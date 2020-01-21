Shorthanded Cavs Fall Flat in Second Half

WRAP-UP

Playing their fifth game in seven days, the Wine & Gold looked utterly depleted after intermission on Monday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dropping a 20-point decision to an 11-win squad.

Returning home after their longest trip of the season – a six-game, 11-day odyssey – the Cavaliers took a one-point lead into the locker room. But they would proceed to score just 14 points in the third quarter and didn’t have much more in the fourth – dropping their fifth straight, 106-86, to open a three-game homestand.

Despite Tristan Thompson pulling down a career-high 22 rebounds, the Wine & Gold were outscored in the paint, 56-34. Cleveland shot just 34 percent overall from the floor, including a combined 10-of-40 mark from their young starting backcourt. Thompson was also the only frontline starter to attempt a free throw.

Even with Monday’s poor offensive showing, all five Cavs starters notched double-figures and Larry Nance Jr. pitched in with 12 points off the bench, adding 10 boards for his fourth double-double of the year.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 17 points on 6-of-20 shooting to go with five boards and four assists. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, found the sledding equally difficult, going 4-of-20 from the floor to finish with 11 points, three boards and three assists.

Cedi Osman stayed strong from beyond the arc – following up a 4-of-5 showing from deep on Saturday with a 4-of-6 mark on Monday, going 5-of-13 overall for 14 points and three assists.

Kevin Love chipped in with 12 points and nine boards, going 4-of-10 from long-range and 4-of-14 from the field overall.

Thompson added 13 points to his career night on the boards, going 5-of-11 from the floor.

The Knicks veteran frontcourt duo of Marcus Morris and Julius Randle notched 19 points apiece in the win, with Randle pacing New York with nine boards. Overall, six Knicks finished in double-figures as New York’s second unit outdid Cleveland’s, 37-19, in the win.