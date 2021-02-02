Cavs Come Home, Get Even with Wolves

WRAP-UP

On Monday night, the Cavaliers righted some of the wrongs from the previous evening – splitting the back-to-back against Minnesota with a tough win in which they led almost the entire way.

On Sunday at Target Center, the Wine & Gold led the T-Wolves at half but fell flat after intermission. In Monday’s rematch, Cleveland took the lead early in the second quarter and barely looked back – holding on for the 100-98 decision to snap a two-game skid.

The Cavaliers couldn’t close the deal against a reeling Timberwolves team the previous night, but were determined to hold off Minnesota on Monday. The Timberwolves cut Cleveland’s lead to a single-possession several times in the final quarter, and even took a brief one-point edge, but the Cavs refused to fold.

The Wine & Gold were without a pair of starting bigs from the previous contest – Larry Nance Jr., who grabbed a season-high 16 boards on Sunday, and Andre Drummond, who went off for 25 points and 22 boards. The Timberwolves, who’ve now dropped 15 of 18, were again without two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his ninth straight game on Monday.

Collin Sexton paced both squads with 26 points – going 7-for-17 from the floor and 10-of-11 from the stripe, adding three boards and three assists in the win.

Jarrett Allen almost gave the Cavaliers their second 20-20 performance in as many nights – excelling in his first start as a Cavalier, finishing with season-highs in points (23), rebounds (18) and blocked shots (5), going 7-of-9 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the line,

Darius Garland had another strong performance since re-entering the starting lineup following an eight-game absence with a shoulder injury – chipping in with 19 points on 9-for-18 shooting to go with a game-high 11 assists.

On the night, the Cavaliers outrebounded Minnesota and held them without a fastbreak point – shooting 42 percent from the floor and making 31 trips to the line.

D’Angelo Russell led the six Timberwolves in double-figures with 18 points on 7-for-19 shooting.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.