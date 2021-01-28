Late Surge Lifts Cavs Past Pistons

WRAP-UP

After back-to-back losses to NBA royalty – the Celtics and Lakers – to start the week, the Cavaliers got back to their true identity in a Central Division slugfest against Detroit.

The familiar foes went toe-to-toe for much of the night until the Wine & Gold started separating late in the third and pulling away in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game skein and sink the Pistons for the second time this season – a convincing 122-107 decision on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The game was tight through the first three quarters before the Cavaliers got some breathing room late in the third period and pulled away in the fourth. The victory was Cleveland’s fourth straight over the Pistons – who still haven’t won consecutive games in over a year now.

Seven Cavaliers notched double-figure scoring for Cleveland – led by Collin Sexton, who got back over the 20-point plateau after missing that mark for the first time in the two recent losses – leading both teams with 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting, going 8-of-10 from the stripe to go with five boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

The Young Bull wasn’t the only Cavalier on target in Wednesday’s win. Overall, Cleveland shot 54 percent from the floor and 52 percent from long-range. Even without Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love and JaVale McGee, who was a DNP-CD, the Cavs still piled up 66 points in the paint.

One third of those paint points came from former Piston, Andre Drummond, who doubled-up with 23 points and a game-high 16 rebounds – snagging six of those off the offensive glass – adding two assists, two blocks and a season-best five steals.

Taurean Prince continued his rock-solid play in a Cleveland uniform, coming off the bench to follow up with 16 points – going 6-of-10 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep, to go with seven boards, five assists and a pair of blocks.

Darius Garland was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous three outings to tally 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, drilling both triples he attempted and adding four dimes and two steals in the win.

Three other Cavaliers – Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen – efficiently netted 10 points apiece. Osman was 4-of-8 from the floor with a pair of triples; Okoro, 3-of-5 with a pair of steals and Allen, 5-of-7 with a pair of blocks.

The Pistons were led by their leading scorer, Jerami Grant, who paced Detroit with 26 points – going 7-of-13 from the floor, drilling both three-pointers and all 10 free throws he attempted.

