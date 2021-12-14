Love's Late Flurry Fuels Fourth Straight Victory

WRAP-UP

Much has been made of the Wine & Gold’s youth movement this season, and no doubt the youngsters have been impressive. But the lynchpin of Cleveland’s Monday night victory over Miami was the squad’s senior citizen.

Kevin Love, the oldest and longest-tenured Cavalier, shot down the Heat on Monday – netting all of his season-high 23 points after intermission, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight win, a 105-94 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The victory – the Cavs’ second over the shorthanded Heat in less than two weeks – is also Cleveland’s eighth in its last ten outings, each of those wins by double-digits.

The Cavaliers were able to keep Miami at arm’s length for most of the night and led by five points early in the fourth quarter when Isaac Okoro’s three opened the floor gates, allowing Love to go to work late – splashing home three threes over the next three minutes to blow the game open.

On the night, the 13th-year man from UCLA went 6-of-10 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep and 6-of-6 from the stripe, also leading both squads with nine rebounds – all in 24 minutes of work off the bench.

Isaac Okoro continued his hot recent run – following up with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-distance, adding five boards and a pair of assists. After struggling to find his offensive rhythm all year, the sophomore swingman from Auburn is averaging 18.0 points per over his last three outings – shooting 68 percent from the floor and an even 50 percent (7-of-14) from beyond the arc.

Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting – his 5th game this season shooting better than 90 percent from the floor, 3rd without a single miss – adding eight boards, three helpers and a block in the win.

Darius Garland added 16 points despite struggling from the floor, adding five assists and three steals. Lauri Markkanen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting, but led both squads by a wide margin with his +21 in 31 minutes of floor time.

The Cavaliers shot just 44 percent from the floor, but drilled 16 three-pointers and were nearly perfect (17-of-18) from the stripe. Cleveland also held Miami to 33 percent shooting from long-range and sent them to the line just nine times on the evening.

P.J. Tucker led the Heat with 23 points while Kyle Lowry added 22 points and five assists for a Miami team – playing once again without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo – that’s now dropped three straight.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.