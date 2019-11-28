Sloppy Cavs Fall to Magic

WRAP-UP

It doesn’t take James Naismith to figure out where the Wine and Gold went wrong in their Wednesday night loss to the Magic – one look at the turnover numbers say it all.

The Cavaliers committed 15 first-half miscues and finished with 25, leading to 25 Magic points and paving the way for the 116-104 loss on Thanksgiving Eve at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland outrebounded the shorthanded Magic – missing starting big men, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon – but Orlando got a game and season-high 30 points from Evan Fournier and took full advantage of a sloppy Cavaliers squad, opening a 17-point lead in the third quarter and holding them off down the stretch.

Collin Sexton led the Wine and Gold with 20 points, going 8-of-14 from the floor, adding season-highs in rebounds (7) and assist (6).

On the negative side of the ledger, Sexton – like his backcourt mate, Darius Garland – struggled to protect the basketball, committing five turnovers. Garland was guilty of eight miscues of his own, but still shot the ball effectively, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a 2-of-4 mark from long-range.

Tristan Thompson grabbed double-digit boards in his third straight contest – including a game-high 15 on Wednesday night, adding 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Larry Nance Jr. notched his third-straight double-double – this time in relief of returning starter Kevin Love – coming off the bench to tally 11 points and 10 boards, going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep to go with a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman added 14 points and three boards despite not shooting the ball well, going 3-of-11 from the floor but a perfect 6-of-6 from the stripe.