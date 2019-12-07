Cavs Can't Close Out Magic in Homestand Finale

WRAP-UP

After a pair of lopsided defeats, the Wine & Gold closed their extended homestand with one of their best performances of the six-game stay – going toe-to-toe with the streaking Magic before succumbing in the closing moments.

The Cavaliers were within one of the Magic with just over two minutes to play, but a non-call for goaltending on a Collin Sexton layup attempt and an errant pass by Larry Nance Jr. in the final minute cost Cleveland – which dropped its fifth straight contest, 93-87, on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Facing the Magic for the third time this season – and second time on this homestand – the Cavaliers were sharp defensively for all 48 minutes, holding Orlando to 39 percent shooting while forcing 17 turnovers. Cleveland simply couldn’t get a clutch bucket when it needed one, scoring just 17 points over the final quarter.

Sexton led the Cavaliers with 19 points – his 44th consecutive game in double-figures – going 8-of-16 from the floor to go with three boards and a steal.

The Young Bull’s layup attempt with 53 seconds to play was blocked by Aaron Gordon, but could easily have been called goal-tending. Instead, it allowed Orlando to cling to a three-point advantage.

Cedi Osman followed up with 14 points, going 5-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range, adding five boards, four assists and a blocked shot.

Kevin Porter Jr. chipped in with 12 points off the bench on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding four boards and a steal. Tristan Thompson rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points, seven boards and a team-high five assists.

Nance – getting the start for Kevin Love, who missed the game due to illness – led both squads with 11 rebounds, four off the offensive glass, to go with four points and a pair of assists.

John Henson, in just his second game back from a hamstring injury, provided Cleveland with some much-needed rim protection – accounting for three of the Cavaliers’ seven blocks on the night.

For Orlando, Terrance Ross led the way offensively with a game-high 21 points off the bench. On the defensive end, Jonathan Isaac led both teams with four swats on the night.