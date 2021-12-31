Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Wizards Big Third Sinks Cavs in D.C.

Posted: Dec 30, 2021

WRAP-UP

On Thursday night, the Wizards did to the Wine & Gold what they’d been doing to opponents over the last month – jumping on a shorthanded Cavaliers team down its two top playmakers and never letting up.

With Darius Garland still in the health and safety protocol and Ricky Rubio suffering a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday night, Cleveland never found its rhythm at Capital One Arena, dropping its second straight, 110-93, in the final road game of the calendar year.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad stayed within striking distance throughout the first half, but Kyle Kuzma’s big third quarter was too much for the Cavaliers, who fell for the second time to Washington in three meetings this season.

Kevin Love got the Cavs off to a quick start – netting 11 of his team-high 24 points in the first quarter, going 3-for-5 from long-range in the period, 4-of-10 for the night. Overall, the 14th-year man was 7-for-15 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the stripe, leading both squads with 11 rebounds in the loss.

Evan Mobley had his second straight strong outing, adding 21 points – netting 14 of those in the opening period – going 10-for-20 from the floor overall, adding five boards, three assists, a pair of blocks and a steal on the night.

Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen were the only other Cavaliers in double-figures on Thursday.

Okoro finished with 11 points, going 3-for-7 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, while Markkanen chipped in with 11 points of his own, going 4-for-10 from the floor, adding eight boards, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Bradley Beal, who combined for 29 points in the first two matchups of the season, led both teams with 29 points on Thursday night – going 13-for-23 from the floor and leading both squads with 10 assists in the win. Kuzma also doubled-up with 25 points and a team-best 10 boards.

Washington shot an even 50 percent from the floor and outmuscled Cleveland in the paint, 68-44.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Evan Mobley drives baseline and scores on a crafty, reverse lay-up, showing off his complete skill set.

TURNING POINT

Cleveland and Washington went toe-to-toe through the first half, with seven ties and eight lead-changes and the Wizards leading by just a touchdown (their biggest lead) at the break.

But Kyle Kuzma and Co. jumped Cleveland right out of the locker room – with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope opening the scoring to put Washington up double-figures, a margin it would retain for the remainder of the contest. In that third period, the Wizards would outscore the Cavs, 33-21, opening up a 20-point lead at one point and keeping Cleveland at arm’s length the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 21.5, .594 … Evan Mobley’s scoring average and shooting percentage in his first two games back after returning from the league’s health and safety protocols – averaging 6.0 rebounds per in those contests.

This season, Mobley leads all rookies in rebounding (8.3), blocks (1.77) and double-doubles (7) and is fourth in scoring (14.3) and minutes per game (33.5).

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling on Thursday night in D.C., the Cavaliers return home to tip off a three-game homestand with a New Year’s Eve matchup against the Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland welcomes the Pacers to town for a Sunday night showdown followed by a Tuesday night visit from Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

From there, the Wine & Gold hit the road for their second and final West Coast trip of the season – beginning with a Friday night stop in Portland followed by meetings with the Warriors, Kings, Jazz, Spurs and Thunder on the docket.

Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Cavs at Wizards - December 30, 2021

Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Isaac Okoro
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Isaac Okoro

Cavs forward Isaac Okoro spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Evan Mobley
Cavs vs. Wizards Postgame: Evan Mobley

Cavs center Evan Mobley spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Cavs at Wizards - Verizon Game Rewind
Cavs at Wizards - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavs fell to the Washington Wizards in DC on Thursday night. Check out the highlights of the action here, in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Markkanen's Driving Dunk
Markkanen's Driving Dunk

Lauri Markkanen gets a head start on this cutting dunk, as he flushes it with two hands late in the third.
Mobley Drives and Scores
Mobley Drives and Scores

Evan Mobley drives baseline against his defender and scores an acrobatic lay-up at the rim for the second time tonight.
Mobley Fires Perfect Pass to Nembhard
Mobley Fires Perfect Pass to Nembhard

Evan Mobley fires a perfect pass inside to a cutting RJ Nembhard, who scores an easy lay-up.
Okoro's Tough Take for Two
Okoro's Tough Take for Two

In transition, Isaac Okoro drives at his defender and scores a tough lay-up late in the first half.
Stevens Beats Shot Clock Buzzer
Stevens Beats Shot Clock Buzzer

The ball finds its way to a wide open Lamar Stevens who has to catch and shoot as the shot clock buzzer sounds.
Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Reverse Lay-Up
Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Reverse Lay-Up

Evan Mobley drives baseline and scores on a crafty, reverse lay-up, showing off his complete skill set.
Love's Hot Start on Offense
Love's Hot Start on Offense

Kevin Love gets the Cavs offense rolling tonight by hitting two triples and a mid-range jumper early in the first quarter.
