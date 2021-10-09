Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Pacers Bounce Cavs in Preseason Home Opener

Posted: Oct 08, 2021

211008-final.png

Credit: 
Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

With the Wine & Gold essentially settled on their starting five for the season opener in Memphis in less than two weeks, much of Friday’s preseason matchup with the Pacers allowed J.B. Bickerstaff to work out his rotation.

The game itself was a tight contest through the first two quarters – with Indiana holding the Cavaliers to just 16 points in the third period and holding off Cleveland’s reserves in the fourth for the 109-100 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Other than Evan Mobley, Cleveland’s starters were mostly ineffective on Friday. The rookie continued his solid preseason – going 3-for-5 from the floor, adding four boards, a steal and a block. The Cavaliers other four starters were a combined 8-for-33 from the floor, with Collin Sexton as the only one to reach double-figures – finishing with 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Cleveland’s bench was another story.

The Cavaliers again got a strong showing from Ricky Rubio, who came off the bench to lead Cleveland with 14 points, going 6-of-10 from the floor to go with three assists.

But as good as Rubio was, it was Dylan Windler who made the biggest splash – actually, four of them – on Friday night, drilling his first four three-pointers on the night, finishing 4-of-5 overall from deep for 12 points, adding four boards and a steal in the loss.

Lauri Markkanen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 11 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from long-range –even playing some 3 when Coach Bickerstaff toyed with a big lineup that featured Evan Mobley in the middle and Kevin Love at the 4.

But even with the strong bench play from Rubio, Windler and Markkanen, it was reserve big man Tacko Fall who got the biggest crowd reaction of the night. Fans chanted for him throughout the fourth quarter and were delighted when he mashed home an alley-oop from Kevin Pangos midway through the final period.

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon led all scorers with 27 points, going 12-of-14 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Overall, the Pacers shot 51 percent from the floor, but the Cavaliers kept pace by drilling 14 triples on Friday. Turnovers again plagued the Wine & Gold, committing 20 miscues on the night.

These same two squads will wrap up the preseason with a meeting in Indianapolis next Friday night.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Ricky Rubio gets all the way to the baseline and goes up for a reverse lay-up that he hits while falling away and getting fouled.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Lauri Markkanen

Cavs forward/center Lauri Markkanen spoke with the media following Friday's preseason loss against the Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Pacers - October 8, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Lauri Markkanen
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Lauri Markkanen

Cavs forward/center Lauri Markkanen spoke with the media following Friday's preseason loss against the Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 9, 2021  |  09:52
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Dylan Windler
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Dylan Windler

Cavs guard/forward Dylan Windler spoke with the media following Friday's preseason loss against the Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 9, 2021  |  05:00
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday's preseason loss against the Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Oct 9, 2021  |  09:50
Tacko Fall Dunks Home the Ally-Oop
Now Playing

Tacko Fall Dunks Home the Ally-Oop

Kevin Pangos drives into the paint and lobs up an ally-oop pass that Tacko Fall catches and dunks in the fourth quarter.
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:18
Markkanen Runs the Floor and Dunks
Now Playing

Markkanen Runs the Floor and Dunks

Dean Wade quickly inbounds to Ricky Rubio who delivers a half court pass on time to Lauri Markkanen, who runs the floor and gets rewarded with a dunk.
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:17
Windler's Hot Shooting Second Quarter
Now Playing

Windler's Hot Shooting Second Quarter

Dylan Windler is instant offense off the Cavs bench, connecting on three threes so far in the second quarter.
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:31
Love's No-Look Feed to Garland
Now Playing

Love's No-Look Feed to Garland

Darius Garland and Kevin Love play a two-man game, as Garland passes to Love who gives it right back with a no-look dime that finishes with a lay-up.
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:08
Feat. Highlight: Rubio's Tough And-One
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Rubio's Tough And-One

Ricky Rubio gets all the way to the baseline and goes up for a reverse lay-up that he hits while falling away and getting fouled.
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:19
Mobley Drives In and Scores
Now Playing

Mobley Drives In and Scores

Evan Mobley drives inside, stops, and scores in the post early in the first against Indiana.
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:12
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Fall, Tacko, Garland, Darius, Kabengele, Mfiondu, Love, Kevin

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Dylan Windler

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Dylan Windler

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Tacko Fall Dunks Home the Ally-Oop

Tacko Fall Dunks Home the Ally-Oop

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter