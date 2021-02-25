Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Hot-Shooting Cavs Take Second Straight

Posted: Feb 24, 2021

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers needed a victory badly on Tuesday night against Atlanta, and they got it in dramatic fashion. On Wednesday, they validated it with an equally satisfying blowout win over the Rockets.

After taking it on the chin from one Western Conference foe after another over the past couple weeks, the Wine & Gold finally got a taste of revenge – blowing past the vertically-challenged Rockets after intermission for the 112-96 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs trailed by a deuce at half against the slumping Rockets – who came in having dropped their last eight – but turned it completely around over the final 24 minutes, shooting 68 percent from the floor, including 60 percent (9-of-15) from beyond the arc.

Every Cavalier starter tallied double-figures and Dylan Windler stayed red-hot off the bench.

Jarrett Allen tied his career-best scoring mark (that he set on Sunday night against OKC) – finishing with 26 points to lead both teams, going 10-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-8 from the stripe.

The fourth-year man from Texas – and the league’s field goal percentage leader – notched his sixth straight double-double, also leading both squads with 18 rebounds and season-high-tying five blocks.

Collin Sexton topped the 20-point mark for the seventh straight game, adding 23 points – 16 after intermission – on 9-for-19 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-8 from long-range.

Windler was scorching again – chipping in with 13 points off the bench, going a perfect 4-of-4 from long-range, adding four boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland finished with 11 points and struggled from the floor for most of the night – going 4-of-14, 3-of-10 from deep – but led both squads with 10 assists and a +19 mark in his 35 minutes of work.

The Cavaliers two starting forwards – Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro – put up efficient numbers in the win.

Wade, getting his second straight start, finished with a career-best 11 points, going 4-of-4 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from long-distance. Okoro was 4-of-6 from the floor, also drilling both triples he attempted, adding two boards and a block.

Overall, the Cavaliers shot 51 percent from the floor and drilled 16 three-pointers. Cleveland dominated the boards against a Rockets team that started P.J. Tucker at center – 55-33 – and outran Houston on the break, 21-2.

John Wall led the Rockets with 20 points, with Eric Gordon adding 17 off the bench.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Jarrett Allen gets the loose ball on the defensive end and runs the length of the floor, capping the fast break off with a strong one-handed dunk.

TURNING POINT

On Wednesday night, Darius Garland was a one-man turning point.

Garland’s turnover on one end turned into a Victor Oladipo three-pointer on the other – giving Houston a one-point lead. That seemed to fire up the sophomore guard, who proceeded to drill three straight bombs – the third from 30 feet – to give Cleveland a six-point edge.

The Rockets bounced back to tie the affair, but didn’t lead for the rest of the evening, with the Cavs ending the third on a 12-3 run to give them all the breathing room they’d need.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 1.000 … Dylan Windler’s shooting percentage from three-point range over the last two games – going 9-for-9 from beyond the arc against Atlanta and Houston.

The rookie from Belmont came into the week shooting .304 from deep; he heads into this weekend at .418.

QUOTABLE

Jarrett Allen, joking about Coach Bickerstaff’s comment that he had visions of “ABA/Dr. J” on Allen’s coast-to-coast dunk in the third quarter …

"I’ve been kind of forced to watch (ABA) – with the nickname, the hair, the “J” as my nickname. So, I’ve kind of seen what he was able to do. Was it like that? Yeah, I guess so. We both have the afro, we were both soaring through the air, so it’s close!"

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After dropping the Rockets on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers have just one more home contest remaining in the first half – one week from Wednesday when they welcome the Pacers to town before the All-Star Break.

In between now and then, the Cavaliers hit the road this weekend – traveling to Philly for a Saturday night showdown against Joel Embiid and the East-leading Sixers before heading to Houston for a rematch with the Rockets on Monday.

The Cavs start the second half with three straight on the road – beginning with a trip to the Big Easy on March 12.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Rockets

The Cavs beat the Houston Rockets for their second straight win behind strong outings from Jarrett Allen & Collin Sexton. Get the highlights here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Rockets - February 24, 2021

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Rockets
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Rockets

The Cavs beat the Houston Rockets for their second straight win behind strong outings from Jarrett Allen & Collin Sexton. Get the highlights here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Feb 24, 2021  |  03:38
Jarrett Allen (26 points) Highlights vs. Houston Rockets
Now Playing

Jarrett Allen (26 points) Highlights vs. Houston Rockets

Jarrett Allen racked up 26 points on Wednesday night in a home win against the Houston Rockets. The center was 10/11 from the floor and also added 18 rebounds and five blocks.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:01
Garland's Laser Pass to Okoro in the Corner
Now Playing

Garland's Laser Pass to Okoro in the Corner

Darius Garland saves the ball from going out of bounds and fires a pass to the corner where Isacc Okoro catches and hits from deep.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:13
Windler Cashes In on a Long Triple
Now Playing

Windler Cashes In on a Long Triple

Dylan Windler jab-steps and fires away on a long three ball in the fourth quarter against the Rockets.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:22
Feat. Highlight: Allen Goes Coast-to-Coast
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Allen Goes Coast-to-Coast

Jarrett Allen gets the loose ball on the defensive end and runs the length of the floor, capping the fast break off with a strong one-handed dunk.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:29
DG's Long Ally-Oop to JA
Now Playing

DG's Long Ally-Oop to JA

Darius Garland launches an ally-oop pass to Jarrett Allen from behind the three point arc that Allen catches and thunder home.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:19
Feat. Highlight: Blocked Shot Turns into Three
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Blocked Shot Turns into Three

Jarrett Allen starts a great sequence for the Cavs with a big-time shot block that leads to a transition three ball from Darius Garland.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:17
Garland Passes, Allen Finishes in the Paint
Now Playing

Garland Passes, Allen Finishes in the Paint

Darius Garland delivers a pocket pass to a waiting Jarrett Allen who catches, spins, and scores in the second quarter against Houston.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:09
McGee's Nice Up-and-Under Bucket
Now Playing

McGee's Nice Up-and-Under Bucket

JaVale McGee gets the ball down low, pump fakes, goes around his defender and scores a reverse lay-up.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:10
Prince's Smooth Euro Step
Now Playing

Prince's Smooth Euro Step

Taurean Prince uses a smooth Euro-step to get through the lane and some Rockets defenders as he scores at the rim.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:17
Cavs Show Off Ball Movement Late in Shot Clock
Now Playing

Cavs Show Off Ball Movement Late in Shot Clock

Darius Garland finds Dean Wade in the corner who gives a touch pass to Cedi Osman who catches, shoots, and hits a triple at the shot clock buzzer.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:19
Allen Rises to Block the Shot
Now Playing

Allen Rises to Block the Shot

The Rockets try an early dunk attempt but Jarrett Allen is there and rises up to block the shot early in the game.
Feb 24, 2021  |  00:11
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Garland, Darius, McGee, JaVale, Okoro, Isaac, Osman, Cedi

