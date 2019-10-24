Sluggish Second Quarter Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP One lesson the Cavaliers youngsters – and the squad’s new head coach – will take from the season opener is that one bad stretch can sink an entire ballgame, as the Magic used a 16-0 second-quarter run to give themselves enough breathing room to hang on for the 94-85 win on Wednesday night in Orlando. Four Cavs starters finished with double-figures – with Tristan Thompson (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Kevin Love (11 points, 18 boards) each doubling-up in the loss. Collin Sexton added 16 points despite a poor shooting night from the floor and Cedi Osman canned a pair of late treys to finish with 13 points. Both first rounders saw action on Wednesday, with Darius Garland getting the start – canning his first two three-pointers and finishing with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting, adding a team-high five assists. Kevin Porter Jr. didn’t fare quite as well, taking the collar on six shot attempts off the bench. Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 21 points to go with a team-high nine boards.

HIGHLIGHT Watch as Larry Nance Jr. threads a perfect pass to Tristan Thompson in the first frame.

TURNING POINT Matthew Dellavedova’s floater less than a minute into the second quarter got the Cavs to within two, but things spiraled quickly not long after. The Magic proceeded to go on a 16-0 run to put the young Cavs in an 18-point hole. Jordan Clarkson’s pull-up jumper temporarily stopped the bleeding, but Orlando would eventually bulk their lead to as much as 20 before intermission. The Cavs would outscore the Magic by eight in the third quarter, but by then the damage was done.

BY THE NUMBERS 43 … collective rebounds grabbed by the trio of Kevin Love (18), Larry Nance Jr. (14) and Tristan Thompson (11). On the night, Cleveland outrebounded Orlando, 54-46, including a 10-7 edge on the offensive glass.

QUOTABLE Coach John Belein, on how his rookies performed in their NBA debuts … "They had great efforts, first of all. That’s a long game for them. Darius had a few games, (but) I don’t know how many games Kevin played 30 minutes last year, because of his injuries and such. I saw they were tired, and those were big bodies that they were on. It’s actually a great workout for them to get ready for Saturday, because their bodies will slowly get accustomed to the toughness and the physicality of the NBA."

CALLS OF THE GAME Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 97.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.