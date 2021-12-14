Love's Late Flurry Fuels Fourth Straight Victory

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Much has been made of the Wine & Gold’s youth movement this season, and no doubt the youngsters have been impressive. But the lynchpin of Cleveland’s Monday night victory over Miami was the squad’s senior citizen.
Kevin Love, the oldest and longest-tenured Cavalier, shot down the Heat on Monday – netting all of his season-high 23 points after intermission, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight win, a 105-94 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The victory – the Cavs’ second over the shorthanded Heat in less than two weeks – is also Cleveland’s eighth in its last ten outings, each of those wins by double-digits.
The Cavaliers were able to keep Miami at arm’s length for most of the night and led by five points early in the fourth quarter when Isaac Okoro’s three opened the floor gates, allowing Love to go to work late – splashing home three threes over the next three minutes to blow the game open.
On the night, the 13th-year man from UCLA went 6-of-10 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep and 6-of-6 from the stripe, also leading both squads with nine rebounds – all in 24 minutes of work off the bench.
Isaac Okoro continued his hot recent run – following up with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-distance, adding five boards and a pair of assists. After struggling to find his offensive rhythm all year, the sophomore swingman from Auburn is averaging 18.0 points per over his last three outings – shooting 68 percent from the floor and an even 50 percent (7-of-14) from beyond the arc.
Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting – his 5th game this season shooting better than 90 percent from the floor, 3rd without a single miss – adding eight boards, three helpers and a block in the win.
Darius Garland added 16 points despite struggling from the floor, adding five assists and three steals. Lauri Markkanen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting, but led both squads by a wide margin with his +21 in 31 minutes of floor time.
The Cavaliers shot just 44 percent from the floor, but drilled 16 three-pointers and were nearly perfect (17-of-18) from the stripe. Cleveland also held Miami to 33 percent shooting from long-range and sent them to the line just nine times on the evening.
P.J. Tucker led the Heat with 23 points while Kyle Lowry added 22 points and five assists for a Miami team – playing once again without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo – that’s now dropped three straight.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
After a Cavs steal, Evan Mobley brings the ball up the floor and lobs an ally-oop pass upstairs to Lauri Markkanen who catches and finishes the break with a dunk.
The Cavaliers led by as many as two touchdowns before intermission on Monday and took an 11-point edge into the locker room. In the second half, the Heat never led, but the Wine & Gold couldn’t quite put them away either.
Miami ran off the first 10 points of the second half to get to within one and tied the contest later in the third period, but Cleveland still took a five-point edge into the fourth quarter. The lead was still five, 84-79, at the 8:28 mark of the period when Kevin Love went off.
Isaac Okoro’s triple began the run and Kevin Love’s bomb one possession later put Cleveland back up by double-digits. Love’s third three of the quarter – a bomb from the corner with 5:10 to play – gave the Cavs a 16-point lead and enough room to weather a Miami rally in the closing moments.
By the Numbers - 5,002 … assists that Ricky Rubio has handed out over the course of his career, passing the 5K mark on Monday night, ranking his 12th among all active NBA players, tops among active international players.
During his brief run this year with Cleveland, the 11th-year man has 14 games this season with at least seven assists, three with double-digit dimes and has led the team in assist on 12 occasions this season – including Monday night, pacing both squads with seven helpers in the win.
"We feel like anybody at any time can lift us up and give us energy and put us over the top. We’re all in this thing together. It’s beautiful to see the guys work. All of us show up to work every single day, having fun and having the same goal at the end of the day."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
Following Monday night’s double-digit win over Miami, the Cavaliers close out their three-game mini-homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome Christian Wood and the Rockets to town.
After that contest, the Wine & Gold hit the road for three – traveling to Milwaukee for the second time this month on Saturday night followed by a meeting with the Hawks in Atlanta the next day. On Wednesday, Cleveland plays its last game before the Christmas holiday, taking on the Celtics in Boston.