Raptors Top Cavs in Eastern Conference Showdown

If the young Cavaliers didn’t realize that their playoff run actually starts now, Thursday’s contest in Toronto should serve as a definite wake-up call.
The Wine & Gold jumped out to an early edge, but the Raptors closed quickly – taking a double-digit lead late in the first period and keeping Cleveland at arm’s length the rest of the way, running away with the 117-104 decision at Scotiabank Arena.
With the victory, Toronto improved its record to 41-32 to tie the Wine & Gold for the coveted 6th-seed in the Eastern Conference – although the Cavs still took the season series, 3-1. The 5th-seeded Bulls – Cleveland’s Saturday night opponent – lost to New Orleans on Thursday night to fall to 42-31.
The Cavaliers simply couldn’t get over the hump on Thursday night. Every run they made seemed to be stymied by a Raptors three-pointer – and almost each time at the hands of Pascal Siakam, who drilled six of Toronto’s 16 triples, going 6-of-7 from deep to lead both teams with 35 points.
Lauri Markkaen led the Cavs with 20 points, going 6-of-10 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the stripe, adding five boards and a steal.
Darius Garland notched his fourth straight double-double – finishing with 18 points and a game-high 10 assists, going 7-for-18 from the floor, adding three boards in the loss. Over that four-game stretch, the 3rd-year man is averaging 24.0 points and 13.3 assists per.
Kevin Love moved into the starting lineup on Thursday and notched a double-double of his own, chipping in with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, adding four assists and a pair of steals.
Evan Mobley rounded out the Cavs starters in double-figures, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with eight boards and game-high three blocks.
Lamar Stevens came off Cleveland’s bench to tally 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-3 from long-range, adding six boards, a pair of assists and a steal. Caris LeVert notched 11 points off the bench, going 3-for-4 from long-range in 23 minutes of work.
Both teams shot 47 percent from the floor and missed just six free throws between them. The Raptors, however, did outrun the Cavs on Thursday night – outscoring them, 18-4, on the break.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Evan Mobley catches the ball at the top of the key, drives into the paint, and dunks over a Toronto defender standing in his way late in the third quarter.
There were exactly zero ties and zero lead changes over the final three quarters of Thursday’s matchup. Once the Raptors passed the Cavs, they never looked back.
Isaac Okoro’s triple less than five minutes into the game gave the Wine & Gold a 10-5 lead. Unfortunately, that’s about as good as it would get on the night. The Cavaliers managed just seven more points in the quarter and Toronto led by eight, 25-17, after one.
Cleveland never got closer than within five points of the Raptors after intermission.
15.7, .613, .750 … Lamar Stevens scoring average, along with his shooting percentage from the floor (19-of-31) and from beyond the arc (3-of-4) over his last three outings.
It’s the first time that the second-year swingman – who’s averaging 5.7 rebounds per over that recent stretch – has strung together three straight double-digit scoring games.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on the team’s mentality as they begin their final playoff push …
"We’ve got no choice. You’ve got a choice of fighting, or you’ve got a choice of running – and our guys don’t run. So, we’ll lay it out there. But we’re in a position where we just have to take care of business. And if we take care of business, we’ll be fine."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers now have fewer than 10 games to play in the 2021-22 regular season, and close out the month of March with three of four at home – beginning with a crucial visit from the Bulls on Saturday night, followed by a Monday night matchup with the Magic before wrapping up the homestand on Wednesday night, welcoming Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
The Cavs travel for the second half of the back-to-back on Thursday night in Atlanta, then begin the season’s final month on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.