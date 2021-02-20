Murray's Monster Night Keeps Cavs Reeling

WRAP-UP

No team puts up first quarter points like the Nuggets – and for the second time in a two-week span, Denver did what they do best, jumping all over the Wine & Gold early and coasting home from there.

In the February 10 meeting in Denver, the Nuggets drilled their first nine shots from the floor. On Friday night in Cleveland, they drilled their first 12 – taking an early double-digit lead, weathering a pair of rallies and pulling away late to hand J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad its ninth straight loss, a 120-103 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Jamal Murray going off for a career-high 50 points didn’t help the Cavs cause much either.

Murray was about as close to unstoppable as a player can get – hitting on a jaw-dropping 21-of-25 shots from the floor, including 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. The sixth-year man from Kentucky, and one of the heroes of last summer’s Playoff Bubble in Orlando, became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points without attempting a single free throw.

The Cavaliers didn’t have a bad night offensively. All five starters scored in double-figures and, as a team, Cleveland handed out 30 assists on 39 made field goals.

But the Nuggets, who dropped 133 points on Cleveland in that February 10 meeting, shredded the Wine & Gold on the defensive end. They shot 67 percent from the floor and scored 69 points in the first half; 58 percent on the night.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points on 8-for-17 scoring, going 3-of-7 from deep and 4-of-6 from the stripe, adding four assists in the loss.

Jarrett Allen continued his strong play – turning in his third straight double-double, fourth in his last five games, with 20 points and a team-high 10 boards, going 8-of-9 from the floor and adding four assists, a block and a steal.

Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro finished with 14 points apiece.

Garland was 6-of-15 from the floor to go with five assists and a game-high three steals. Okoro was 5-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 from long-distance, adding three boards, two assists and a steal.

Cedi Osman was in double-figures as well – finishing with 11 points and team-high seven assists.

Aside from Murray’s explosion, the Nuggets also got a 16-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double from Nikola Jokic, his seventh of the season, and saw Michael Porter Jr. score 21 of his 22 points before intermission.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.