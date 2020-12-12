Okoro Ices Indy in Preseason Opener

WRAP-UP

Now that’s how you begin an NBA career.

Even the most optimistic Cavs fans couldn’t have expected rookie Isaac Okoro to have lived up to his nickname – “Ice” – after just one game. But the 19-year-old from Atlanta did just that, scoring on an and-1 with less than a second to play, giving the Wine & Gold the 107-104 victory over the Pacers in a thrilling preseason opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With just over five seconds to play at the score tie at 104-apiece, Indy’s T.J. McConnell missed a short jumper. Cleveland’s Damyean Dotson grabbed the rebound and fed ahead to the streaking Okoro, who was fouled by Rayshaun Hammonds and scored on the layup.

Okoro canned the free throw to seal the deal and was given a celebratory water bottle shower by his jubilant teammates after the final seconds wound down.

Cedi Osman led both squads with 23 points in the win – going 6-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from long-range and 8-of-9 from beyond the arc, adding five boards and a steal.

Darius Garland finished with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting to round out the starters in double-figures.

J.B. Bickerstaff got some outstanding production off his bench – with Dotson leading the reserves, finishing with 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-6 from the floor overall. Thon Maker doubled-up with 10 points and 10 boards and Larry Nance Jr. added 10 rebounds of his own to go with seven points.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 16 points and 13 boards in the loss.