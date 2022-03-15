Cavs Close Out Clippers in Overtime

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

For the Cavs: Evan Mobley hit a game and career high 30 points, 13-22 field goals, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Darius Garland got 24 points, 8-21 field goals, 4-9 three point field goals, and a game-high 13 assists. Isaac Okoro hit 20 points, 4-6 field goals, 11-13 free throws, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal and a block. Lauri Markkanen finished with 17 points, 4-6 three point field goals, and 9 rebounds while Kevin Love got 13 points, 3-6 three point field goals, and 9 rebounds and Caris LeVert hit 11 points, 5-10 field goals, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Cavs get a huge overtime win to start a 5-game homestand as they top the LA Clippers in an extra-session 120-111. Six Cavaliers finish in double figures with Evan Mobley hitting a career-high 30 points during the first overtime game for Cleveland all year. They outscored the LA Clippers 14-5 with twelve ties and seven lead-changes. Cleveland got 15-30 three point field goals and 23-32 free throws.

WRAP-UP

The Wine and Gold ramped up the intensity as they begin their longest remaining homestand of the season, slugging it out with an equally-shorthanded Clippers squad and pulling away in the overtime session to take the 120-111 win on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The contest was tight throughout. Neither team led by double-figures at any point in a contest that featured 12 ties and seven lead changes. But once the Cavaliers grabbed the lead late in the overtime period, they never looked back.

The Cavs led by nine points midway through the fourth quarter before the Clippers stormed back to tie the contest at 100-apiece with just over three minutes to play in regulation. And it was back-and-forth from there, with Amir Coffey’s free throw with 31 seconds remaining tying the contest at 106.

In overtime, rookie Evan Mobley set the tone early – swatting Ivaca Zubac’s putback attempt to send the crowd into a frenzy. Once again, the extra-session was close, but Darius Garland’s bomb with two minutes remaining put Cleveland up two possessions, and Cleveland pulled away from there.

Mobley – again sliding over to the center spot with Jarrett Allen nursing a fractured middle-finger on his left hand – was simply outstanding on Monday, tallying a career-best 30 points, going 13-for-22 from the floor, adding six boards, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Garland continued his excellent run as well, doubling-up for the fifth time in his last six outings – finishing with 24 points on 8-of-21 shooting, going 4-of-9 from deep to go with a game-high 13 assists in the win.

Isaac Okoro had one of his best offensive outings of the season – chipping in with 20 points, going 4-of-6 from the floor and 11-of-13 from the stripe, adding five boards, five assists, a steal and a block.

Lauri Markkanen was rock-solid offensively as well, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-6 from long-distance, adding a team-high-tying nine boards.

Kevin Love grabbed nine rebounds of his own in the victory, adding 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. In a touching moment following a video tribute of the 2016 NBA Championship, Love hugged former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue before checking into the contest.

Caris LeVert returned from a nine-game absence with a sprained right foot to finish with 11 points, going 5-of-10 from the floor, adding seven boards and three assists in the win.

Zubac led the Clippers with 24 points and a game-high 14 boards. Terrance Mann also doubled-up for L.A., chipping in with 18 points and 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

