Wizards Pull Away After Half

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers were hungry on Friday night, but they ran into a team that was hungrier.

The Wizards capped their furious late season run on Friday night, clinching a spot in the Play-In Tournament with a 120-105 win over the Wine & Gold at Capital One Arena – pulling away in the second stanza after a back-and-forth first half.

Both teams shot 46 percent from the floor, but Washington held a massive advantage in bench scoring – 58-16 – and made 37 trips to the free throw line. The Cavaliers got Cedi Osman and Darius Garland (in a limited role) back, but were without Kevin Love, one game after his best offensive outing of the season.

The Wizards were without the league’s second-leading scorer, Bradley Beal, trying to nurse a left hamstring injury back to health before the postseason, but Russell Westbrook continued his prolific late-season surge – netting his 37th triple-double of the season with 21 points, a game-high 17 assists and 12 boards, adding three steals in the win.

While the Cavs bench struggled on Friday night, all five starters notched double-figure scoring.

Collin Sexton led both teams with 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range and 8-of-8 from the stripe, adding four assists, but also six of Cleveland’s 17 turnovers.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 18 points and a game-high 14 boards, going 7-for-12 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the stripe, adding three helpers and blocked shot.

Isaac Okoro followed up with 17 points on 7-for-19 shooting, adding six boards and five assists while Cedi Osman returned from a three-game absence to finish with 16 points and a team-high six assists, going 7-for-10 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from deep.

Dean Wade, getting his fifth straight start, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures – tallying 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding nine boards and an assist.

Three starters – Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Westbrook – scored in double-figures for Washington, with four more players – Robin Lopez, Ish Smith, Anthony Gill and Daniel Gafford – doing so off the bench.

With the win, the Wizards – who’ve now won 14 of their last 19 – eliminated the Bulls from postseason contention.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.