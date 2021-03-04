Pesky Pacers Snap Cavs Streak

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers committed a game’s worth of turnovers in the first half on Wednesday and still led by double-digits at intermission. But their sloppy play cost them in the end – blowing a 19-point second-half lead to have their four-game win streak snapped just before the All-Star Break.

The Pacers came in having lost four straight and it looked like Cleveland would extend their skein to end the season’s first half. But the Cavs just couldn’t hold off Indy’s late charge and dropped the 114-111 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs took a one-point lead, 106-105, with 2:25 to play on Collin Sexton’s second free throw. But Cleveland proceeded to commit three straight turnovers – including back-to-back backcourt violations – and the Pacers took full advantage, taking the lead on Aaron Holiday’s triple and holding it through the closing moments.

The Pacers point guard combo of starter Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell off the bench tortured the Cavs on Wednesday night.

Brogdon led Indiana with 29 points, going 12-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-3 from long-range. McConnell notched the rare points-assists-steals triple double – finishing with 16 points, a game-high 13 assists and 10 steals, one off an NBA record – while also going 8-of-8 from the floor.

For the Wine & Gold, Collin Sexton topped the 30-point plateau for the second straight game – finishing with 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting, going 6-of-6 from the stripe and netting all his season-high 10 assists before halftime.

On the negative side of his Sexton’s stat sheet were his six turnovers, with JaVale McGee right behind with five off the bench. On the night, the Cavaliers committed a season-high 26 turnovers that led to 35 Pacers’ points.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his ninth straight game – finishing with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, hitting all five free throws and grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. Allen goes into the Break as the league’s field goal percentage leader at .664.

Dean Wade, who suffered his first loss in five games as a starter, canned his first five three-pointers to finish with 17 points, adding six boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland added 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long-range, to go with five assists, but was forced out of the game midway through the third quarter after suffering a left groin strain.

McGee rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, chipping in with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, adding six boards and the team’s only blocked shot.

