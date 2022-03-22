Cavs Come Up Short in the Fourth, Fall to Lakers

RECAP The Cavs were outscored 39-27 in the second quarter and came apart late in the fourth, allowing the Lakers to take the 131-120 decision in Cleveland. LeBron James recorded a triple-double in his return home (38 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) and the Lakers got 49 from their bench. LA handed out 34 assists and turned it over just eight times in the win. Darius Garland was excellent, scoring 29 and dishing out 16 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 18, Lamar Stevens had 16, and Evan Mobley & Caris LeVert chipped in with 13. Isaac Okoro was the only other Cav in double figures, scoring 12, while the reserves struggled, with Kevin Love scoring eight and Cedi Osman scoring five. LA got 20 form both Russell Westbrook and DJ Augustin, with Westbrook adding 11 assists. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP After leaving everything on the floor in Friday night’s overtime win over Denver, the Wine & Gold had to find some extra energy to rally past the Pistons. The second unit provided exactly that. Trailing by a dozen late in the third quarter, the Cavs – behind efforts off the bench by Cedi Osman and Kevin Love – rallied to take the lead at the end of the period and never looked back in the fourth, taking the 113-109 decision over Detroit on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Cavaliers earned the season split with their division rivals while winning in Cleveland for the 11th time in the last 14 outings and improving to 6-0 against the Central on their home floor. The victory also marked the squad’s 41st of the season – equaling the Cavaliers win total from the past two seasons combined. Saturday’s contest wasn’t the Wine & Gold’s sharpest of the season. They missed 10 free throws and allowed Jerami Grant to explode for a season-high 40 points. But they found their rhythm after intermission, holding Detroit to 21 points in the third period and going 8-for-14 from long-range in the second stanza. Darius Garland doubled-up for the second straight game and third time in his last four – leading Cleveland with 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting, handing out a game-high 12 assists to go with a pair of steals. Cedi Osman, who hadn’t left the bench in either of Cleveland’s two previous outings, notched 11 of his 16 points after half – going 7-for-12 from the floor overall, 2-of-4 from long-range, adding five boards in the win. Kevin Love was outstanding off the bench again – doubling-up with 14 points and 10 boards, going 5-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Lamar Stevens was rock-solid in his fourth straight start, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, adding five boards and a steal. Evan Mobley doubled-up in his second straight game – netting 12 points and a team-high 11 boards to go with six assists and two more blocked shots. Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Darius Garland drives inside and lobs a pass upstairs for Evan Mobley to catch and finish in the first quarter against the Lakers.

TURNING POINT The Cavaliers looked like a team playing the second half of a back-to-back through the first 33 minutes of action. But after Marvin Bagley III’s three-pointer put the Pistons up a dozen, 80-68, with 3:19 to play in the third, the home squad began their comeback. Caris LeVert’s triple ignited Cleveland’s run, and a pair of bombs by Kevin Love nearly sealed the deal – capping an 11-0 run that got the Cavs back to within a point. After Detroit’s Saben Lee stopped the bleeding with a free throw, Love went right back to work, drilling a three on the next possession, giving Cleveland its first lead of the second half just before the end of the third quarter. They didn’t trail again the rest of the night.

BY THE NUMBERS 26.1, 10.9 … Darius Garland’s scoring and assist averages since the All-Star Break – posting his 23rd double-double of the season on Saturday night. The 3rd-year man from Vandy – who’s now doubled-up in seven of his last nine contests – is averaging 25.3 points and 11.7 assists over that span and has now topped the 20-point plateau in 34 contests this year overall.

QUOTABLE Cedi Osman, on the second unit’s big effort on Saturday night … "After a tough game against Denver, we needed a total team effort tonight. Darius and Evan – they played heavy minutes and we needed to help them. I think we did a good job, especially with the bench tonight in that third quarter – we were down a little bit and we tried to bring that energy up again. Then everybody started getting involved. The fans got involved and at that point, we knew we had this game."