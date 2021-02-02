Cavs Come Home, Get Even with Wolves

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
On Monday night, the Cavaliers righted some of the wrongs from the previous evening – splitting the back-to-back against Minnesota with a tough win in which they led almost the entire way.
On Sunday at Target Center, the Wine & Gold led the T-Wolves at half but fell flat after intermission. In Monday’s rematch, Cleveland took the lead early in the second quarter and barely looked back – holding on for the 100-98 decision to snap a two-game skid.
The Cavaliers couldn’t close the deal against a reeling Timberwolves team the previous night, but were determined to hold off Minnesota on Monday. The Timberwolves cut Cleveland’s lead to a single-possession several times in the final quarter, and even took a brief one-point edge, but the Cavs refused to fold.
The Wine & Gold were without a pair of starting bigs from the previous contest – Larry Nance Jr., who grabbed a season-high 16 boards on Sunday, and Andre Drummond, who went off for 25 points and 22 boards. The Timberwolves, who’ve now dropped 15 of 18, were again without two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his ninth straight game on Monday.
Collin Sexton paced both squads with 26 points – going 7-for-17 from the floor and 10-of-11 from the stripe, adding three boards and three assists in the win.
Jarrett Allen almost gave the Cavaliers their second 20-20 performance in as many nights – excelling in his first start as a Cavalier, finishing with season-highs in points (23), rebounds (18) and blocked shots (5), going 7-of-9 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the line,
Darius Garland had another strong performance since re-entering the starting lineup following an eight-game absence with a shoulder injury – chipping in with 19 points on 9-for-18 shooting to go with a game-high 11 assists.
On the night, the Cavaliers outrebounded Minnesota and held them without a fastbreak point – shooting 42 percent from the floor and making 31 trips to the line.
D’Angelo Russell led the six Timberwolves in double-figures with 18 points on 7-for-19 shooting.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Jarrett Allen put on a show in the first quarter! On the first Timberwolves possession of the game, he rose up and met Josh Okogie at the top for a strong one-handed rejection on a dunk attempt. A few minutes later, he got up and threw down a strong dunk of his own.
The Cavaliers squandered their double-digit lead on Sunday night and when Minnesota erased their 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter on Jaylen Nowell’s floater, it looked like recent history might repeat itself.
But Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen took over – keying an 11-2 run that put the Wine & Gold back up eight at the midway point of the period and in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.
Minnesota cut Cleveland’s lead to a deuce in the final seconds, but couldn’t get over the hump from there.
By the Numbers - .707 … Jarrett Allen’s field goal percentage (41-of-58) in eight games since joining the Cavaliers, averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per.
Allen – the Nets all-time leader in field goal percentage – leads the NBA this season, hitting on a .684 clip.
"Everybody wants to feel like they’re a part of it. And he’s the guy that can make everybody feel like they’re a part of it. Whether it’s his personality, whether it’s his ball-distribution, he makes everybody feel good about themselves and part of the process. And then I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about the shots he made down the stretch. When you’re facilitating the ball and you’re making everybody better and making everybody feel like they’re a part of it, and then you’re able to make those daggers, your status grows. And I think that’s where Darius is headed."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After dropping the Wolves on Monday night, the Cavaliers four-game homestand rolls on, with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers slated for a Wednesday night meeting at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland closes out the four-gamer with a weekend back-to-back – welcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to town for a pair before embarking on their first West Coast trip of the season.
Next Monday night the Cavs open the junket in Phoenix, followed by stops in Denver and Portland, with a back-to-back against the Clippers and Warriors to wrap up the roadie.