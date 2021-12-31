Wizards Big Third Sinks Cavs in D.C.

WRAP-UP

On Thursday night, the Wizards did to the Wine & Gold what they’d been doing to opponents over the last month – jumping on a shorthanded Cavaliers team down its two top playmakers and never letting up.

With Darius Garland still in the health and safety protocol and Ricky Rubio suffering a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday night, Cleveland never found its rhythm at Capital One Arena, dropping its second straight, 110-93, in the final road game of the calendar year.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad stayed within striking distance throughout the first half, but Kyle Kuzma’s big third quarter was too much for the Cavaliers, who fell for the second time to Washington in three meetings this season.

Kevin Love got the Cavs off to a quick start – netting 11 of his team-high 24 points in the first quarter, going 3-for-5 from long-range in the period, 4-of-10 for the night. Overall, the 14th-year man was 7-for-15 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the stripe, leading both squads with 11 rebounds in the loss.

Evan Mobley had his second straight strong outing, adding 21 points – netting 14 of those in the opening period – going 10-for-20 from the floor overall, adding five boards, three assists, a pair of blocks and a steal on the night.

Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen were the only other Cavaliers in double-figures on Thursday.

Okoro finished with 11 points, going 3-for-7 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, while Markkanen chipped in with 11 points of his own, going 4-for-10 from the floor, adding eight boards, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Bradley Beal, who combined for 29 points in the first two matchups of the season, led both teams with 29 points on Thursday night – going 13-for-23 from the floor and leading both squads with 10 assists in the win. Kuzma also doubled-up with 25 points and a team-best 10 boards.

Washington shot an even 50 percent from the floor and outmuscled Cleveland in the paint, 68-44.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.