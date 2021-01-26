Lakers Pull Away Late to Sink Cavs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
For 11 seasons, Cavaliers fans watched LeBron James torment teams just the way he did on Monday night.
Unfortunately, this time, those same Cavaliers fans (and their squad) were on the receiving end of the four-time MVP’s onslaught – with James almost singlehandedly sinking his former team, scoring 21 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter to seal the 115-108 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
LeBron's herculean effort negated a solid overall showing by the young Cavaliers – who bounced back from a two-touchdown deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead, 96-95, on Collin Sexton’s free throw with 8:11 to play.
But James would proceed to score 12 of L.A.’s final 19 points – including a 17-foot fadeaway directly in front of the Cavs bench with just under a minute to play to stun the crowd and ice the affair.
The 16-time All-Star got off to a scorching start – netting 23 points before intermission – going 9-of-10 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from long-range. After tallying just two points in the third quarter – going 1-of-6 from the floor – Numeral 23 went ballistic down the stretch. In the final period, James again went 9-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding two blocks and two steals.
Overall, LeBron finished 19-of-26 from the field, including 7-of-11 from deep to go with eight boards and six assists.
The Wine & Gold were paced by their big man, Andre Drummond, who doubled-up with 25 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, going 11-for-21 from the floor while grabbing seven of his boards off the offensive glass.
Cedi Osman reached the 20-point plateau for the third time in his last five outings – finishing with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, going 5-of-7 from long-distance and 3-of-4 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with three steals.
Collin Sexton was held under the 20-point mark for just the second time this season, chipping in with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, adding four boards and a team-high six assists despite battling foul trouble for much of the night.
Darius Garland, in his third game back from a shoulder injury, wrapped up the Cavs in double-figures with 11 points off the bench – going 5-of-10 from the floor to go with five assists in 25 minutes of work.
Anthony Davis finished with 17 points for the Lakers, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in with 15 points off the bench.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Collin Sexton takes his time, steps out to the three point line where Anthony Davis follows. Sexton steps back, fires, and hits a rainbow three in the first quarter.
We’ve all witnessed it before: LeBron James is a turning point personified.
The Cavaliers clawed their way back from a 14-point first half deficit and took a two-point edge after three quarters. JaVale McGee’s layup gave the Cavs a four-point lead, but at that point LeBron began taking over – scoring six points in 48 seconds.
Cleveland continued to push and took a brief one-point lead early in the fourth, but LeBron’s late onslaught was simply too much for J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad. The Cavs got it down to three points on Isaac Okoro’s triple with 1:50 to play – 110-107 – but could get no closer.
By the Numbers - 16.9 … points per game that Cedi Osman is averaging over his last seven games – notching double-figures in all but one and reaching the 20-point plateau in three.
Over that stretch, the fourth-year pro is shooting 46 percent from the floor and 43 percent from long-range – handing out at least five assists in three of those games and at least two steals in three more.
"We were the team that we normally are. We were a scrappy team, we came out and played to the best of our ability. Obviously, they’re the best team in the league right now and the defending champs, but we gave them a run for their money."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After falling to the Lakers on Monday night, the Wine & Gold will try to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday when they welcome Jerami Grant and the struggling Pistons to town.
After their matchup with Detroit, the Cavaliers close out the month of January on the road – traveling to New York for a Friday night affair against the Knicks before heading to Minnesota for a Sunday night showdown with the Timberwolves.
Cleveland then opens the month of February with a nice four-game homestand – taking on those same Timberwolves on Monday, followed by visits from the Clippers (Wednesday) and a back-to-back against the Bucks on Friday and Saturday.