Clippers Go Deep, Pull Away After Half

As currently constructed, the scrappy young Cavaliers have dynamic guards and tall trees. But they’re not going to win many three-point shootouts.

And when the heavyweight Clippers are shooting it from deep like they were on Wednesday night, not many NBA teams of any caliber are going to beat them.

On the night, the Clippers shot a gaudy 59 percent from beyond the arc, going 20-for-34 overall, while the Cavaliers didn’t hit their second triple until the opening moments of the fourth quarter – as L.A. simply wore the Wine & Gold down after intermission, pulling away for the 121-99 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

L.A. took an early edge before the Cavaliers rallied back to reclaim the lead midway through the second quarter. But the Clippers closed the first half strong and jumped all over Cleveland to start the third quarter – taking a double-digit lead and barely looking back the rest of the way.

Cleveland’s starting guards did most of the heavy lifting on Wednesday night – combining for over half the squad’s point total.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring for the 13th time this season, finishing with 27 points on 11-for-21 shooting, going 4-of-4 from the line to go with a team-high five assists and a steal.

Every one of Darius Garland’s 11 field goals felt like they came via a teardrop in the paint – finishing with 23 points, his second 20-point game since returning from a shoulder injury, adding four boards and a pair of assists.

Both guards were perfect from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s loss – each attempted and made a single three-pointer. On the night, the Cavaliers were just 4-of-10 from long-distance.

Andre Drummond was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, but he struggled from the floor all night – chipping in with 13 points and five boards, going 4-for-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from the stripe.

Among Cleveland’s reserves, Jarrett Allen had another solid night in relief – finishing with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds, adding five assists, a steal and a pair of blocked shots.

Paul George was the main culprit in L.A.’s long-range barrage – going 8-of-9 from beyond the arc and 13-of-20 overall, leading both teams with 36 points and six assists. Ivica Zubac paced both squads with 16 rebounds in 27 minutes of work off Ty Lue’s bench.

