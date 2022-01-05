Grizzlies' Late Push Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers are about to embark on their second and final West Coast trip of the season – taking on some of the Conference’s heaviest hitters. On Tuesday night, they got a sneak preview, taking on the hottest team in the West.

The Cavaliers got their point guard back, but couldn’t quite close the deal – with a costly late turnover sealing the deal as Ja Morant outdueled Darius Garland to take a 110-106 thriller on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In a contest that was tight throughout, Evan Mobley’s hook shot with 36 seconds to play tied the affair at 104-apiece. Morant gave the Grizzlies a two-point edge with a floater on Memphis’ next possession.

On Cleveland’s next possession, Morant stripped Brandon Goodwin in the backcourt and scored on a layup to put the Grizz up, 108-104. Lauri Markkanen got the Cavs back to within a bucket on a layup with just under 20 seconds to go, but Morant drilled both his free throws in the closing moments and the Wine & Gold didn’t score again.

After rattling off six straight wins last month, the Cavaliers have dropped five of their last seven. The Grizzlies – which won their Western Conference-best sixth straight, have now had three separate win streaks of five games or more since the start of December.

Darius Garland was very good in his return – leading both squads with 27 points and 10 assists, going 9-for-26 from the floor, including 3-of-10 from deep and 6-for-6 from the stripe, committing just a single miscue in 35 minutes of work.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting, adding a game-high 12 rebounds to go with a pair of assists and a team-best three blocks.

Kevin Love also notched a double-double for Cleveland – his third in his last four outings – finishing with 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-11 from deep, adding 10 boards in 29 minutes off the bench.

Evan Mobley was rock-solid again, chipping in with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding eight boards and a pair of blocks. Lauri Markkanen added 13 points, six boards and five assists to round out the Cavaliers in double-figures.

Ja Morant led six Grizzlies in double-figures with 26 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in with 22 in the win.

