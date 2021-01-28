Late Surge Lifts Cavs Past Pistons

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
After back-to-back losses to NBA royalty – the Celtics and Lakers – to start the week, the Cavaliers got back to their true identity in a Central Division slugfest against Detroit.
The familiar foes went toe-to-toe for much of the night until the Wine & Gold started separating late in the third and pulling away in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game skein and sink the Pistons for the second time this season – a convincing 122-107 decision on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The game was tight through the first three quarters before the Cavaliers got some breathing room late in the third period and pulled away in the fourth. The victory was Cleveland’s fourth straight over the Pistons – who still haven’t won consecutive games in over a year now.
Seven Cavaliers notched double-figure scoring for Cleveland – led by Collin Sexton, who got back over the 20-point plateau after missing that mark for the first time in the two recent losses – leading both teams with 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting, going 8-of-10 from the stripe to go with five boards, five assists and a pair of steals.
The Young Bull wasn’t the only Cavalier on target in Wednesday’s win. Overall, Cleveland shot 54 percent from the floor and 52 percent from long-range. Even without Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love and JaVale McGee, who was a DNP-CD, the Cavs still piled up 66 points in the paint.
One third of those paint points came from former Piston, Andre Drummond, who doubled-up with 23 points and a game-high 16 rebounds – snagging six of those off the offensive glass – adding two assists, two blocks and a season-best five steals.
Taurean Prince continued his rock-solid play in a Cleveland uniform, coming off the bench to follow up with 16 points – going 6-of-10 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep, to go with seven boards, five assists and a pair of blocks.
Darius Garland was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous three outings to tally 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, drilling both triples he attempted and adding four dimes and two steals in the win.
Three other Cavaliers – Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen – efficiently netted 10 points apiece. Osman was 4-of-8 from the floor with a pair of triples; Okoro, 3-of-5 with a pair of steals and Allen, 5-of-7 with a pair of blocks.
The Pistons were led by their leading scorer, Jerami Grant, who paced Detroit with 26 points – going 7-of-13 from the floor, drilling both three-pointers and all 10 free throws he attempted.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Taurean Prince drives to the paint and fires a nice behind-the-back pass to an open Andre Drummond who dunks it with two hands.
Wednesday night’s final score slightly belies how competitive the contest really was.
There were four ties and four lead-changes through the first three quarters and neither team led by double-figures at any point.
With 3:36 remaining in the third quarter, Wayne Ellington’s triple got the Pistons to within one, 75-74, but the Cavaliers would close the period on a 15-7 run – giving them some breathing space headed to the fourth.
In that final period, Cleveland came out with an 11-5 burst, capped by Cedi Osman’s finger roll to put his team up 16 points, and were able to cruise home from there.
By the Numbers - 12.6, .487, .500 … Taurean Prince’s scoring average, along with his shooting percentage from the floor (19-of-39) and beyond the arc (11-of-22) in his first five games with Cleveland.
Prince has grabbed at least five boards in three of those contests and handed out at least four helpers in three more. Prince was a +20 in his first game with the Cavs and again in their Wednesday night win over Detroit. He hasn’t posted a negative +/- in any game since his arrival.
"Obviously, the closer we can get to the basket, the better. But it says that, one, we’re playing with great spacing to give guys room to get there, which is an area we needed to improve upon. Two, that we’re aggressive and we were attacking to get into the paint. And three, we’re making the defense shift because we’re playing against a lot of close-outs where we’re getting the opportunity to beat our man and make the next play. It’s always a point of emphasis for us, we want to put as much pressure on the rim as we possibly can."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After getting back into the win column, the Wine & Gold hit the road for a pair to wrap up the month of January.
On Friday night, the Cavs travel to New York for their third meeting of the first half against the Knicks. On Sunday night, the squad heads to Minnesota for a meeting with Anthony Edwards and the T-Wolves.
Cleveland then returns home for a four-game homestand – welcoming those same Timberwolves on Monday before Tyronn Lue’s heavyweight Clippers come to town on Wednesday. The Cavs close out the four-gamer with a weekend back-to-back against the Greek Freak and his Bucks on Friday and Saturday.