Lakers Pull Away Late to Sink Cavs

Posted: Jan 26, 2021

WRAP-UP

For 11 seasons, Cavaliers fans watched LeBron James torment teams just the way he did on Monday night.

Unfortunately, this time, those same Cavaliers fans (and their squad) were on the receiving end of the four-time MVP’s onslaught – with James almost singlehandedly sinking his former team, scoring 21 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter to seal the 115-108 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

LeBron's herculean effort negated a solid overall showing by the young Cavaliers – who bounced back from a two-touchdown deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead, 96-95, on Collin Sexton’s free throw with 8:11 to play.

But James would proceed to score 12 of L.A.’s final 19 points – including a 17-foot fadeaway directly in front of the Cavs bench with just under a minute to play to stun the crowd and ice the affair.

The 16-time All-Star got off to a scorching start – netting 23 points before intermission – going 9-of-10 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from long-range. After tallying just two points in the third quarter – going 1-of-6 from the floor – Numeral 23 went ballistic down the stretch. In the final period, James again went 9-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding two blocks and two steals.

Overall, LeBron finished 19-of-26 from the field, including 7-of-11 from deep to go with eight boards and six assists.

The Wine & Gold were paced by their big man, Andre Drummond, who doubled-up with 25 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, going 11-for-21 from the floor while grabbing seven of his boards off the offensive glass.

Cedi Osman reached the 20-point plateau for the third time in his last five outings – finishing with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, going 5-of-7 from long-distance and 3-of-4 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with three steals.

Collin Sexton was held under the 20-point mark for just the second time this season, chipping in with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, adding four boards and a team-high six assists despite battling foul trouble for much of the night.

Darius Garland, in his third game back from a shoulder injury, wrapped up the Cavs in double-figures with 11 points off the bench – going 5-of-10 from the floor to go with five assists in 25 minutes of work.

Anthony Davis finished with 17 points for the Lakers, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in with 15 points off the bench.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

Collin Sexton takes his time, steps out to the three point line where Anthony Davis follows. Sexton steps back, fires, and hits a rainbow three in the first quarter.

TURNING POINT

We’ve all witnessed it before: LeBron James is a turning point personified.

The Cavaliers clawed their way back from a 14-point first half deficit and took a two-point edge after three quarters. JaVale McGee’s layup gave the Cavs a four-point lead, but at that point LeBron began taking over – scoring six points in 48 seconds.

Cleveland continued to push and took a brief one-point lead early in the fourth, but LeBron’s late onslaught was simply too much for J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad. The Cavs got it down to three points on Isaac Okoro’s triple with 1:50 to play – 110-107 – but could get no closer.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 16.9 … points per game that Cedi Osman is averaging over his last seven games – notching double-figures in all but one and reaching the 20-point plateau in three.

Over that stretch, the fourth-year pro is shooting 46 percent from the floor and 43 percent from long-range – handing out at least five assists in three of those games and at least two steals in three more.

QUOTABLE

Andre Drummond, on the Cavs bouncing back from a rough night in Boston …

"We were the team that we normally are. We were a scrappy team, we came out and played to the best of our ability. Obviously, they’re the best team in the league right now and the defending champs, but we gave them a run for their money."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling to the Lakers on Monday night, the Wine & Gold will try to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday when they welcome Jerami Grant and the struggling Pistons to town.

After their matchup with Detroit, the Cavaliers close out the month of January on the road – traveling to New York for a Friday night affair against the Knicks before heading to Minnesota for a Sunday night showdown with the Timberwolves.

Cleveland then opens the month of February with a nice four-game homestand – taking on those same Timberwolves on Monday, followed by visits from the Clippers (Wednesday) and a back-to-back against the Bucks on Friday and Saturday.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Lakers

The Cavs dropped a tough, hard-fought game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at RMFH. Get the best highlights here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Lakers - January 25, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Lakers
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Lakers

The Cavs dropped a tough, hard-fought game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at RMFH. Get the best highlights here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Jan 25, 2021  |  05:21
Andre Drummond Posts 25 points & 17 rebounds vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Andre Drummond Posts 25 points & 17 rebounds vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Andre Drummond was back to his usual ways on Monday night against LA, as he racked up a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double at RocketMortgage FieldHouse.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:01
Dylan Windler's Tough Fast Break Slam
Now Playing

Dylan Windler's Tough Fast Break Slam

Dylan Windler causes the loose ball on defense, picks up the loose ball, goes on the break, and does it him self, finishing the break off with a two-handed slam through contact.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:35
Sexton Splits the Defenders and Scores
Now Playing

Sexton Splits the Defenders and Scores

Collin Sexton drives and splits two Lakers' defenders on his way to the hoop for two in the third quarter against the Lakers.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:24
Sexton's Nifty Assist to Drummond
Now Playing

Sexton's Nifty Assist to Drummond

Collin Sexton dribbles to the paint, rises to shoot, but makes a last-minute decision to make a drop-off pass to Andre Drummond who has an easy basket at the rim.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:16
Cedi Starts the Third off with Two Triples
Now Playing

Cedi Starts the Third off with Two Triples

Cedi Osman hits a pair of three balls to start the third quarter off for the Cavs- one off a Taurean Prince pass and the other he did himself, getting a steal and scoring in transition.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:21
Cedi Beats the First Half Buzzer!
Now Playing

Cedi Beats the First Half Buzzer!

With four seconds left in the half, Cedi Osman goes the length of the floor, throws up a one-handed three pointer and it falls as time expires in the second quarter.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:24
Cavs Run Fast Break to Perfection
Now Playing

Cavs Run Fast Break to Perfection

Taurean Prince starts the Cavs break after a Lakers miss, passes ahead to Darius Garland who makes a touch-pass to Cedi Osman who lays it up and in.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:25
Drummond Grabs Tough Rebound, Scores Inside
Now Playing

Drummond Grabs Tough Rebound, Scores Inside

Andre Drummond out-muscles the Lakers' defenders to grab the offensive rebound and dunk in the second quarter.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:15
Cedi's Sweet Bounce Pass to Garland
Now Playing

Cedi's Sweet Bounce Pass to Garland

Cedi Osman gets the loose ball on defense, runs the break for the Cavs, and makes a nice bounce pass to Darius Garland who finishes the two-on-one.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:24
DG Goes Up Top to McGee for the Oop
Now Playing

DG Goes Up Top to McGee for the Oop

Darius Garland takes his time and lets the play develop as he throws up an ally-oop pass to JaVale McGee who dunks with two hands.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:22
DG Hits Windler in the Paint for Two
Now Playing

DG Hits Windler in the Paint for Two

Darius Garland is on time with this pass to a cutting Dylan Windler who scores a lay-up in the paint.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:19
Feat. Highlight: Sexton's Step Back Over AD
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Sexton's Step Back Over AD

Collin Sexton gets Anthony Davis switched out to him, goes out to the three point line, takes his time and his a step back three over AD in the corner.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:22
Drummond Grabs Board, Scores Inside
Now Playing

Drummond Grabs Board, Scores Inside

Andre Drummond grabs the offensive rebound, takes a dribble, and muscles it up and in for two.
Jan 25, 2021  |  00:19
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Dotson, Damyean, Drummond, Andre, Garland, Darius, McGee, JaVale

Cavs vs Lakers Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs vs Lakers Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs vs Lakers Postgame: Andre Drummond

Cavs vs Lakers Postgame: Andre Drummond

Cavs vs Lakers Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavs vs Lakers Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

