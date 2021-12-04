Cavs Maul Wizards, Sweep Roadie in Style

WRAP-UP

Right now, the Cavaliers aren’t winning on the road. They are dominating on the road.

Not only did the Cavaliers complete a sweep of their three-game trip against top competition, but again did so emphatically – thumping their third straight foe on Friday night, running out to another 30-point lead second-half lead and coasting to the finish line.

When the smoke cleared, Cleveland had avenged a November loss to the Wizards, taking the 116-101 decision at Capital One Arena in a game that was barely close. The Cavaliers improved their win streak to four games overall – winning by an average of 18.0 points per since Thanksgiving.

The Wine & Gold took a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter and improved their edge at intermission to 19 points. Cleveland scored the first nine points of the second half and poured it on from there. Washington cut into the Cavs lead in the final period, but never mounted a serious threat.

Darius Garland notched the second 30-point outing of his career – finishing with a game- and season-high 32 points, going 11-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from deep and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding a game-high 10 assists and eight boards before fouling out late with the game in-hand.

Jarrett Allen continued his hot streak, following up with a career-high-tying 28-point performance, adding a game-high 13 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 15 points, six assists and a pair of assists and Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 13 points to go with nine boards in 17 minutes of work off the bench.

The Cavaliers once again were able to keep Washington’s leading scorer, Bradley Beal, in check – holding him to just 14 points on 6-for-17 shooting on Friday night, 10-for-26 through the first two games this season.

Cleveland dominated Washington on the glass, 54-33, and handed out 30 assists on 42 made baskets. The Cavs also held Washington to 33 percent shooting from long-range, the 13th straight opponent that Cleveland’s held below 40 percent from deep.

