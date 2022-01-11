Cavs Hold Off Kings in Thriller

WRAP-UP

The completion of Monday’s matchup in Sacramento marked the 2021-22 season’s halfway point. It also marked the Cavaliers’ 23rd victory of said season – surpassing their entire win total from last year.

It wasn’t easy – as it never seems to be in Sacramento – but the Wine & Gold managed to hold off a late Kings rally and improve to 2-1 on their recent West Coast roadie, taking the 109-108 victory to complete the season sweep.

In a wild, back-and-forth affair, the Cavaliers looked to have matters in hand – exploding on a 12-2 run to give themselves a 10-point lead with just 2:34 to play in regulation. But the Kings made a late push of their own, getting to within a single point on De’Aaron Fox’s two free throws with 31.9 seconds to play.

Fox picked Evan Mobley clean on Cleveland’s next possession and Sacramento called timeout with 11 seconds to play. But Fox wasn’t able to connect on a 16-footer at the buzzer and – unlike last year’s visit, when Harrison Barnes drilled a game-winning triple as time expired – the Wine & Gold escaped with the win.

Both teams were playing the second half of a back-to-back and neither team lead by more than a baker’s dozen. The Cavaliers – who went off for 81 points, including a franchise-record 45-point second quarter, in their first meeting against Sacramento – scored 62 points in the opening stanza on Monday.

But the Kings rallied back after intermission, and the fourth quarter was nip-and-tuck the entire way.

As has been their recipe all year, Cleveland got a balanced attack in the win. Four of the five starters notched double-figures scoring, two doubled-up and J.B. Bickerstaff got 40 points off his bench.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 18 points and both teams with 17 boards, six off the offensive glass, going 8-of-14 from the floor to go with a pair of blocks and a steal.

Kevin Love also netted 18 points, doing so in 20 minutes off the bench on 5-of-13 shooting, adding three boards, two assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Evan Mobley was simply outstanding on both ends – logging a career-high 42 minutes to finish with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding seven boards, five assists, two swats and a steal.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in 15 points, going 6-of-14 from the field, 3-of-8 from long-distance – including the bomb that put Cleveland up double-digits with just over two minutes to play.

Cedi Osman hit one big bucket after another – including a high-arcing triple at the first quarter buzzer and a streaking layup from Rajon Rondo after an Evan Mobley block to end the first half. The 5th-year pro finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, adding three boards and an assist.

Cleveland’s top assist man on Monday night was Darius Garland – who piled up a game-high 11 dimes to go with 12 points, five boards and a steal. For the third-year man from Vandy – who led both teams with a +10 in 34 minutes of action – it was his ninth double-double of the season.

Sacramento’s leading scorers did most of their damage after intermission. Tyrese Haliburton notched 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half; Buddy Hield finished with 19 points, going 4-for-6 from long-range after the break.

