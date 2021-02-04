Clippers Go Deep, Pull Away After Half

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
As currently constructed, the scrappy young Cavaliers have dynamic guards and tall trees. But they’re not going to win many three-point shootouts.
And when the heavyweight Clippers are shooting it from deep like they were on Wednesday night, not many NBA teams of any caliber are going to beat them.
On the night, the Clippers shot a gaudy 59 percent from beyond the arc, going 20-for-34 overall, while the Cavaliers didn’t hit their second triple until the opening moments of the fourth quarter – as L.A. simply wore the Wine & Gold down after intermission, pulling away for the 121-99 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
L.A. took an early edge before the Cavaliers rallied back to reclaim the lead midway through the second quarter. But the Clippers closed the first half strong and jumped all over Cleveland to start the third quarter – taking a double-digit lead and barely looking back the rest of the way.
Cleveland’s starting guards did most of the heavy lifting on Wednesday night – combining for over half the squad’s point total.
Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring for the 13th time this season, finishing with 27 points on 11-for-21 shooting, going 4-of-4 from the line to go with a team-high five assists and a steal.
Every one of Darius Garland’s 11 field goals felt like they came via a teardrop in the paint – finishing with 23 points, his second 20-point game since returning from a shoulder injury, adding four boards and a pair of assists.
Both guards were perfect from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s loss – each attempted and made a single three-pointer. On the night, the Cavaliers were just 4-of-10 from long-distance.
Andre Drummond was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, but he struggled from the floor all night – chipping in with 13 points and five boards, going 4-for-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from the stripe.
Among Cleveland’s reserves, Jarrett Allen had another solid night in relief – finishing with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds, adding five assists, a steal and a pair of blocked shots.
Paul George was the main culprit in L.A.’s long-range barrage – going 8-of-9 from beyond the arc and 13-of-20 overall, leading both teams with 36 points and six assists. Ivica Zubac paced both squads with 16 rebounds in 27 minutes of work off Ty Lue’s bench.
Isaac Okoro runs the floor on the break after a Cavs blocked shot as he rises up and dunks with two hands to finish the play in the second quarter.
Early on, it looked like the Clippers might repeat their last performance in Cleveland – running out to 13-point lead late in the first quarter.
But the Cavs found their footing in the second period, using a 16-1 run to take a four-point lead with four minutes remaining in the first half. They held that four-point edge until just after the two-minute mark – when the Clippers mounted a 9-2 run before intermission, taking a three-point lead into the locker room.
L.A. began the third quarter on a 9-0 run, taking a double-digit lead that they maintained for most of the second stanza.
By the Numbers - 54.0 … points in the paint that the Cavaliers are averaging this season – including 58 in Friday night’s meeting with L.A., good for 3rd-best mark in the NBA behind only Memphis (55.0) and Indiana (54.9).
On the year, the Cavs have piled up 1,190 points in the paint overall, the 2nd-best mark only behind Indy, and are averaging 57.5 in the nine games since they traded for Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.
"Keep fighting and get back to defense – we can always do better on the defensive end – and just keep working on our offense. Get more kick-outs, everybody touching the ball, everybody moving, playing as one. That’s what championship contending teams do. And we take our hat off to (the Clippers). We just have to keep fighting, watch film and get better."
After falling to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their four-game homestand with a back-to-back matchup against Giannis and the Bucks on Friday and Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
From there, the Cavaliers embark on their first West Coast trip of the season.
On Monday night, Cleveland tips off the five-gamer in Phoenix – taking on DeAndre Ayton and the Suns before heading to Denver for a Wednesday night matchup with the Nuggets. Next Friday, the Cavs travel to Portland to take on Damian Lillard and the Blazers and wrap the roadie the following Sunday and Monday with a back-to-back against the Clippers and Warriors before heading home.