Cavs Close Out Clippers in Overtime

The Wine and Gold ramped up the intensity as they begin their longest remaining homestand of the season, slugging it out with an equally-shorthanded Clippers squad and pulling away in the overtime session to take the 120-111 win on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The contest was tight throughout. Neither team led by double-figures at any point in a contest that featured 12 ties and seven lead changes. But once the Cavaliers grabbed the lead late in the overtime period, they never looked back.
The Cavs led by nine points midway through the fourth quarter before the Clippers stormed back to tie the contest at 100-apiece with just over three minutes to play in regulation. And it was back-and-forth from there, with Amir Coffey’s free throw with 31 seconds remaining tying the contest at 106.
In overtime, rookie Evan Mobley set the tone early – swatting Ivaca Zubac’s putback attempt to send the crowd into a frenzy. Once again, the extra-session was close, but Darius Garland’s bomb with two minutes remaining put Cleveland up two possessions, and Cleveland pulled away from there.
Mobley – again sliding over to the center spot with Jarrett Allen nursing a fractured middle-finger on his left hand – was simply outstanding on Monday, tallying a career-best 30 points, going 13-for-22 from the floor, adding six boards, two steals and a pair of blocks.
Garland continued his excellent run as well, doubling-up for the fifth time in his last six outings – finishing with 24 points on 8-of-21 shooting, going 4-of-9 from deep to go with a game-high 13 assists in the win.
Isaac Okoro had one of his best offensive outings of the season – chipping in with 20 points, going 4-of-6 from the floor and 11-of-13 from the stripe, adding five boards, five assists, a steal and a block.
Lauri Markkanen was rock-solid offensively as well, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-6 from long-distance, adding a team-high-tying nine boards.
Kevin Love grabbed nine rebounds of his own in the victory, adding 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. In a touching moment following a video tribute of the 2016 NBA Championship, Love hugged former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue before checking into the contest.
Caris LeVert returned from a nine-game absence with a sprained right foot to finish with 11 points, going 5-of-10 from the floor, adding seven boards and three assists in the win.
Zubac led the Clippers with 24 points and a game-high 14 boards. Terrance Mann also doubled-up for L.A., chipping in with 18 points and 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Brandon Goodwin with a huge block that gets a roaring reaction from his teammates and the crowd.
The Cavaliers have been able to find a different gear in the clutch almost all season long, and on Monday night, they hit that extra gear in the extra-session.
The Clippers used a 9-0 run late in regulation to tie the affair late and both squads stayed close early in the overtime period. But the final five minutes belonged to Cleveland – which tipped off its late 10-5 run on back-to-back bombs from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen sealing the deal as the Wine and Gold outscored L.A., 14-5, in the OT period.
21.6, 10.8, .556 … Evan Mobley’s scoring and rebounding averages over the last five games, along with his shooting percentage (45-for-81) from the floor, over his last five games – doubling-up in three of those games and multiple blocked shots in three more.
Mobley’s epic blocked shot against Ivaca Zubac early in the overtime session was his 100th of the year – becoming one of just four Cavaliers rookies to break triple figure swats in their first year.
”He understands the moment, and it’s that simple. The conversation we had about the sense of urgency and the importance of these final 15 games, he took it to heart. And then, on top of it, he’s got the skill to impact winning. And he was phenomenal.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After tipping off the homestand with an overtime win over the Clippers, the Wine and Gold welcome another heavyweight to town when Joel Embiid and the Sixers roll in for a Wednesday night clash.
From there, it’s a weekend back-to-back with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets visiting on Friday night followed by a Saturday night showdown against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. The Cavs close out the homestand next Monday night when they welcome LeBron and the Lakers to town.