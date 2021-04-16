Dubs Second-Half Push Sinks Wine & Gold

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have definitely found their mojo on the road of late. Now, they just need to figure things out at home.

The Wine & Gold got off to a good start, leading after the first quarter and holding the red-hot Steph Curry without a three-pointer through his first eight attempts. But a sloppy start to the second quarter and end of the third proved costly – with Golden State pulling away late to take the 119-101 decision on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Even with his early struggles, Curry still led both teams with 33 points. But it was Golden State’s second unit that did the unexpected damage – with reserves Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole combining for 41 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers got 50 combined points from their starting backcourt and Jarrett Allen doubled-up in just his second game back from a concussion, but didn’t get much from the rest of the rotation on Thursday.

Sexton returned after missing the previous two games to lead Cleveland with 30 points, going 10-for-19 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from deep and 7-of-10 from the stripe, adding four boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland followed up with 20 points on 7-of-20 shooting, including 2-of-7 from deep, adding a game-high seven assists despite battling foul trouble for much of the night.

Allen looked like his old self in the middle on Thursday – finishing with 17 points and a game-high 14 boards, going 6-of-7 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the line, adding a pair of steals in the loss.

The only other Cavalier in double-figures was Taurean Prince, who was rock-solid again off the bench – tallying 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, adding two boards and a pair of steals.

Curry, who came into the game averaging nearly 40 points per over his last eight games, finished 12-of-25 from the floor but just 4-of-13 from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins, once the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers, followed up with 23 points – going 9-of-15 from the floor, 5-of-8 from long-range.

