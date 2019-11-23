Road-Weary Cavs Fall in Dallas

WRAP-UP

Too much size. Too much three-point shooting. Too much Luka.

The Mavericks were simply too much for a struggling Cavaliers squad, that returns for a much-needed six-game homestand after seeing their skein stretched to six games – with Luka Doncic and the red-hot Mavericks blowing out Cleveland, 143-101, on Friday night in Dallas.

The Wine & Gold come home from the recent three-gamer licking their wounds – having trailed by at least 26 points in each of the last five outings.

Cleveland came out with some urgency and trailed by only three after one quarter. But the Mavericks outscored the Cavs, 37-16, in the second quarter and went off for 45 in the third – coasting to the finish line in the final period.

The Mavericks took advantage of their length – outscoring Cleveland, 70-44, in the point. Two nights after allowing Miami to drill 19 three-pointers, Dallas went for 20 (on 37 attempts). And arguably the league’s hottest player – Luka Doncic – went for 30-plus in his third straight game, adding a game-high 14 assists.

There were some bright spots for Cleveland offensively.

Rookie Darius Garland had easily the best outing of his young career – leading the Cavaliers with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 5-of-8 from long-range to go with four assists.

Cedi Osman bounced back from a rough stretch in which he’d failed to notch double-figures in five of six outings – following up with a season-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, going 4-of-6 from deep, adding four boards, three assists and a block.