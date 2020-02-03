Cavs Drop OT Thriller to Knicks

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
All losses sting. But Monday’s overtime defeat to the Knicks was a little extra-painful.
After some rough performances at home over the past few weeks, the Cavaliers played one of their best and most entertaining all-around games on Monday. They had a strong third quarter, they shot 51 percent from deep and got stellar individual performances from Kevin Love and Collin Sexton.
But they also surrendered a 10-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation, sending the contest to an extra-session where Marcus Morris was too much for the feisty Cavs, who dropped the 139-134 decision – their 11th straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
With 5:17 to play in the fourth quarter, Kevin Porter Jr.’s dunk gave Cleveland the 118-108 lead, but New York went on a 12-2 run – with Morris scoring eight of those points – to tie the contest with 2:46 to play.
From there the Knicks would twice take a three-point lead, but Sexton’s triple with 33.2 to play ended the scoring in regulation.
Darius Garland’s three-pointer opened the scoring in overtime, and the Cavaliers grabbed a one-point lead on Love’s jumper with 1:19 to play. But again, New York’s Marcus Morris was too much – scoring the game’s final six points to ice the finale of a four-game homestand.
All five Cavs starters finished in double-digit scoring on Monday – the ninth time they’ve done so this year.
Love was outstanding from the opening tip, scoring 17 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter. On the night, the five-time All-Star was 12-of-20 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding a game-high 13 boards and six assists.
Sexton was almost as good – finishing with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep and 4-of-4 from the line to go with a season-high seven assists.
Larry Nance Jr., getting the start when Tristan Thompson was a late scratch with a sore right quad, tallied double-figures in his eighth straight game, adding 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding eight boards and six assists.
Cedi Osman finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 of beyond the arc to go with four boards and a pair of assists.
Darius Garland chipped in with 14 points, going 4-of-7 from long-range, adding five assists. On the night, the Cavs starting backcourt combined for 12 assists and just three turnovers.
Kevin Porter Jr. rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, coming off the bench to net 12 points on 4-of-8 shooing, drilling both three-pointers he attempted, adding three boards and a team-high two steals.
Morris led the Knicks with 26 points – 16 of which he scored in the fourth quarter and overtime. Elfrid Payton finished with a game-high 15 assists and New York’s bench outscored the Wine & Gold’s, 61-25.
Darius Garland and Larry Nance Jr. link up for a play that ended up with a forceful Nance dunk.
Marcus Morris Sr. was a one-man turning point on Monday.
After the Cavaliers took their biggest lead of the second half on Kevin Porter Jr.’s massive dunk with just over five minutes to go, Morris simply took over the game, canning two straight jumpers, drilling three straight free throws and canning a three-pointer to tie the game at 120-apiece.
It was the Morris Show again in overtime – scoring the game’s final six points, drilling a pair of mid-range jumpers and wrapping up the scoring with two free throws with 7.6 seconds to play.
24.4, .511, .429, .944 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average, along with his shooting percentages from the floor, from beyond the arc and the free throw line over his last five games – netting at least 23 points in every game over that stretch.
Sexton – who’s now averaging 21.7ppg in seven career contests against the Knicks – has also handed out at least four assists in each game over this stretch.
Kevin Love, on Collin Sexton’s season-high seven assists …
”He was making great reads tonight. We’ve been talking about how that’s his next evolution, just because he’s able to get in the paint, he’s so fast, he pushes the ball and just draws so much attention. So he did a great job of sharing the ball tonight and he was getting just as excited dropping that pass off and making that swing to the corner as he was when he scores at such a high clip.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
After wrapping up their four-game homestand, the Wine and Gold head out for their final road contest of the first half – traveling to Oklahoma City for a meeting against Chris Paul and the Thunder.
Cleveland closes out the first half at home – with a visit from Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Sunday night followed by a meeting against Trae Young and the Hawks on Wednesday.