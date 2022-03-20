Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Come Alive Late, Top Pistons

Posted: Mar 19, 2022

WRAP-UP

After leaving everything on the floor in Friday night’s overtime win over Denver, the Wine & Gold had to find some extra energy to rally past the Pistons. The second unit provided exactly that.

Trailing by a dozen late in the third quarter, the Cavs – behind efforts off the bench by Cedi Osman and Kevin Love – rallied to take the lead at the end of the period and never looked back in the fourth, taking the 113-109 decision over Detroit on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the win, the Cavaliers earned the season split with their division rivals while winning in Cleveland for the 11th time in the last 14 outings and improving to 6-0 against the Central on their home floor.

The victory also marked the squad’s 41st of the season – equaling the Cavaliers win total from the past two seasons combined.

Saturday’s contest wasn’t the Wine & Gold’s sharpest of the season. They missed 10 free throws and allowed Jerami Grant to explode for a season-high 40 points. But they found their rhythm after intermission, holding Detroit to 21 points in the third period and going 8-for-14 from long-range in the second stanza.

Darius Garland doubled-up for the second straight game and third time in his last four – leading Cleveland with 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting, handing out a game-high 12 assists to go with a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman, who hadn’t left the bench in either of Cleveland’s two previous outings, notched 11 of his 16 points after half – going 7-for-12 from the floor overall, 2-of-4 from long-range, adding five boards in the win.

Kevin Love was outstanding off the bench again – doubling-up with 14 points and 10 boards, going 5-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Lamar Stevens was rock-solid in his fourth straight start, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, adding five boards and a steal.

Evan Mobley doubled-up in his second straight game – netting 12 points and a team-high 11 boards to go with six assists and two more blocked shots.

Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Early in the game, Darius Garland finds a wide open, back-cutting Lamar Stevens and gives him a perfect pass to catch and dunk for the ally-oop.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers looked like a team playing the second half of a back-to-back through the first 33 minutes of action. But after Marvin Bagley III’s three-pointer put the Pistons up a dozen, 80-68, with 3:19 to play in the third, the home squad began their comeback.

Caris LeVert’s triple ignited Cleveland’s run, and a pair of bombs by Kevin Love nearly sealed the deal – capping an 11-0 run that got the Cavs back to within a point.

After Detroit’s Saben Lee stopped the bleeding with a free throw, Love went right back to work, drilling a three on the next possession, giving Cleveland its first lead of the second half just before the end of the third quarter. They didn’t trail again the rest of the night.

BY THE NUMBERS

26.1, 10.9 … Darius Garland’s scoring and assist averages since the All-Star Break – posting his 23rd double-double of the season on Saturday night.

The 3rd-year man from Vandy – who’s now doubled-up in seven of his last nine contests – is averaging 25.3 points and 11.7 assists over that span and has now topped the 20-point plateau in 34 contests this year overall.

QUOTABLE

Cedi Osman, on the second unit’s big effort on Saturday night …

"After a tough game against Denver, we needed a total team effort tonight. Darius and Evan – they played heavy minutes and we needed to help them. I think we did a good job, especially with the bench tonight in that third quarter – we were down a little bit and we tried to bring that energy up again. Then everybody started getting involved. The fans got involved and at that point, we knew we had this game."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After dropping Detroit on Saturday, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game homestand in style on Monday night – welcoming LeBron James and the Lakers to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers get back on the road for a huge Thursday night matchup against the Raptors in Toronto before returning for another three-game homestand – taking on the Bulls, Magic and Mavericks before closing out the month of March in Atlanta.

Cavs vs. Pistons Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavs forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Pistons - March 19, 2022

Cavs vs. Pistons Postgame: Kevin Love
Mar 20, 2022  |  16:14
Cavs vs. Pistons Postgame: Evan Mobley + Cedi Osman
Mar 20, 2022  |  09:27
Cavs vs. Pistons Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Mar 20, 2022  |  10:11
Isaac, Lauri Each with a Clutch Triple
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:28
What a Feed from Darius to Evan
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:15
Love Catches Fire in the Third
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:38
Mobley Shows Off His Passing Skills
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:15
Garland's No-Look Assist to Mobley
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:23
Goodwin's Fastbreak And-One
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:27
Brown, Okoro Team Up for the Block
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:17
Garland with a Pair of First Quarter And-Ones
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:42
Feat. Highlight: DG's Oop to Lamar
Mar 19, 2022  |  00:14
