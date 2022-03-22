Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Come Up Short in the Fourth, Fall to Lakers

Posted: Mar 21, 2022

RECAP

The Cavs were outscored 39-27 in the second quarter and came apart late in the fourth, allowing the Lakers to take the 131-120 decision in Cleveland. LeBron James recorded a triple-double in his return home (38 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) and the Lakers got 49 from their bench. LA handed out 34 assists and turned it over just eight times in the win. Darius Garland was excellent, scoring 29 and dishing out 16 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 18, Lamar Stevens had 16, and Evan Mobley & Caris LeVert chipped in with 13.

Isaac Okoro was the only other Cav in double figures, scoring 12, while the reserves struggled, with Kevin Love scoring eight and Cedi Osman scoring five. LA got 20 form both Russell Westbrook and DJ Augustin, with Westbrook adding 11 assists.

Full recap to come.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

Garland's No-Look Dime on the Break

After a Lakers miss, the Cavs get out and run with Darius Garland leading the break. DG looks away then fires a pass inside to Lamar Stevens for the easy dunk.

Cavs vs Lakers - March 21, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Garland's No-Look Dime on the Break
Now Playing

Garland's No-Look Dime on the Break

After a Lakers miss, the Cavs get out and run with Darius Garland leading the break. DG looks away then fires a pass inside to Lamar Stevens for the easy dunk.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:12
Garland, Moses Link Up for a Sick Oop
Now Playing

Garland, Moses Link Up for a Sick Oop

Darius Garland crosses over his defender to get free before lobbing a perfect pass upstairs for Moses Brown to catch and finish while getting fouled.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:18
Mobley Rises to Block the Shot
Now Playing

Mobley Rises to Block the Shot

The Lakers think they have an easy shot at the rim, but Evan Mobley slides over and sends the shot away to keep the game close in the second quarter.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:16
Goodwin's Tough Take for the And-One
Now Playing

Goodwin's Tough Take for the And-One

Brandon Goodwin gets around the defense and takes the contact while hitting a lay-up in the second to earn a trip to the line.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:19
Love Finds Lauri Inside for Two
Now Playing

Love Finds Lauri Inside for Two

Kevin Love brings the ball up the floor and fires a pass inside to Lauri Markkanen who goes up and scores at the rim.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:17
Feat. Highlight: DG's High Hand Off to Mobley
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: DG's High Hand Off to Mobley

Darius Garland drives inside and lobs a pass upstairs for Evan Mobley to catch and finish in the first quarter against the Lakers.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:17
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter