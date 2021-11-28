Big Lineup Returns, Cavs Clobber Magic

WRAP-UP

Saturday’s contest wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty. But for a Cavaliers team looking to snap a five-game skid on the eve of a three-game trip, it didn’t have to be.

In the final game of a four-game homestand, the Wine and Gold opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth – dropping the struggling Magic, 105-92, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers celebrated the reunion of their starting frontline, with prized rookie Evan Mobley returning from a four-game absence with an elbow injury. And his presence proved to make an immediate impact – the Magic shot just 40 percent from the floor, were outrebounded, 51-43, and outscored in paint, 50-42.

For his part, Mobley shook off some early rust to finish with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, adding nine boards, three assists and four of Cleveland’s nine blocked shots on the night. It was the third time this season the former USC standout has swatted four shots in a game.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Cavaliers took a slight lead in the second and never relinquished it – snapping a seven-game losing skid to the Magic and extending their current skein to six games.

Darius Garland led both teams with a season-high 26-point effort, going 11-for-21 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep, adding a game-high 11 assists in the win.

Jarrett Allen notched his third straight double-double – and eighth in his last 10 outings – notching 19 points and a team-best 11 boards, going 8-of-9 from the field, adding three assists and a pair of blocks.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, adding five boards in 32 minutes of work.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures for the fourth straight game off the bench – chipping in with 10 points and six boards, going 2-for-6 from deep, adding a steal and a block.

All five Magic starters netted double-figures, but their high man was Wendell Carter Jr., who finished with 19 points and 11 boards before being ejected for throwing his goggles arguing a foul call with just over two minutes to play in regulation.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.