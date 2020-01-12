Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Stingy Cavs Take Second Straight

Posted: Jan 11, 2020

WRAP-UP

Don’t look now, but John Beilein’s young Cavaliers might just be learning how to win tight ballgames.

The Wine & Gold jumped out to a nice lead, saw the heavyweight Nuggets stage a big fourth-quarter rally to take it back, and recovered late to earn the gutsy 111-103 victory on Saturday night in Denver – winning their second straight to start the longest trip of the season.

In the early stages of an 11-day junket and taking on a team coming off a 10-day roadie, the Cavaliers landed some early blows against the sluggish Nuggets and were in complete control through the game’s first three quarters.

The Nuggets clawed back in the fourth, erasing a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the affair halfway through the period. Eventually, Mike Malone’s team would take a one-point edge, but behind Cleveland’s young guards, the Cavs proceeded to close the affair on a 13-5 run – earning their first victory over a team with a winning record this year.

All three members of the Cavs starting frontline – Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Cedi Osman – tallied double-doubles and the young backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton combined for 43 points on an even 50 percent shooting.

Sexton scored nine of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, going 3-of-5 from the floor in the period and 9-of-18 overall, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding three boards in the win.

Darius Garland followed up with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go with a game-high eight assists and a pair of steals, committing just two turnovers in 37 minutes of work.

Kevin Love had a double-double by intermission and finished with 19 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Cedi Osman pitched in with a season-high 12 rebounds to go with 11 points and four assists.

Tristan Thompson, coming off a career-best 35-point night in Thursday’s thrilling win over Detroit, was rock-solid again in the Mile High City – finishing with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, adding 13 boards (seven off the offensive glass), two assists and a blocked shot.

Equally impressive for the longest-tenured Cavalier was his play against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic – holding the player who’d combined for 80 points in his previous two games to just 19 on Saturday night.

Cleveland also got strong outings off the bench from Alfonzo McKinnie – who chipped in with 10 points, four boards, two assists and a pair of steals – and Brandon Knight – who added eight points on 3-of-6 shooting to go with two rebounds and two assists.

On the night, the stingy Cavaliers held the Nuggets to 43 percent shooting, including an 8-for-39 mark from long-range, while dominating Denver on the boards, 55-42.

HIGHLIGHT

Alfonzo McKinnie starts the one man fastbreak on the defensive side with a steal, and finishes the play with a two handed dunk in transition.

TURNING POINT

Earlier this season, the Cavs might have folded after watching an opponent rally from 17 down in the fourth, but the youngsters are beginning to toughen up.

Upping their edge to 17 less than a minute into the final period on Brandon Knight’s triple, the Cavaliers saw Denver go on a 22-5 run to tie the game with 6:26 to play. Minutes later, Jokic would can a three of his own to give Denver the 96-95 lead.

But back-to-back bombs by Cedi Osman and Collin Sexton gave Cleveland back the lead for good – holding the Nuggets to just five points over the final four minutes of the contest.

BY THE NUMBERS

138 … total rebounds that Tristan Thompson has grabbed over his last 11 starts – leading Cleveland to a 6-5 mark in those contests.

Over that stretch, Thompson has grabbed double-digit boards in 10 of those games, doubling-up in six and averaging 12.5 boards and 12.3 points. Over his last three games, he’s grabbed 20 boards off the offensive glass.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on his squad’s growth after Saturday’s win in Denver …

”To say it sounds crazy, but I'm always happiest when we have a good lead, the other team makes a run and we don't wilt, and we come back to win a game. That shows we're growing in toughness areas that you have to have.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

Two games into their longest roadie of the season, the Wine & Gold now travel to Los Angeles for the next two – a Monday night matchup against LeBron and the Lakers followed by a Tuesday night meeting against Kawhi and the Clippers.

The Cavaliers close out the trip next weekend – taking on the surprising young Grizzlies on Friday night before wrapping up against the Bulls in the Windy City on Saturday.

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Angel Gray following Thursday’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Cavs at Pistons - January 9, 2020

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Angel Gray following Thursday’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Jan 9, 2020  |  02:44
Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Thursday’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Jan 9, 2020  |  05:50
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Thursday’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Jan 9, 2020  |  03:24
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Thursday’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Jan 9, 2020  |  02:44
Cavaliers forward Alfonzo McKinnie spoke with the media following Thursday’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Jan 9, 2020  |  02:11
Kevin Love finds a wide open Tristan Thompson who dunks it with authority to put an exclamation mark on this one.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:09
Cedi Osman finds Kevin Love in the corner off the inbounds pass for a huge three in OT to give CLE the lead.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:09
Darius Garland with a nice move to get into the paint and score a clutch lay-up.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:09
Collin Sexton gets to his spot, spins, and fades-away to get a tough bucket to go in overtime.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:09
Collin Sexton comes up with a great block toward the end of the game to keep it close.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:07
Darius Garland throws an ally-oop to Tristan Thompson, who dunks it. On the next possession, Garland finds Thompson on a nice pass inside.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:22
Tristan Thompson was in the right place at the right time in the painted area, as he cleaned up a Cavs miss and continues his big offensive night.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:08
Brandon Knight hits a tough floater in the paint to give the Cavs the lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:07
Matthew Dellavedova finds Alfonzo McKinniecutting toward the hoop who makes a tough catch and finish in traffic.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:08
Tristan Thompson rotates over on defense and swats a Pistons shot attempt.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:11
Darius Garland goes on his own 8-0 run to get the Cavs right back into the game. He nails two threes and went did a little shake-and-bake on his way to the hoop.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:26
Matthew Dellavedova finds Tristan Thompson for an ally-oop off of a perfectly executed inbounds play.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:11
Darius Garland displays his passing ability with a long ally-oop pass to Kevin Love.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:11
Tristan Thompson gets the ball at the top of the key, dribble-drives, and dunks in the paint early in the third quarter against Detroit.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:07
Darius Garland gets into the paint, looks for a pass which is not there, re-adjusts, and cans a tough fallaway jumper off one leg.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:08
Darius Garland and Brandon Knight play the old give-and-go game with each other, as Knight passes to a wide open Garland who scores an easy lay-up.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:09
Ante Zizic gets inside, puts a move on Andre Drummond, who gets turned around, and Zizic lays it in for two.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:11
Cedi Osman gets into the lane and scores after freezing the Detroit and scores at the rim in the first quarter.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:08
Brandon Knight throws up a wild shot as the shot clock is winding down, but Tristan Thompson powers over the Detroit defender and is able to tip the ball up and in to continue his hot start.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:08
Tristan Thompson stays with the play after a Cavaliers miss, grabs the rebound, and dunk it home in the first quarter against Detroit.
Jan 9, 2020  |  00:12
Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Thursday’s shootaround at Little Caesars Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Detroit Pistons.
Jan 9, 2020  |  05:07
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Thursday’s shootaround at Little Caesars Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Detroit Pistons.
Jan 9, 2020  |  03:32
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Thursday’s shootaround at Little Caesars Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Detroit Pistons.
Jan 9, 2020  |  03:20
