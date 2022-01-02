Cavs Hold Off Indy, Snap Three-Game Skid

WRAP-UP

With one more home game remaining before the Cavaliers embark on a challenging West Coast trip, the squad was in desperate need of some positive mojo after dropping three straight.

They got exactly that – using a big third-quarter rally to pull ahead of the Pacers before holding off Indy’s late rally to take the 108-104 win on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After a series of lopsided decisions, the Cavaliers have been in some white-knuckle affairs of late – and Sunday’s contest, which featured 15 ties and 16 lead-changes, was no different. Neither team outscored the other by more than two points in any of the four quarters.

Still down their top two playmakers – Darius Garland, still in the league’s health and safety protocol, and Ricky Rubio, lost for the season after injuring his left knee last Tuesday – the Cavaliers relied on their big frontline against Indy. In Sunday’s win, Cleveland finished with 58 points in the paint and exactly zero points on the fastbreak.

The Cavaliers were led by Evan Mobley, who tallied 24 points on 11-for-16 shooting, adding nine boards and four helpers in the win.

Jarrett Allen, in his second game back from the COVID list, doubled-up with 18 points and 11 rebounds, going 6-of-12 from the floor, adding a pair of assists and a team-high three blocked shots.

Kevin Love continued his outstanding run – topping the 20-point plateau for the fifth straight game, finishing with 20 points in 29 minutes of work off the bench, going 6-of-13 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from long-range and 5-for-5 from the stripe, adding eight boards and four assists.

Lamar Stevens was also very good off the bench – chipping in with a season-high 15 points, going 6-for-13 from the field, adding three boards and a steal in 31 minutes of action.

Lauri Markkanen closed out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 12 points, six boards and a block.

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 32 points, adding a game-high 13 boards for his Eastern Conference-leading 27th double-double of the season.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.