four boards, two assists and a pair of steals – and Brandon Knight – who added eight points on 3-of-6 shooting to go with two rebounds and two assists.

On the night, the stingy Cavaliers held the Nuggets to 43 percent shooting, including an 8-for-39 mark from long-range, while dominating Denver on the boards, 55-42.