Cavs Come Home, Get Even with Wolves

Posted: Feb 01, 2021

WRAP-UP

On Monday night, the Cavaliers righted some of the wrongs from the previous evening – splitting the back-to-back against Minnesota with a tough win in which they led almost the entire way.

On Sunday at Target Center, the Wine & Gold led the T-Wolves at half but fell flat after intermission. In Monday’s rematch, Cleveland took the lead early in the second quarter and barely looked back – holding on for the 100-98 decision to snap a two-game skid.

The Cavaliers couldn’t close the deal against a reeling Timberwolves team the previous night, but were determined to hold off Minnesota on Monday. The Timberwolves cut Cleveland’s lead to a single-possession several times in the final quarter, and even took a brief one-point edge, but the Cavs refused to fold.

The Wine & Gold were without a pair of starting bigs from the previous contest – Larry Nance Jr., who grabbed a season-high 16 boards on Sunday, and Andre Drummond, who went off for 25 points and 22 boards. The Timberwolves, who’ve now dropped 15 of 18, were again without two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his ninth straight game on Monday.

Collin Sexton paced both squads with 26 points – going 7-for-17 from the floor and 10-of-11 from the stripe, adding three boards and three assists in the win.

Jarrett Allen almost gave the Cavaliers their second 20-20 performance in as many nights – excelling in his first start as a Cavalier, finishing with season-highs in points (23), rebounds (18) and blocked shots (5), going 7-of-9 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the line,

Darius Garland had another strong performance since re-entering the starting lineup following an eight-game absence with a shoulder injury – chipping in with 19 points on 9-for-18 shooting to go with a game-high 11 assists.

On the night, the Cavaliers outrebounded Minnesota and held them without a fastbreak point – shooting 42 percent from the floor and making 31 trips to the line.

D’Angelo Russell led the six Timberwolves in double-figures with 18 points on 7-for-19 shooting.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

Jarrett Allen put on a show in the first quarter! On the first Timberwolves possession of the game, he rose up and met Josh Okogie at the top for a strong one-handed rejection on a dunk attempt. A few minutes later, he got up and threw down a strong dunk of his own.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers squandered their double-digit lead on Sunday night and when Minnesota erased their 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter on Jaylen Nowell’s floater, it looked like recent history might repeat itself.

But Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen took over – keying an 11-2 run that put the Wine & Gold back up eight at the midway point of the period and in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.

Minnesota cut Cleveland’s lead to a deuce in the final seconds, but couldn’t get over the hump from there.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - .707 … Jarrett Allen’s field goal percentage (41-of-58) in eight games since joining the Cavaliers, averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per.

Allen – the Nets all-time leader in field goal percentage – leads the NBA this season, hitting on a .684 clip.

QUOTABLE

J.B. Bickerstaff, on what he meant by labeling Darius Garland the “ultimate unifier” …

"Everybody wants to feel like they’re a part of it. And he’s the guy that can make everybody feel like they’re a part of it. Whether it’s his personality, whether it’s his ball-distribution, he makes everybody feel good about themselves and part of the process. And then I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about the shots he made down the stretch. When you’re facilitating the ball and you’re making everybody better and making everybody feel like they’re a part of it, and then you’re able to make those daggers, your status grows. And I think that’s where Darius is headed."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After dropping the Wolves on Monday night, the Cavaliers four-game homestand rolls on, with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers slated for a Wednesday night meeting at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland closes out the four-gamer with a weekend back-to-back – welcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to town for a pair before embarking on their first West Coast trip of the season.

Next Monday night the Cavs open the junket in Phoenix, followed by stops in Denver and Portland, with a back-to-back against the Clippers and Warriors to wrap up the roadie.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Timberwolves

The Cavs were able to top the Timberwolves on Monday night on their home floor behind a strong outing from Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton, and Darius Garland. Get the best highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Timberwolves - February 1, 2021

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Timberwolves
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Timberwolves

The Cavs were able to top the Timberwolves on Monday night on their home floor behind a strong outing from Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton, and Darius Garland. Get the best highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Feb 1, 2021  |  04:04
Darius Garland Posts 19 points & 11 assists vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Darius Garland Posts 19 points & 11 assists vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Darius Garland was all over the floor on Monday night making plays and baskets. He knocked down some clutch baskets and handed out some slick assists in the win over the Wolves.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:01
Collin Sexton (26 points) Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Collin Sexton (26 points) Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Collin Sexton turned in yet another 20-point outing, this time dropping 26 on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Cleveland.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:01
Jarrett Allen Posts 23 points & 18 rebounds vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Jarrett Allen Posts 23 points & 18 rebounds vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In his first start with the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen had his best game of the young season. He dominated by scoring 23 points and grabbing 18 rebounds, both season-highs for him.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:01
Garland Spins Twice and Scores at the Rim
Garland Spins Twice and Scores at the Rim

Darius Garland drives to the baseline spins not once but twice to get around his defender and score a big-time bucket in the fourth.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:21
DG Throws it Way Up for Allen
DG Throws it Way Up for Allen

Darius Garland throws a pass way up high to where only Jarrett Allen can catch it and throw down a huge ally-oop.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:11
Cedi Beats the Third Quarter Buzzer
Cedi Beats the Third Quarter Buzzer

The Cavs push the pace with just four second left in the third quarter and it pays off as Cedi Osman fires and hits to beat the clock expiring.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:15
Garland Droppin' Dimes on Consecutive Possessions
Garland Droppin' Dimes on Consecutive Possessions

The last two of Darius Galrand's game-high nine assists are absolute dimes, sending slick passes to Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman on consecutive possessions.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:38
Jarrett Allen with Authority!
Jarrett Allen with Authority!

Jarrett Allen takes the inbound pass, one dribble, rises up and throws down a strong left-handed jam over two T-Wolves defenders in the third quarter.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:22
Sexton Beats the Shot Clock Buzzer
Sexton Beats the Shot Clock Buzzer

Taurean Prince passes to Collin Sexton late in the shot clock and he has to hoist a last-second three that goes in as the shot clock buzzer sounds.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:19
Sexton Hesitates, Drives, and Scores
Sexton Hesitates, Drives, and Scores

Collin Sexton uses a hesitation move at the elbow, gets around his defender, gets to the rim and scores late in the first half against the Wolves.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:12
McGee Has Himself a Block Party
McGee Has Himself a Block Party

JaVale McGee sends two Minnesota shots away in the second quarter as he was challenged at the rim on two dunk attempts.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:30
Windler Assists on Stevens Dunk
Windler Assists on Stevens Dunk

Dylan Windler drops a pass off to Lamar Stevens who rises up and throws down a two-handed baseline jam in the second quarter.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:11
Feat. Highlight: Allen's Early Fireworks
Feat. Highlight: Allen's Early Fireworks

Jarrett Allen rises up and gets a huge rejection on the Timberwolves first offensive possession. Later in the quarter, Allen gets a feed and throws down a huge dunk in the lane.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:28
Allen's Monster Rejection
Allen's Monster Rejection

On the Timberwolves first possession of the game, Jarrett Allen rises up and meets Josh Okogie at the top for a huge rejection.
Feb 1, 2021  |  00:14
