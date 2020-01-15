Kawhi, Clippers Clobber Cavs in Tinseltown

WRAP-UP

On Monday night against the Lakers, the Cavaliers saw things slip away right after halftime. On Tuesday, a scorching Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers never let them get that far.

The Clippers blew things open just before halftime, opening up a double-digit lead and never looking back – handing Cleveland the 128-103 loss to keep the Cavs winless in Tinseltown.

L.A. scored thirty-plus points in each of the first two quarters and exactly 40 in the third, overwhelming the road-weary Wine and Gold. Leonard went off for a season-high 43 points in just three quarters of work and Lou Williams added 24 off the bench in the lopsided win.

The Cavaliers were without Kevin Love – who sat the second-half of the back-to-back – but got Larry Nance Jr. back after a six-game absence with a sore knee. It didn’t matter against a Clippers squad that’s dropped Cleveland in each of its last four visits.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs on Tuesday – netting 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman was just as good from deep – going 5-of-8 from long-range and 7-of-13 overall, finishing with 21 points, three boards and an assist. Including both games on Cleveland’s recent trip to L.A., the third-year forward was a combined 9-for-14 from three-point range.

Darius Garland didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but still managed to tally the first double-double of his young career – finishing with 14 points and game-high 10 assists in the loss.

Cleveland’s bench did most of its damage during garbage time, but there were still some noteworthy efforts.

Matthew Dellavedova went for a season-high 14 points – all in the fourth quarter – going 4-of-7 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep and 4-of-6 from the stripe. John Henson added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with seven boards and three blocked shots. Two-way player, Dean Wade, chipped in with six points, eight boards and three blocks of his own.

Overall, the Clippers shot 52 percent from the field, canned 15 triples and outrebounded the Wine and Gold, 53-40, in the victory.