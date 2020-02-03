Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Drop OT Thriller to Knicks

Posted: Feb 03, 2020

WRAP-UP

All losses sting. But Monday’s overtime defeat to the Knicks was a little extra-painful.

After some rough performances at home over the past few weeks, the Cavaliers played one of their best and most entertaining all-around games on Monday. They had a strong third quarter, they shot 51 percent from deep and got stellar individual performances from Kevin Love and Collin Sexton.

But they also surrendered a 10-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation, sending the contest to an extra-session where Marcus Morris was too much for the feisty Cavs, who dropped the 139-134 decision – their 11th straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With 5:17 to play in the fourth quarter, Kevin Porter Jr.’s dunk gave Cleveland the 118-108 lead, but New York went on a 12-2 run – with Morris scoring eight of those points – to tie the contest with 2:46 to play.

From there the Knicks would twice take a three-point lead, but Sexton’s triple with 33.2 to play ended the scoring in regulation.

Darius Garland’s three-pointer opened the scoring in overtime, and the Cavaliers grabbed a one-point lead on Love’s jumper with 1:19 to play. But again, New York’s Marcus Morris was too much – scoring the game’s final six points to ice the finale of a four-game homestand.

All five Cavs starters finished in double-digit scoring on Monday – the ninth time they’ve done so this year.

Love was outstanding from the opening tip, scoring 17 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter. On the night, the five-time All-Star was 12-of-20 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding a game-high 13 boards and six assists.

Sexton was almost as good – finishing with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep and 4-of-4 from the line to go with a season-high seven assists.

Larry Nance Jr., getting the start when Tristan Thompson was a late scratch with a sore right quad, tallied double-figures in his eighth straight game, adding 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding eight boards and six assists.

Cedi Osman finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 of beyond the arc to go with four boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland chipped in with 14 points, going 4-of-7 from long-range, adding five assists. On the night, the Cavs starting backcourt combined for 12 assists and just three turnovers.

Kevin Porter Jr. rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, coming off the bench to net 12 points on 4-of-8 shooing, drilling both three-pointers he attempted, adding three boards and a team-high two steals.

Morris led the Knicks with 26 points – 16 of which he scored in the fourth quarter and overtime. Elfrid Payton finished with a game-high 15 assists and New York’s bench outscored the Wine & Gold’s, 61-25.

HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland and Larry Nance Jr. link up for a play that ended up with a forceful Nance dunk.

TURNING POINT

Marcus Morris Sr. was a one-man turning point on Monday.

After the Cavaliers took their biggest lead of the second half on Kevin Porter Jr.’s massive dunk with just over five minutes to go, Morris simply took over the game, canning two straight jumpers, drilling three straight free throws and canning a three-pointer to tie the game at 120-apiece.

It was the Morris Show again in overtime – scoring the game’s final six points, drilling a pair of mid-range jumpers and wrapping up the scoring with two free throws with 7.6 seconds to play.

BY THE NUMBERS

24.4, .511, .429, .944 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average, along with his shooting percentages from the floor, from beyond the arc and the free throw line over his last five games – netting at least 23 points in every game over that stretch.

Sexton – who’s now averaging 21.7ppg in seven career contests against the Knicks – has also handed out at least four assists in each game over this stretch.

QUOTABLE

Kevin Love, on Collin Sexton’s season-high seven assists …

”He was making great reads tonight. We’ve been talking about how that’s his next evolution, just because he’s able to get in the paint, he’s so fast, he pushes the ball and just draws so much attention. So he did a great job of sharing the ball tonight and he was getting just as excited dropping that pass off and making that swing to the corner as he was when he scores at such a high clip.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

After wrapping up their four-game homestand, the Wine and Gold head out for their final road contest of the first half – traveling to Oklahoma City for a meeting against Chris Paul and the Thunder.

Cleveland closes out the first half at home – with a visit from Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Sunday night followed by a meeting against Trae Young and the Hawks on Wednesday.

Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Knicks - February 3, 2020

Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 3, 2020  |  03:45
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 3, 2020  |  03:40
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Kevin Love
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 3, 2020  |  04:50
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Coach Beilein
Cavs vs. Knicks Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 3, 2020  |  10:20
Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Knicks
Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Collin Sexton puts up 29 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds in Cleveland's loss to New York on Monday night.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:01
Highlights: Kevin Love | Cavaliers vs. Knicks
Highlights: Kevin Love | Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Kevin Love puts up 33 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in Cleveland's loss to New York on Monday night.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:01
GAME RECAP: Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134
GAME RECAP: Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134

Marcus Morris Sr. scores 26 points with 2 rebounds and an assist to lead New York to the overtime win over Cleveland, 139-134.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:01
Nance's Slam in OT
Nance's Slam in OT

Kevin Love finds Larry Nance Jr. in the lane who skies for a thunderous jam in overtime.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:09
Love's Block Leads to KPJ's Dunk
Love's Block Leads to KPJ's Dunk

Kevin Love blocks a Knicks shot attempt which leads to Cedi Osman grabbing the loose ball and finding Kevin Porter Jr. for a huge ally-oop.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:22
Dante Exum Hits Back-to-Back Shots
Dante Exum Hits Back-to-Back Shots

Dante Exum hits consecutive lay-ups in the fourth quarter to add to the Cavs lead.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:20
John Henson Scores, Gets Fouled in the Process
John Henson Scores, Gets Fouled in the Process

John Henson gets the offensive rebound and puts the ball back up and in as he gets fouled and earns a trip to the line.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton Hits Reverse Lay-Up
Sexton Hits Reverse Lay-Up

Collin Sexton drives to the hole and hits a reverse lay-up to add to his point total.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:09
Love Backs Defender Down, Goes Up-and-Under for Two
Love Backs Defender Down, Goes Up-and-Under for Two

Kevin Love backs his defender down low and scores in the post.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton Goes off the Glass on Pull-Up
Sexton Goes off the Glass on Pull-Up

After a New York miss, Kevin Love makes a quick pass to Collin Sexton who races to the other end and scores using the backboard.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:19
Sexton's Behind-the-Back Pass to Nance for Three
Sexton's Behind-the-Back Pass to Nance for Three

Collin Sexton fires a behind-the-back pass to Larry Nance Jr. who finishes the play off with a three ball.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:11
Exum Drives, Finds Nance who Slams
Exum Drives, Finds Nance who Slams

Dante Exum drives baseline and splits the defense with a pass to Larry Nance Jr. who dunks it with force in the second quarter.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:11
Love All Alone Inside for Lay-Up
Love All Alone Inside for Lay-Up

Collin Sexton finds a wide open Kevin Love in the paint for an easy lay-up.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:11
Garland Gets Defender Off the Ground, Hits from Deep
Garland Gets Defender Off the Ground, Hits from Deep

Darius Garland uses a great pump-fake to get his defender to fly by then hits a deep three.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:09
Junior to Junior- Larry Hits Kevin For Three
Junior to Junior- Larry Hits Kevin For Three

Larry Nance Jr. shows off his passing ability with a nice pass to the corner where Kevin Porter Jr. cans a three.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:12
KLove's And-One Inside
KLove's And-One Inside

John Henson makes a quick pass to a cutting Kevin Love who scores and gets fouled in the process to earn a trip to the line.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:11
Feat. Highlight: DG, LNJ Link Up for Dunk
Feat. Highlight: DG, LNJ Link Up for Dunk

Darius Garland bounces a perfect pass in-stride to Larry Nance Jr. who slams it home with two hands.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:09
Sexton Fights His Way Inside to Convert Lay-Up
Sexton Fights His Way Inside to Convert Lay-Up

Collin Sexton gets inside and goes through his defender to score early against the Knicks.
Feb 3, 2020  |  00:06
Cavs vs. Knicks Shootaround: Darius Garland
Cavs vs. Knicks Shootaround: Darius Garland

Cavs guard Darius Garland spoke with the media at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Monday ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks.
Feb 3, 2020  |  05:06
