Cavs Drop OT Thriller to Knicks

WRAP-UP

All losses sting. But Monday’s overtime defeat to the Knicks was a little extra-painful.

After some rough performances at home over the past few weeks, the Cavaliers played one of their best and most entertaining all-around games on Monday. They had a strong third quarter, they shot 51 percent from deep and got stellar individual performances from Kevin Love and Collin Sexton.

But they also surrendered a 10-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation, sending the contest to an extra-session where Marcus Morris was too much for the feisty Cavs, who dropped the 139-134 decision – their 11th straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With 5:17 to play in the fourth quarter, Kevin Porter Jr.’s dunk gave Cleveland the 118-108 lead, but New York went on a 12-2 run – with Morris scoring eight of those points – to tie the contest with 2:46 to play.

From there the Knicks would twice take a three-point lead, but Sexton’s triple with 33.2 to play ended the scoring in regulation.

Darius Garland’s three-pointer opened the scoring in overtime, and the Cavaliers grabbed a one-point lead on Love’s jumper with 1:19 to play. But again, New York’s Marcus Morris was too much – scoring the game’s final six points to ice the finale of a four-game homestand.

All five Cavs starters finished in double-digit scoring on Monday – the ninth time they’ve done so this year.

Love was outstanding from the opening tip, scoring 17 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter. On the night, the five-time All-Star was 12-of-20 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding a game-high 13 boards and six assists.

Sexton was almost as good – finishing with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep and 4-of-4 from the line to go with a season-high seven assists.

Larry Nance Jr., getting the start when Tristan Thompson was a late scratch with a sore right quad, tallied double-figures in his eighth straight game, adding 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding eight boards and six assists.

Cedi Osman finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 of beyond the arc to go with four boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland chipped in with 14 points, going 4-of-7 from long-range, adding five assists. On the night, the Cavs starting backcourt combined for 12 assists and just three turnovers.

Kevin Porter Jr. rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, coming off the bench to net 12 points on 4-of-8 shooing, drilling both three-pointers he attempted, adding three boards and a team-high two steals.

Morris led the Knicks with 26 points – 16 of which he scored in the fourth quarter and overtime. Elfrid Payton finished with a game-high 15 assists and New York’s bench outscored the Wine & Gold’s, 61-25.