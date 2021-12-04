Cavs Maul Wizards, Sweep Roadie in Style

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Right now, the Cavaliers aren’t winning on the road. They are dominating on the road.
Not only did the Cavaliers complete a sweep of their three-game trip against top competition, but again did so emphatically – thumping their third straight foe on Friday night, running out to another 30-point lead second-half lead and coasting to the finish line.
When the smoke cleared, Cleveland had avenged a November loss to the Wizards, taking the 116-101 decision at Capital One Arena in a game that was barely close. The Cavaliers improved their win streak to four games overall – winning by an average of 18.0 points per since Thanksgiving.
The Wine & Gold took a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter and improved their edge at intermission to 19 points. Cleveland scored the first nine points of the second half and poured it on from there. Washington cut into the Cavs lead in the final period, but never mounted a serious threat.
Darius Garland notched the second 30-point outing of his career – finishing with a game- and season-high 32 points, going 11-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from deep and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding a game-high 10 assists and eight boards before fouling out late with the game in-hand.
Jarrett Allen continued his hot streak, following up with a career-high-tying 28-point performance, adding a game-high 13 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 15 points, six assists and a pair of assists and Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 13 points to go with nine boards in 17 minutes of work off the bench.
The Cavaliers once again were able to keep Washington’s leading scorer, Bradley Beal, in check – holding him to just 14 points on 6-for-17 shooting on Friday night, 10-for-26 through the first two games this season.
Cleveland dominated Washington on the glass, 54-33, and handed out 30 assists on 42 made baskets. The Cavs also held Washington to 33 percent shooting from long-range, the 13th straight opponent that Cleveland’s held below 40 percent from deep.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland gets the return pass from Lauri Markkanen then lobs a pass toward the rim and Jarrett Allen, where the big man catches with one hand and finishes, even through the contact.
The Cavaliers took a double-digit lead early in the second quarter, but the Wizards got back to within a half-dozen at the midway point of the period. From there, the Wine & Gold exploded offensively and clamped down on the other end.
Lauri Markkanen’s three-pointer put the Cavs back up double-figures with 5:23 to play, but that was just the start. The Cavaliers would proceed to close the first half on a 12-4 run.
It was more of the same to start the third quarter, with the Cavaliers scoring the first nine points of the second half and holding Washington scoreless through the first four minutes. By the midway point of the third period, Cleveland had improved its edge to 36 points.
By the Numbers - 23.2, 12.5, .737 … scoring and rebounding averages, along with the field goal percentage of Jarrett Allen in six games since returning to the lineup after missing three games with an illness.
Over the course of those six games, Allen has registered a double-double in each contest, grabbed at least three offensive boards in each, went off for a career-high 28 points on Monday night in Dallas and tied that mark four nights later, swatted 10 shots in his last four outings and led the Wine and Gold to a 4-2 mark overall.
"We know that we have a long way to go, and the NBA season is a long season. And you can find pockets of success and pockets of failure. It’s about how consistent you are over the 82. And we have to find that consistency that has to last the remainder of the season. So, we’re not satisfied. We don’t believe we’ve accomplished anything yet. We’re still out earning the league’s respect. And that’s our goal: to be respected by our peers. You get that respect by competing."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers will look to keep their heater rolling when they welcome Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz to town for a Sunday afternoon matchup. But they get right back on the road the following night – traveling to Milwaukee for a Monday night meeting with the World Champs.
The back-to-back begins a busy week of basketball – with the Cavaliers coming home to face the Bulls on Wednesday night followed by a Friday visit to Minnesota before returning home for a Saturday night home contest against the Kings.