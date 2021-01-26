Lakers Pull Away Late to Sink Cavs

WRAP-UP

For 11 seasons, Cavaliers fans watched LeBron James torment teams just the way he did on Monday night.

Unfortunately, this time, those same Cavaliers fans (and their squad) were on the receiving end of the four-time MVP’s onslaught – with James almost singlehandedly sinking his former team, scoring 21 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter to seal the 115-108 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

LeBron's herculean effort negated a solid overall showing by the young Cavaliers – who bounced back from a two-touchdown deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead, 96-95, on Collin Sexton’s free throw with 8:11 to play.

But James would proceed to score 12 of L.A.’s final 19 points – including a 17-foot fadeaway directly in front of the Cavs bench with just under a minute to play to stun the crowd and ice the affair.

The 16-time All-Star got off to a scorching start – netting 23 points before intermission – going 9-of-10 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from long-range. After tallying just two points in the third quarter – going 1-of-6 from the floor – Numeral 23 went ballistic down the stretch. In the final period, James again went 9-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding two blocks and two steals.

Overall, LeBron finished 19-of-26 from the field, including 7-of-11 from deep to go with eight boards and six assists.

The Wine & Gold were paced by their big man, Andre Drummond, who doubled-up with 25 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, going 11-for-21 from the floor while grabbing seven of his boards off the offensive glass.

Cedi Osman reached the 20-point plateau for the third time in his last five outings – finishing with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, going 5-of-7 from long-distance and 3-of-4 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with three steals.

Collin Sexton was held under the 20-point mark for just the second time this season, chipping in with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, adding four boards and a team-high six assists despite battling foul trouble for much of the night.

Darius Garland, in his third game back from a shoulder injury, wrapped up the Cavs in double-figures with 11 points off the bench – going 5-of-10 from the floor to go with five assists in 25 minutes of work.

Anthony Davis finished with 17 points for the Lakers, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in with 15 points off the bench.

