Shorthanded Cavs Fall in Salt Lake City

WRAP-UP

Monday night’s contest was simply a case of the league’s top squad taking on a bruised and battered young club at the end of a rough road trip.

The Jazz came into Monday’s meeting winners of five straight and flexed their muscles from the opening tip – jumping out to an early lead and never looking back to send the shorthanded Cavaliers home with a 114-75 loss at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Already without Kevin Love and having moved the big man who started the season and his backup at the Deadline last week, the Cavs also lost Larry Nance Jr. with a (non-COVID related) illness before the trip finale.

That left Isaiah Hartenstein – who Cleveland acquired in one of those Deadline deals and just joined the team on Saturday – as the team’s lone big man, and he got his first start of his Cavaliers career on Monday.

The third-year man didn’t do bad – despite picking up two quick personals in the first two minutes of the game and going against the league’s best defensive center – finishing with a team-high 14 boards to go with five points and a team-high seven assists.

Possibly still reeling from an emotional heartbreaker against the Kings, the Cavaliers shot 35 percent from the floor and 21 percent from deep. Utah led by as many as 41 points in the fourth quarter and produced 51 points off its bench despite its Sixth Man candidate, Jordan Clarkson, going just 3-of-14 from the floor.

Only two Cavaliers scored in double-figures for a Cavaliers starting lineup whose oldest player was 25-year-old Dean Wade.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 20 points, going 8-for-18 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the stripe, adding three boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Darius Garland followed up with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting, going 2-of-4 from long-range, adding five boards, five assists and a steal.

Three Jazz starters – Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley – scored at least 18 points, with Mitchell and Conley combining for seven three-pointers and ten assists and Gobert swatting four Cavaliers offerings.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.