Sloppy Cavs Fall to Magic

It doesn’t take James Naismith to figure out where the Wine and Gold went wrong in their Wednesday night loss to the Magic – one look at the turnover numbers say it all.
The Cavaliers committed 15 first-half miscues and finished with 25, leading to 25 Magic points and paving the way for the 116-104 loss on Thanksgiving Eve at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland outrebounded the shorthanded Magic – missing starting big men, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon – but Orlando got a game and season-high 30 points from Evan Fournier and took full advantage of a sloppy Cavaliers squad, opening a 17-point lead in the third quarter and holding them off down the stretch.
Collin Sexton led the Wine and Gold with 20 points, going 8-of-14 from the floor, adding season-highs in rebounds (7) and assist (6).
On the negative side of the ledger, Sexton – like his backcourt mate, Darius Garland – struggled to protect the basketball, committing five turnovers. Garland was guilty of eight miscues of his own, but still shot the ball effectively, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a 2-of-4 mark from long-range.
Tristan Thompson grabbed double-digit boards in his third straight contest – including a game-high 15 on Wednesday night, adding 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Larry Nance Jr. notched his third-straight double-double – this time in relief of returning starter Kevin Love – coming off the bench to tally 11 points and 10 boards, going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep to go with a pair of steals.
Cedi Osman added 14 points and three boards despite not shooting the ball well, going 3-of-11 from the floor but a perfect 6-of-6 from the stripe.
Kevin Porter Jr. makes an athletic play in the paint, spinning past a Magic defender and knocking down the bucket.
The game was tied after one quarter, Cleveland was within a TD at half and were within four on Cedi Osman’s triple to open the second half.
But things started slipping away early in that third quarter and the Wine and Gold were never able to recover from there.
In those opening moments of the third quarter, Jonathan Isaac turned up the heat on both ends and Evan Fournier stayed hot. Fournier’s triple put the Magic up 15 and Isaac’s putback off a Khem Birch miss capped a 13-0 run and put the Cavaliers in a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of.
12.0, 8.9 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding average over his last seven games – shooting 54 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc – grabbing double-digit boards in four of those games and doubling-up over his last three.
In those last three double-doubles, including Friday night’s showing in 25 minutes off the bench, his numbers bump up to 14.0ppg and 11.7rpg.
Coach John Beilein, on his frustration with Wednesday’s loss …
”I mean, my point right now is almost, with the opportunities we have to practice, get back to a training camp mode with fundamentals again on catching the ball on two feet and on ball-handling. There was some really sloppy play especially starting the second half. I think there was a couple of them. Disappointing, I mean disappointing to spend a Thanksgiving after that performance.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers are home through the Thanksgiving holiday – welcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night as the homestand rolls on.
The Wine and Gold then tip off the month of December with a Tuesday night matchup against the Pistons, closing out the six-game run with another home meeting against Orlando next Friday night.