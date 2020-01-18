Cavs Can't Rally Past Grizz in Memphis

WRAP-UP

As was the case in the previous two losses on the trip, the third quarter proved to be the Wine & Gold’s Achilles heel on Friday night in Memphis.

After leading at intermission, the Grizzlies proceeded out outscore Cleveland, 38-20, in the third – putting the Cavs behind the eight-ball as they tried to rally back in the fourth. In the end, Memphis had just enough at the finish line to take the 113-109 win and split the season series.

The Cavaliers got excellent production off their bench and Collin Sexton went off for 28 points as the Cavaliers dropped their third straight on the extended roadie, which wraps up on Saturday night in Chicago.

The game was billed as a big head-to-head matchup between two of the most electric rookie point guards in the league – Ja Morant and Darius Garland – but it was actually the other guards – Sexton and Dillon Brooks – who did most of the damage.

Sexton topped the 20-point plateau for the third time in his last four games – leading both teams with 28 points, going 11-for-25 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from deep, adding six assists in the loss.

Brooks led Memphis with 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-7 from long-range.

Kevin Love followed up with 19 points, going 5-of-12 from the floor and 9-of-13 from the stripe, adding nine boards and a pair of assists. Garland was the only other Cavalier starter in double-figures with 11 points, but he struggled from the floor, going just 4-of-12 to go with six assists.

Cleveland’s bench was very good on Friday night.

Larry Nance Jr. had perhaps his best game of the season, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, adding six boards and a pair of steals. Alfonzo McKinnie posted his first double-double as a Cavalier, adding 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go with a team-high 10 boards. And John Henson was sold once again – pitching in with eight points, five boards and a pair of assists.

Tristan Thompson finished with three points and eight boards, but was tossed in the third quarter, picking up his second technical after smacking Jae Crowder on the rear end while at the free throw line.

Morant did finish with 16 points and a game-high eight assists while Jonas Valanciunas led both squads with 18 boards and four blocks.